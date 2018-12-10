Prep Roundup: Arcanum girls defeat Milton-Union, 71-54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arcanum defeats Milton-Union, 71-54

Arcanum had nine players score in its 71-54 win over Milton-Union on Saturday.

The Lady Trojans were led by Kayla O’Daniel with 21 points. She also had 12 rebounds and 6 assists for a double-double performance against the Bulldogs. Madelyn Fearon was next in scoring with 15 points followed by Camille Pohl with 12 points, Taylor Gray with 8 points, Hailey Unger with 6 points and Gracie Garno with 5 points. Fearon and Pohl also had 5 steals apiece, while Gray snared 11 rebounds and Unger grabbed 8 boards.

Milton-Union’s Kristen Dickison led all players with 32 points.

Bradford tops Newton, 62-36

Sophomore Skipp Miller and freshman Austy Miller combined for 26 points in leading the Lady Railroaders to a Cross County Conference win over Newton on Saturday.

Skipp Miller led the way with 15 points and Austy Miller chipped in 11 for Bradford.

For Newton, Kailey Heisey, Camryn Gleason and Mallory Dunlevy each had 8 points in the loss.

St. Henry routs Mississinawa Valley

St. Henry defeated Mississinawa Valley 64-17 in a non-league match last Saturday.

No individual details from the game were reported.

The Lady ’Hawks are back on the court on Tuesday with a home game against Covington.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Russia doubles up Arcanum, 71-35

Russia had three players score in double figures in defeating Arcanum on Saturday.

Daniel Kearns had a game-high 20 points for Russia in the win, while teammates Jordan York and Carter Francis contributed 18 and 10 points respectively.

Carter Gray led the Trojans with 13 points. He was followed by Evan Atchley and Lane Byrne each with 6 points.

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

Parkway tops Mississinawa Valley

The Mississinawa Valley boys started off well in the first regular game round, but then was plagued by splits and missed spares, while Parkway bowled strike after strike on its home lanes. Parkway won the boys match 2497-2409.

Going into the second regular game round trailing by 88 pins, the ’Hawks tried to adjust their game, but their luck just didn’t get much better and they lost another 69 pins. In the baker game round, MV started out slowly while Parkway continued to do well. The ’Hawks outscored the Panthers in every baker game except the first, but it just wasn’t enough to make up the pins they lost in the first two rounds.

Bowler scores for Mississinawa Valley were Zac Longfellow with a 374 series (160, 214), Cameron Shimp with a 337 series (169, 168) and Matt Slyder with a 266 series (144, 122). Individual games were bowled by Roman Dircksen with a 153, Mason Hardwick with a 145 and Colton Hardwick with a 138.

Parkway also won the girls match, 1849-1658.

Staff report

Coaches are asked to submit game results on a daily basis and season statistics on a weekly basis to The Daily Advocate sports department by email at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com.

