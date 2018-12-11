Schmitmeyer, Watson named OCCAC Players of the Week

The Ohio Community College Athletic Association (OCCAC) has named Edison State Community College sophomore Clair Schmitmeyer (Versailles HS) the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II Women’s Basketball Player of the Week and freshman Lacey Watson the Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for December 3-9.

Schmitmeyer stuffed the stat sheet with 13.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.5 steals per game during a pair of victories for the Chargers. She posted back-to-back double-doubles with 13 points, 13 rebounds against Cedarville University and ‘14 & 14’ at the Wright Patterson Air Force Base. This award marks her second conference player of the week recognition of 2018 and career third.

Schmitmeyer is averaging 10.7 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2.9 steals per game in her second season at Edison State (8-3, 1-1 OCCAC).

Watson was ultra-efficient in two games for the Chargers, converting on 62% (23-37) of his field goal attempts and hitting 15-of-18 foul shots. He averaged a double-double for the week, putting forth 32.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Watson was effective defensively, too, swiping eight steals and blocking two shots.

Watson is averaging 25.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.8 steals per game in his first season with the Chargers (8-3, 0-2 OCCAC).