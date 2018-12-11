Patriots shake off Monday doldrums to rout Houston

NEW MADISON – Tri-Village had to shake off some Monday doldrums before routing the Houston Wildcats, 58-32.

Both teams were lethargic at tip off and seemed to sleep walk through the opening minutes of the game. Maybe both teams were still recovering from the weekend or were looking ahead to the rest of the week. As evidence of the overall lethargy, even the referee’s were slow out of the gate. When they made their first foul call, the scorer had to buzz the referee before the shooter could shoot – he forgot to tell the scorer’s table the number of the player who had fouled. Tri-Village Coach Brad Gray was able to crack the whip, however, and get his team going as they were able to shake off the lethargy, open up a lead and overwhelm the Wildcats.

In the first three and a half minutes it was only a 3-2 ball game. Ball handling was sloppy and passing was off for both teams. Gray had seen enough and had his team begin pressing full court and trapping in their half court defense about midway through the first quarter. This seemed to motivate the team as they began to get steals and turn them into baskets. The Patriots held Houston at 3 and went on a 16-point run that put the team firmly in the lead for the remainder of the game. Houston did finally score toward the end of the half, but it was 32-13 at the break.

The Patriots had four players in double figures. Freshman Meghan Downing would be the high scorer for the night with 17 points. Her sister Maddie Downing was next with 14 – her contribution was cut short as she got into foul trouble early and had to sit the bench. With both players over 6 foot, the two post players make for a formidable challenge to other teams on either offense or defense.

The other two double-digit scorers for the Patriots were Lisa Siler with 14 and Emma Printz with 10. Both wings were able to alternately score from the 3-point line or drive to the basket for layups, so the Patriots had a balanced inside-outside game that kept the Wildcats off balance on defense. They mainly stuck with a man-to-man defense for most of the game.

Other players scoring for the Patriots were Molly Scantland and Andi Bietry with 2 points each.

Scoring for Houston were Jess Monnier with 11, Amber Stangel with 9, Hollie Voisard with 4, Addie White with 2, Hayden Riesenbeir with 2, Megan Maier with 2 and Catryn Mohler with 2.

“Meghan had a very solid game for us as she ended up with 17 points and 10 rebounds,” Gray said. “Our other big, Maddie Downing, also had a solid night with 14 points and 6 rebounds. We had moments where we showed glimpses of the team I think we can be, but we still have to find a consistency with that.

“We have struggled putting together a full game,” he continued. “We just have to continue to work at it. The good thing is that it is still very early in a long season so we have time to get those things ironed out.”

The Patriots have a busy week as they return to CCC play at Mississinawa Valley on Thursday and hosting Newton on Saturday.

Tri-Village freshman Meghan Downing puts up a shot surrounded by Houston defenders during their non-conference battle on Monday night. The Patriots won the game, 58-32. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_Meghan-Downing-1.jpg Tri-Village freshman Meghan Downing puts up a shot surrounded by Houston defenders during their non-conference battle on Monday night. The Patriots won the game, 58-32. J.C. Tilton | For The Daily Advocate Tri-Village junior Maddie Downing puts up a short range jumper during the Patriots non-conference battle with Houston on Monday night. The Patriots won the game, 58-32. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_Maddie-Downing-1-1.jpg Tri-Village junior Maddie Downing puts up a short range jumper during the Patriots non-conference battle with Houston on Monday night. The Patriots won the game, 58-32. J.C. Tilton | For The Daily Advocate Tri-Village senior Emma Printz puts up a floater during the Patriots non-conference battle with Houston on Monday night. The Patriots won the game, 58-32. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_Emma-Printz-1.jpg Tri-Village senior Emma Printz puts up a floater during the Patriots non-conference battle with Houston on Monday night. The Patriots won the game, 58-32. J.C. Tilton | For The Daily Advocate Tri-Village junior Lissa Siler drives toward the basket during the Patriots non-conference battle with Houston on Monday night. The Patriots won the game, 58-32. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_Lissa-Siler-1.jpg Tri-Village junior Lissa Siler drives toward the basket during the Patriots non-conference battle with Houston on Monday night. The Patriots won the game, 58-32. J.C. Tilton | For The Daily Advocate Tri-Village junior Lissa Siler drives goes in for a layup during the Patriots non-conference battle with Houston on Monday night. The Patriots won the game, 58-32. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_Lissa-Siler-2.jpg Tri-Village junior Lissa Siler drives goes in for a layup during the Patriots non-conference battle with Houston on Monday night. The Patriots won the game, 58-32. J.C. Tilton | For The Daily Advocate Tri-Village junior Lissa Siler releases an off-balance shot during the Patriots non-conference battle with Houston on Monday night. The Patriots won the game, 58-32. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_Lissa-Siler-3-1.jpg Tri-Village junior Lissa Siler releases an off-balance shot during the Patriots non-conference battle with Houston on Monday night. The Patriots won the game, 58-32. J.C. Tilton | For The Daily Advocate Tri-Village junior Lissa Siler goes in for a layup during the Patriots non-conference battle with Houston on Monday night. The Patriots won the game, 58-32. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_Lissa-Siler-4-1.jpg Tri-Village junior Lissa Siler goes in for a layup during the Patriots non-conference battle with Houston on Monday night. The Patriots won the game, 58-32. J.C. Tilton | For The Daily Advocate Tri-Village junior Maddie Downing readies to go up strong to the basket during the Patriots non-conference battle with Houston on Monday night. The Patriots won the game, 58-32. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_Maddie-Downing-2.jpg Tri-Village junior Maddie Downing readies to go up strong to the basket during the Patriots non-conference battle with Houston on Monday night. The Patriots won the game, 58-32. J.C. Tilton | For The Daily Advocate