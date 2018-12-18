Prep Roundup: Greenville, Arcanum swimmers fare well in two meets

SWIMMING

Greenville boys, Arcanum girls take second

The Greenville boys and the Arcanum girls each finished as runner-up on Friday at the Darke County YMCA as Greenville hosted several teams.

Troy was the team champion for both boys and girls with 141 points for the girls and 119 points for the boys. Greenville’s boys totaled 55 points to place second followed by Legacy Christian (50), Arcanum (16) and Ansonia (9). For the girls, after Troy came Arcanum with 51 points, then Greenville (49) and Legacy Christian (36).

Leading the way for the Greenville boys were Carlos Badell, who won the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:07.56, Pablo Badell, who won the 100 breast in a time of 1:07.91, and the boys 200 free relay team of Carlos Badell, Aaron Suter, Landon Muhlenkamp and Pablo Badell, which won its race in 1:47.05.Pablo Badell also took second place in the 200 free (2:08.18) and the foursome of Josh Galloway, Pablo Badell, Carlos Badell and Muhlenkamp captured second place in the 200 medley relay (2:01.47).

For Arcanum, Stephen Young led the boys team with a pair of second place finishes. He was runner-up in the 50 free (24.92) and the 100 free (57.03). Also, Connor Stachler took second place in the 100 butterfly (1:03.75) for Ansonia.

On the girls side, Arcanum was led by Isabella Gable, who took two first-place titles in the 200 free (1:52.09) and the 100 back (1:03.24). Gable also helped the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay squads to second place finishes. Joining Gable on both relays were Elora Sudduth, Brittany Stump and Madelyn Wogoman. The 200 medley team finished the race in 2:18.65, while the 400 free time was 4:47.94.

Greenville’s girls had one first-place winner with Maggie Bankson taking the title in the 100 breast (1:23.99). Bankson also took second in the 200 free (2:18.52) and Kelsie Ruble also was runner-up in the 100 fly (1:20.77).

Greenville second at Arcanum Quad

With the combined team scores totaled, Greenville took second place in the Arcanum Quad meet on Saturday at the Darke County YMCA.

The Green Wave totaled 122 points to place behind Bethel with 150. Arcanum was third with 95 points followed by National Trail (38) and Ansonia with 11.

Greenville was led by four first-place finishes including Carlos Badell (2:09.45) in the 200 free, Josh Galloway (1:15.23) in the 100 back, the 200 medley relay team (2:00.87) with swimmers Josh Galloway, Pablo Badell, Carlos Badell, Landon Muhlenkamp, and the 200 free relay team (1:49.26) of Carlos Badell, Aaron Suter, Landon Muhlenkamp and Pablo Badell.

There were also several runner-up finishes for the Green Wave including two by Maggie Bankson. She was second in the 100 fly (1:14.15) and in the 500 free (6:24.81). Pablo Badell also took two second-place finishes in the 200 IM (2:18.2) and the 100 free (58.26). Other second-place finishes for Greenville included Ethan Preece (1:37.64) in the 100 back, Kelsie Ruble (1:11.23) in the 100 free, Jenna Hughes (1:21.3) in the 100 back and the girls 200 medley and 200 free relay teams also were second in times of 2:19.06 and 2:07.45 respectively.

For Arcanum, Stephen Young and Isabella Gable each captured two first-place titles with Young taking first in the 50 free (25.4) and the 100 free (56.72), while Gable was first in the 500 free (5:40.05) and the 100 back (1:00.52). The girls 400 free relay team of Elora Sudduth, Brittany Stump, Madelyn Wogoman and Isabella Gable also took first place in a time of 4:52.9.

Arcanum had several second-place finishers as well with Jimmy Barry collecting two of them. He was second in the 50 free (25.76) and in the 100 breast (1:12.31). Brittany Stump also had two second-place finishes in the 200 free (2:46.42) and the 100 breast (1:32.42). Madelyn Wogoman also placed second in the 200 IM (3:01.0) for the Trojans.

Ansonia’s Connor Stachler had one first-place finish in the 100 fly (1:03.67) and he also was third in the 100 free (1:00.14).