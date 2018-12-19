Sports Briefs: Maid-Rite announces sportsmanship winners; Greenville boys basketball tickets on sale

Maid-Rite announces sportsmanship winners

The Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe has announced the sportsmanship winners for the weeks of Dec. 3 and Dec. 10.

The winners for the week of Dec. 3 are Kenna Jenkinson, Jr. High girls basketball; Brock Short, Jr. High boys basketball; Kyleigh Clark, Jr. High cheerleaders; Ryan Crampton, Jr. High wrestling; Annie Hayes, Girls basketball; Austin Fitzgerald, Boys basketball; Kaylie McGreevey, Reserve and Varsity cheerleaders; Andrew Stachler, Reserve and Varsity wrestling; Josh Galloway, Reserve and Varsity swimming; and Mariah Nicholas, Reserve and Varsity bowling.

The winners for the week of Dec. 10 are Emily Gibson, Jr. High girls basketball; Lance Greer, Jr. High boys basketball; Kaitlyn Byrum, Jr. High cheerleaders; Braden Addis, Jr. High wrestling; Kaijsa Maxwell, Girls basketball; Jordan Dill, Boys basketball; Mary Burk, Reserve and Varsity cheerleaders; Drayk Kallenberger, Reserve and Varsity wrestling; Asia Sykes, Reserve and Varsity swimming; and Cole Miller, Reserve and Varsity bowling.

Greenville boys basketball tickets on sale

Pre-Sale tickets for the Greenville boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21 at Sidney High School are on sale in the Greenville High School Athletic Office. Tickets prices are $6 for adults and $4 for students. It is advised that spectators arrive early on Friday.