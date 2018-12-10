Greenville wrestlers win titles at Edgewood Invitational

TRENTON – For taking just nine wrestlers to the first invitational of the season, Greenville wrestling coach Dave Guillozet was pretty pleased with how his squad competed on Saturday at the 27-team Edgewood Invitational.

The Green Wave scored 117.5 points to place sixth as a team and had four wrestlers place in the top six including a pair of individual champions with Andrew Stachler at 106 pounds and Drayk Kallenberger at 113.

“We had some good matches and we had some bad matches, but overall finishing in sixth place isn’t too bad with us bringing only 9 kids to a 27-team tournament,:” Guillozet said. “It was pretty decent.”

When the finals matches began around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Stachler was first up in the 106-pound weight class. He needed slightly more than one period to pin his opponent, Colton Baker of Talawanda. Stachler got his championship victory with a pin in 2 minutes, 55 seconds.

“It was a good match,” Stachler said after receiving his first-place medal. “I got some shots in and then I was able to finish him off. I was nervous going out there but once I got into it I just felt normal.”

Stachler said he had never wrestled Baker before, so he was a little nervous at the start.

I think me being the first weight class and being able to pin my guy got everyone else fired up too especially Drayk who was in the next finals match at 113.

“It was my goal to win this so I am pretty excited I was able to achieve that goal,” Stachler said. “I think me being the first weight class and being able to pin my guy got everyone else fired up too especially Drayk, who was in the next finals match.”

Stachler has set a goal of making it to the state tournament this year as a junior. He was a state alternate last season.

As soon as Stachler’s match was done, Kallenberger stepped to the mat to face Brookville’s Bailey Larson at 113 pounds. Larson was the top seed in the weight class and Kallenberger was second. He admitted to having some nerves prior to the match.

“I was nervous at first because I thought he was going to beat me since he was first seed and I was second plus I am only a sophomore and he is a junior,” Kallenberger said. “But I went out there pretty confident and I just tried not to let my nerves get to me.

“He had some good shots, but I got him so he couldn’t score on me and ended up beating him 15-0 which I am proud of,” he continued. “It was good match I thought and watching Andrew win right before me got me pumped up too because I couldn’t let him show me up.”

Kallenberger also is hoping to go to state this year. As a freshman, he only made it to district tournament.

“Andrew and Drayk wrestled really tough finals matches, but they went out there and did their business,” Guillozet said. “They did what they had to do and they dominated their matches so I was really pleased with that. They will be fine going forward in the season. They are right there. They just need to push themselves a little bit and keep working hard.”

Greenville’s other two placers were Tytan Grote and Zane Macillas. Grote won his third-place match by pin over Simon Kenton’s Ian Hughes in 2:47, while Macillas was forced to forfeit his fifth-place match to Hamilton’s Dilyn Boyle and ended up in sixth place.

Edgewood Invitational Results

Team Scores – 1. Brookville 168.0; 2. Miamisburg 126.0; 3. Colerain 121.5; 4. Little Miami 120.5; Simon Kenton 120.5; 6. Greenville 117.5; 7. Preble Shawnee 108.0; 8. Edgewood 99.0; 9. Talawanda 98.5; 10. Middletown 91.0; 11. Milford 88.0; 12. Troy 83.0; 13. Anderson 79.0; 14. Madison 73.0; 15. Kings 71.0; 16. Franklin 64.5; 17. Tri-County North 61.0; 18. Oak Hills 60.5; 19. Wilmington 58.0; 20. Hamilton 55.0; National Trail 55.0; 22. Piqua 36.0; 23. Dixie 34.5; 24. Carlisle 25.0; 25. Twin Valley So. 18.0; 26. Turpin 9.0; 27. Day. Christian 6.0;

First Place – 106: Andrew Stachler (Greenville) pin Colton Baker (Talawanda) 2:55; 113: Drayk Kallenberger (Greenville) tech. fall Bailey Larson (Brookville) tf15-0; 120: J.C. Fox (Dixie) pin Rylan Roberts (Preble Shawnee) 1:39; 126: Tyler Woods (Franklin) dec. Jacob Brewer (Colerain) 4-3; 132: Tim Smith (Colerain) dec. Maxwell Ward (Milford) 5-1; 138: Kobey Bronaugh (Milford) pin Eric Johnson (Simon Kenton) 3:49; 145: Peyton Lane (National Trail) pin Sam Eastes (Wilmington) 0:51; 152: Travis Howard (Preble Shawnee) Default Rictor Morgan (Simon Kenton) Default; 160: Sean Mondello (Talawanda) pin Gerald Pearson (Miamisburg) 4:28; 170: Devin Oligee (Madison) pin Shane Shoop (Troy) 0:34; 182: Sebastian Beachler (Miamisburg) pin Luke Williams (Brookville) 0:46; 195: Chase Dyer (Brookville) maj. dec. Jared Kremer (Franklin) md12-1; 220: Clayton Finney (Tri-County North) dec. Matt Hamm (Brookville) 9-3; 285: Kevin Stone (Anderson) dec. Jon Mitchell (Brookville) 5-3;

Third Place – 106: Zach Evans (Troy) dec. Jake Lange (Edgewood) 5-2; 113: Caden Moore (Little Miami) dec. Brady Flick (Edgewood) 3-2; 120: Garret Tilton (Madison) pin Landen Meadors (Simon Kenton) 2:19; 126: Collin Lovett (Miamisburg) dec. Olathe Siegla (Edgewood) 3-1; 132: Cole Gintert (Little Miami) pin Ray Clayton*MIL (X4) 3:58; 138: Aundre Zornes (Middletown) maj. dec. Grant Middleton (Miamisburg) md14-6; 145: Judah Thomas (Middletown) pin Matthew Neal (Little Miami) 2:39; 152: Jermaine Richards (Middletown) pin Carlos Quintero (Troy) 2:39; 160: Temesgen Kahsay (Colerain) dec. David McGraw (Troy) 8-2; 170: Trent Benson (Kings) pin Harrison McKee (Oak Hills) 2:29; 182: Jesse Biser (National Trail) dec. Clayton Detherage (Talawanda) 4-2; 195: Collin Streuer (Little Miami) dec. Dakota Brooksbank (Simon Kenton) 9-5; 220: Tytan Grote (Greenville) pin Ian Hughes (Simon Kenton) 2:47; 285: Lance Reaves-Hicks (Piqua) pin Dylan McFaddin (Middletown) 4:16;

Fifth Place – 106: Brandon Mitchell (Oak Hills) pin Evan Schnitzler (Anderson) 1:27; 113: David Stumpff (Piqua) pin Ayden Tussey (Miamisburg) 0:59; 120: Daniel Claypool (Oak Hills) dec. James Balcom (Brookville) 7-5; 126: Donovan Butler*WIL (X2) dec. Justin Ritchie (Carlisle) 2-0; 132: Mason Esterline (Brookville) pin Canaan Kuykendoll (Edgewood) 3:43; 138: Josh Wilder (Little Miami) tech. fall Dominic Davidson (Wilmington) tf21-6; 145: Xander Began (Edgewood) pin Mawuli Nevis (Colerain) 3:22; 152: Logan Raney (Franklin) dec. Cameron Carnevale (Miamisburg) 9-3; 160: Alex Hobbs (Little Miami) dec. Cade Cunningham (Simon Kenton) 8-3; 170: Dilyn Boyle (Hamilton) forfeit Zane Mancillas (Greenville) Forfeit; 182: Xavier Legault (Kings) maj. dec. Evan McHugh (Anderson) md8-0; 195: Todd Watson (Colerain) pin Corey Roberts (Hamilton) 1:22; 220: Terell Wills (Talawanda) dec. James Schnur (Kings) 5-4; 285: Bryce Abner (Preble Shawnee) pin Danny Farrell*AND (X1) 2:58

The Daily Advocate sports editor Skip Weaver can be reached at (937) 569-4316 or by email at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @skipweaver65.

