Shaner wins inaugural picks contest

There were seven teams that won Ohio High School football state championships last week.

Congratulations to Lakewood St. Edward’s (Division I), Akron Hoban (Division II), Chagrin Falls Kenston (Division III), Cincinnati Wyoming (Division IV), Orrville (Division V), Kirtland (Division VI) and McComb (Division VII).

But there is an even bigger congratulations to express right here in our own backyard.

The Daily Advocate editor Kyle Shaner is champion of the first High School Football Pick ‘em contest. Kyle posted an impressive 121-26 record over the 15 weeks and 147 games we tracked this year. In second place is Sidney Daily News sports editor Bryant Billing at 115-32 followed in third place by myself at 113-34 and then Troy Daily News sports editor David Fong at 108-39.

For the first couple of weeks, Kyle sat in second place behind yours truly, but in Week 4 both Kyle and Billing made it a three-way tie for first place all of us with 32-8 records.

In Week 5, Billing marked one game better than Kyle and two games better than Skip to take the lead and it stayed that way until Week 7 when Kyle picked a perfect 10-0 slate of games that week to tie Billing with identical 58-12 records. It was in Week 9 when Kyle finally surged ahead with his second perfect 10-0 record. He did it a third time in Week 10 and never trailed from that point although it did remain close through the end of last week’s championship games.

“It was a lot of fun beating all these guys,” Kyle said with a hearty laugh! “Seriously… it was a lot of fun beating these guys!”

For his effort, Kyle will receive a fake certificate proclaiming him as the Football Picks Champion of the World!

All joking aside, we hope you the reader followed along with us this season and enjoyed as we tried to predict the outcomes of the games. We are planning to do it again next season, so stay tuned!

Also, from me to you I just want to say that my first year of covering Darke County football – and all the other fall sports too – was amazing. There are so many talented student-athletes in these schools. From the Ansonia football team making the playoffs for a second straight season to the Versailles girls volleyball team winning a second straight state championship and all the cross country runners, golfers and soccer players, I truly enjoyed getting to know each of you and writing about the teams and players. Please allow me to congratulate everyone on a successful fall season. I am looking forward to an even better winter season.

