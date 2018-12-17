Tigers dominate at home wrestling tournament

VERSAILLES – Versailles and Arcanum competed in the Versailles Wrestling Tournament Saturday. The Tigers won the tournament going 5-0 on the day, while Arcanum went 1-3 in the dual match setting.

The Tigers dominated the tournament defeating Triad 69-12, Arcanum 72-6, Brookville 54-15 and St. Marys 45-29. That set up the final match of the night with Covington, a team the Tigers came back from a 29-24 deficit to defeat 36-29 on Dec. 11. The Tigers defeated the Buccaneers 52-22 on Saturday.

Arcanum started the meet on a good note, taking down fellow Cross County Conference school Tri County North 24-21. The Trojans would then drop three straight matches losing 72-6 to Versailles, 41-24 to Brookville and 60-15 to St. Marys.

Versailles honored their 1989 state runner-up team at the tournament. The team finished second to Delta scoring 69.5 points. The Tigers had four place in the top six at the state meet led by Aaron Moran’s second state title, younger brother Ethan finished second, Jerry Bey finished fourth and Ron Rismiller sixth. The Tigers had three others at the state meet, Tom Rismiller, Charen Kingrey and Ron Grisez.

