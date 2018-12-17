Greenville wrestling has good individual performances at Preble Shawnee

CAMDEN – The Greenville wrestling team journeyed to Preble Shawnee for a dual meet last Thursday that also included Coldwater and Brookville. The Greenville squad is undermanned and injury is keeping wrestlers off the mat. Still there were some good individual performances which gives Greenville hope as they build toward the league and district meets at the end of the season.

Greenville first faced off with host Preble Shawnee. Andrew Stachler started things off with a pin; Logan Thatcher had a loss due to a pin; Riley Slade had a pin as did Dean Hurd; Tyler Mullins was pinned as was Colton McCartney. The team score was 45-28.

Next up was Coldwater. Drayk Kallenberger started this match with a thrilling come from behind win where he was down by 2 with about 30 seconds left, got a reversal to score 2, and then fend off his opponent to get the win. Slade also had a close match. It was 3-2 in favor of his opponent. It appeared that he likewise got a reversal in the last part of the match, but the referee did not see it that way. A Greenville assistant coach was taken to task for his verbal protests of the call, but it would go down in the books as a narrow 1 point loss.

Thatcher avenged his earlier loss with a 6-1 win; Slade lost 2-5; Hurd had a second pin; Mullins suffered a pin; Tytan Grote had a pin. Greenville would fall again 45-28.

“Overall I thought our boys wrestled really well,” Greenville coach Dave Guillozet said after the meet. “They kept fighting and kept pressing really hard – they never gave up. We won more matches than we lost, which is always a good thing. So I am happy about that. The numbers right now are down, we have injuries. Drayk Kallenberger had a good meet tonight, he wrestled a kid that he lost to last year twice. He was losing in the 3rd period but came back and beat the kid. That’s big for him – and that’s a good kid he wrestled.”

Greenville will go to Versailles for a dual meet on Thursday.

Greenville’s Colton McCartney competes in a match at Preble Shawnee last week. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_Colton-McCartney.jpg Greenville’s Colton McCartney competes in a match at Preble Shawnee last week. J. Chris Tilton | For The Daily Advocate