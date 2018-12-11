Prep Roundup: Bradford, Tri-Village open power lifting season

The Bradford and Tri-Village Power Lifting teams competed at the Iron Eagle Classic PLM at Madison Plains High School on Saturday Dec. 8.

The Bradford and Tri-Village boys teams came in second and third place respectively with the Bradford team lifting 6.015 pounds and the Tri-Village squad lifting 5,915 pounds.

On the girls side, Bradford placed third with 2,405 pounds and Tri-Village was sixth at 1,215 pounds.

Bradford took 33 lifters to the meet and 26 placed first through fourth.

Individual results for the Bradford girls included Kristen Kitts (325 total pounds), Courtney Monnin (320), Hannah Stine (320) and Aliviyah Boggs (285) winning first place in their respective weight classes. Second-place finishers were Ashlyn Plessinger, Zoe Brewer, Madison Simons, Jennifer Wolf, Erica Gaynor and Brooke Phillips. In third place were Hannah Lear and Caroline Gleason, while Macy Bubeck, Mercedes Smith and Kat Reineke all finished fourth.

For the Bradford boys, first-place winners were Ethan Reed (555), Dylan Mitchell (500), Ethan Saunders (495), Ben Krits (465) and Kyle Kissinger (450). Larkin Painter was the lone runner-up for Bradford, while Keaton Mead and Cory Cotrell took third place. Finishing in fourth place were Shane Bryan, Jarrett Boggs and Brant Helman.

Both Bradford and Tri-Village will next compete at Springfield Northeastern on Dec. 15.

SWIMMING

Lady Tiger bowlers finish 6th at Holiday Classic Tournament

The Lady Tiger Bowling Team traveled to Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 8 for the Holiday Classic sponsored by Cincinnati Elder. The format for the tournament was bowl two games and four bakers. The field was then cut to the top 16 teams out of the 31-team field. There were many Division I teams at the tournament including a team each from Kentucky and Tennessee.

“This is the first time we bowled in this tournament and the first time we bowled in a tournament when we did not know the lane pattern going in,” said Coach Tyler Phlipot. “I came across this tournament and felt it would be great experience for the girls in a bye week.”

The Tigers got off to hot start in the first game rolling 841 good enough to be in 6th place. Leading the way for the Tigers were Haddi Treon 237, Morgan Barlage 187, Kalysta Thobe 148, Morgan Heitkamp 145 and Jena Mangen and Lindsay Cheadle combined for 124.

In the second game the Tigers came out a little slow but picked up the pace. After rolling 804 for game two the Tigers moved down to 9th place still sitting above the cut line. Leading the way was Treon 187, Thobe 182, Barlage 149, Heitkamp 137, Cheadle 147 and Natalie York 149.

“We got off to a good start,” Phlipot said. “The lane pattern was tough and scores across the board were low and the pin carry was tough. I just told girls to keep a positive attitude and make good first shots.

“We made some good adjustments in the middle of the game and the girls threw good first shots,” he continued. “Lindsay Cheadle was throwing a good first ball but just could not catch a break. Natalie York did a great job finishing the game for Lindsay. I just told the girls going into bakers we must keep making good first shots and pick up our spares.”

The first baker game consisted of Heitkamp, York, Thobe, Barlage and Treon. The score for this game was 181. The second baker game consisted of York, Madelynn Stewart, Thobe, Barlage and Treon. The girls were able to make good first shots and pick up their spares and scored a 187. Heading into the final baker game the Tigers kept the same line and rolled a 167.

Going into match play, best 2 of 3, the Tigers moved up five spots after the bakers being the 4th seed. In the first round the Tigers took on the 13th seed West Clermont. Starting out in game one was Heitkamp, York, Thobe, Treon and Barlage. The Tigers kept on rolling winning the first game 177-150. Heading into the second game the Tigers kept the same line up and came out on top 166-148 to win in the first round defeating West Clermont 2-0.

“The key in winning game two was picking up spares. We did not have an open frame from the 5th to the 10th and that was huge,” Phlipot said.

Heading into the next round the Tigers took on Seton. In the first game the Tigers line up was Heitkamp, York, Thobe, Treon and Barlage. The Tigers got off to a little slow start losing the first game 167-213. With a line up change for the second game the Tigers moved Cheadle to lead off, then Heitkamp, Thobe, Treon and Barlage. The Tigers won game two 193-172. In the deciding game 3, the Tigers put out the same line up, but came up short 180-194.

“This was a good game coming down to the 10th frame,” Phlipot said. “Seton’s fifth bowler left an 8-10 split to give the Tigers a chance, but Morgan Barlage had to throw two strikes in the 10th to win. On her first shot she threw a great shot but left the 7 pin. I am proud of the whole team on how well they bowled. We needed this to get our confidence back from the week before. It was also nice to bowl against teams that we have not seen before.”

Treon was the second overall individual out of 120 bowlers in the tournament with a two-game series of 424 (237-187). She was twenty pins ahead of the third-place girl and 30 pins behind the first-place finisher.

“Haddi rolled great shots and deserved her second-place finish,” Phlipot said. “It was nice to see Haddi on the all-tournament team. She works on her game during the season, but also works hard in the offseason. Haddi is not a selfish bowler and her priority was for her team. I think she was surprised she finished so well as an individual.”

Other notable finishers for the Tigers were Morgan Barlage 35th, Kalysta Thobe 40th and Morgan Heitkamp 50th.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Versailles wins pair vs. Fort Recovery, Covington

The Tigers collected a pair of wins over the weekend to improve their record to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the Midwest Athletic Conference.

On Friday, Versailles defeated Fort Recovery 51-45 behind a huge 19-point performance from Michael Stammen. Dakoda Naftzger also scored in double figures for the Tigers with 10 points and Ryan Martin added 8 points.

Fort Recovery had two players in double figures with P. Jutte leading the way with 15 points followed by Knapke with 13.

On Saturday, the Tigers went right back at it to claim a 54-35 win over Covington.

Three Versailles players reached double digits this time led by Martin with 13 points. Stammen added 12 and Naftzger contributed 10.

Klayton Maschino led Covington with a game-high 17 points.

Tri-Village’s Wyatt Plush lifts 485 pounds on the dead lift at the Iron Eagle Classic PLM at Madison Plains High School on Saturday Dec. 8. It was the first power lifting tournament of the season for the Patriots. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_Wyatt-Plush-1.jpg Tri-Village’s Wyatt Plush lifts 485 pounds on the dead lift at the Iron Eagle Classic PLM at Madison Plains High School on Saturday Dec. 8. It was the first power lifting tournament of the season for the Patriots. Submitted photo