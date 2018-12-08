Versailles girls remain undefeated with win over Miami East

VERSAILLES – The Versailles girl’s basketball team stayed undefeated by holding off Miami East 38-34 on Saturday. The Tigers moved to 6-0 on the season while the Vikings fell to 4-2.

Versailles led throughout the game and seemed to have control of the game until less than four minutes to go in the game. The Vikings made a charge, but came up just short.

The Tigers led 10-7 after the first quarter. The Vikings’ Morgan Haney tied the game at 12 early in the second quarter before the Miami East offense went cold. Versailles went on a 13-2 run and took a 25-14 halftime lead. The Tigers had a comfortable lead throughout the third quarter and led by 9 at the end of the quarter 30-21. The Vikings controlled the fourth, but could not overcome the 9-point deficit. Miami East closed to within two points with under a minute to go, but could not seal the deal. Caitlin McEldowney was able to keep the Tiger lead by going 4 for 4 on free throws.

With a 36-32 lead, the Tigers fouled Camryn Miller on a 3-point shot. Miller hit 2 of 3 to close back to within two points. The Tigers would be fouled with 17 seconds left and miss both free throws. Miami East had a chance to tie, but the Tigers had fouls to give. Versailles fouled with 7.5 seconds left in the game. Miami East got off a shot, but it missed. The Vikings fouled McEldowney with 0.1 seconds left, she made both and the Tigers escaped with a 38-34 victory.

McEldowney was the leading scorer for Versailles with 12 points. Danielle Kunk and Kelsey Custenborder each had 5 points for the Tigers. Haney led all players in the game with 15 points. Miller contributed 11 points for Miami East.

Score by quarters

Miami East^7^7^7^34

Versailles^10^15^5^8^-^38

Miami East – Morgan Haney 6-2-15, Rori Hunley 2-0-6, Camryn Miller 2-5-11, Maria Staton 1-0-2, Whitley Gross 0-0-0, Emily Adkins 0-0-0, Cadence Gross 0-0-0. Totals: 11-7-34.

Versailles – Caitlin McEldowney 2-6-12, Danielle Kunk 2-1-5, Liz Ording 2-0-4, Lindsey Winner 2-0-4, Kelsey Custenborder 2-0-5, Hannah Barga 0-2-2, Savannah Toner 0-2-2, Liz Watren 0-0-0, Brooke Stonebraker 2-0-4. Totals: 12-11-38.

3-point field goals — Miami East: Haney, Hunley (2), Miller (2). Versailles: McEldowney (2), Custenborder.

Records: Versailles 6-0, Miami East 4-2.

Reserve score: Versailles 42, Miami East 29.

Brooke Stonebraker takes a shot from underneath the basket during Versailles’ home game with Miami East on Saturday. The Lady Tigers won the game, 38-34. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_Brooke-Stonebraker.jpg Brooke Stonebraker takes a shot from underneath the basket during Versailles’ home game with Miami East on Saturday. The Lady Tigers won the game, 38-34. Chuck Runner | For The Daily Advocate Lindsey Winner pulls down a rebound during Versailles’ home game with Miami East on Saturday. The Lady Tigers won the game, 38-34. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_Lindsey-Winner.jpg Lindsey Winner pulls down a rebound during Versailles’ home game with Miami East on Saturday. The Lady Tigers won the game, 38-34. Chuck Runner | For The Daily Advocate Savannah Toner takes a shot from underneath the basket during Versailles’ home game with Miami East on Saturday. The Lady Tigers won the game, 38-34. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_Savannah-Toner.jpg Savannah Toner takes a shot from underneath the basket during Versailles’ home game with Miami East on Saturday. The Lady Tigers won the game, 38-34. Chuck Runner | For The Daily Advocate