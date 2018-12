The Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe has announced its sportsmanship winners for the week of Nov. 26.

The winners are Ava Loudy, Jr. High girls basketball; Chace Drew, Jr. High boys basketball; Alexis Arnett, Jr. High cheerleaders; Abby Raffel, Jr. High wrestling; Grace Shaffer, Girls basketball; Jordan Booher, Boys basketball; Abby Cattell, Reserve and Varsity cheerleaders; Tytan Grote, Reserve and Varsity Wrestling; Maggie Bankson, Boys and Girls swimming; Chris Hadden, Boys and Girls bowling.