Lady Trojans put Aviators in tailspin with 55-45 win

ARCANUM – Arcanum put Vandalia Butler into a tailspin in which it could not recover on Monday night.

The Lady Trojans top guns of freshman Hailey Unger, who had a career night of 17 points, and junior Camille Pohl’s 11 were enough to fuel a 55-45 win over the Division I power Lady Aviators.

Vandalia, from the powerful Greater Western Ohio Conference, was 4-3 coming into this slugfest after a recent drubbing of Division I foe Sidney. Arcanum was back into action after a heartbreaking loss to Miami East in a Cross County Conference encounter. Arcanum is now 6-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference while averaging 55 points per game. The Trojans will be looking for more wins down the conference trail with a matchup Thursday night against National Trail, which is always a tough place to play.

The first quarter was nip and tuck with no quarter given as the saying goes, but Trojans freshman Madelyn Fearon showed no fear by popping in five of the Trojans 11 counters. The Aviators had four players placing the ball through the hoop for a total of eight with no one scoring more than a deuce. The deuces were wild with 8 regulars and only one three being launched for the combined 19 points.

Second quarter showings show that the Trojans doubled their point lead, but only from three in the first to six as the halftime clock read 23-17 with no breathing room in sight. Camille Pohl lit the Trojans fire with some inside moves for 5 markers followed closely by freshman Taylor Gray, who scored all of her points in this frame with four. Olivia Follick could only frolic underneath for three points to lead the way as the Trojan defense was ever present.

Third quarter theatrics showed the offense erupting for both squads as the Aviators flew in 14, while Arcanum countered with 17. Unger unloaded with freshman power as she kept the nets fresh with three triples and a regular to launch in 11 of her 17 for the game. The game never say die Aviators were again led by Follick, who found three-point range with two of them for six, followed by Jacie Dalton who posted four. The Trojans increased their lead by another three at 40-31 heading into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter saw the Aviators getting it as close as 42-36 with five minutes to go, but that was as close as they could come to the Coach Michael Dean’s squad. The Trojans had too many weapons for the Montgomery County squad to contend with as they now sport a 4-4 record to date.

Abbie Schoenherr made five of her seven total points in this canto to try and ignite the purple and gold. Evan Neely could only help a little with a three as Vandalia ran out of gas against the constant trappings of the orange and black.

Kayla O’Daniel, Pohl and Unger were like all for one and one for all. Reason being is that they all hit for four points with no three in sight. Speaking of three’s, Eva Siculan came off the bench and hit a long three much to the delight of Trojan nation. Arcanum amassed 15 points for their 55, while Vandalia hit 14 in this last eight minutes for their total of 45.

”We got us a Division I win against a high-quality opponent and that is definitely pleasing tonight,” Dean said. “When you play a Division I school they have so many kids to choose from in their talent pool. We have got to hit our free throws at a much better percentage and watch our off balance shots when we drive to the bucket. They packed it in on us tonight as we had to shoot from the perimeter.

“Kayla O’Daniel played exceptionally well tonight as she was unselfish with eight points and seven assists,” he continued. “Freshman Hailey Unger hit the three for us tonight when we needed it most and Camille Pohl played an all round game and got into double figures with 11. We must be ready to go against a talented National Trail team on Thursday that plays well at their place.”

Scoring for Vandalia – Caitlin Plummer 4, Gracie Price 2, Follick 13, Ella Neeley 4, Gracie Griest 2, Dalton 6, Schoenherr 7, and Evan Neely 7 for 45 points. 15 regulars, three triples and six of nine free throws for 67%.

Scoring for Arcanum – O’Daniel 8, Gray 4, Gracie Garno 3, Fearon 7, Macey Hartman 2, Pohl 11, Hailey Unger 17, and Siculan 3 for 55 points. 14 regulars, five triples and 12 of 24 free throws for 50%.

