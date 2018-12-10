Area swimmers fare well at Trotwood-Madison Invitational

TROTWOOD – Just as a well has lots of water, there was an ample supply of it at the 22nd annual Trotwood-Madison – Greenon Fall swim meet on Saturday.

The highlight of the tournament for the Darke County area was the Versailles girls finishing first with 335 points, while the boys finished second with 199.5 points. The Arcanum squad for the girls had 6 points for 20th place and in the boys had a 10th-place showing for all to see. Ansonia’s boys also got 16th place. There were 21 teams in the girls tournament and 22 teams in the boys field with standing room only at the Trotwood-Madison natatorium that possessed three lap warm up area and an eight-lane competition area. There were 16 events in all and lasted all day and through most of the afternoon starting at 10:30 a.m.

Teams came from as far north as Ben Logan and as far south as Dayton Christian for this showcase. Northmont and Wayne were the Division I standouts to compete with and upstart Brookville made a fine showing as well.

The Versailles girls and boys are coached by Mark Travis and his assistants are Kori Oliver and Andrew Kramer.

”All the girls contributed toward the win,” Travis said afterwards.

The girls got first in the 200-yard medley relay at 1:52.48. They got a second in the 100-yard butterfly with Sara Cavins going all out. They also got a second again from Sara Cavins in the 100-yard freestyle at 1:03.12. The Versailles girls also got a third in the 200-yard medley relay at 2:13.50.

Versailles got great efforts from the boys all around as well and were led by senior Cole Condon, who dominated the competition with no swimmer in sight to push him. Condon got first in the 50-yard freestyle at 22.36 and first again at 24. 36 in the 50-yard butterfly. The Versailles boys also excelled in the relays for their runner-up finish against stiff competition.

“All of our boys competed well against very tough competition,” commented Travis afterwards.

Division I powerhouse Northmont, which is about 10 times as big as Versailles, ended up bringing home the first place trophy.

Arcanum’s squad is led by head coach Josh Artin, who was gushing afterwards.

“I was very happy with the results of the meet,” Artin said. “Several new personal records were set by the swimmers. They all continue to surprise me as their hard work and dedication has proven so.”

Arcanum has 11 swimmers total led by seniors Jimmy Barry, Isabelle Gable, Tristen O’Brien, Elora Sudduth and Stephen Young.

The 2018-19 Versailles girls swim team.