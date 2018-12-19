Local Dartball Results

Week 8 Standings (Dec. 10, 2018)

Team Wins Losses

Ansonia First Church of God (15.5-5.5)

Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran (14-10)

Greenville First United Methodist (13-8)

Oakland Church of the Brethren #1 (12.5-8.5)

First Presbyterian (12.5-11.5)

Ft. Jefferson United Methodist (11.5-9.5)

Castine Church of the Brethren (11.5-12.5)

St. Johns Lutheran (11-10)

Painter Creek Church of the Brethren (10.5-13.5)

EUM (10-11)

Oakland Church of the Brethren #2 (9.5-11.5)

Trinity Wesleyan (7.5-16.5)

Beech Grove Church of the Brethren (5-16)

Results

Away Team Wins Losses Home Team Wins Losses

Oakland Church of the Brethren #2 (2-1), Oakland Church of the Brethren #1 (1-2)

St. Johns Lutheran (2-1), Trinity Wesleyan (1-2)

EUM (1-2), Castine Church of the Brethren (2-1)

First Presbyterian (2-1), Beech Grove Church of the Brethren (1-2)

Painter Creek Church of the Brethren (1-2), Greenville First United Methodist (2-1)

Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran (1-2), Ansonia First Church of God (2-1)

Bye: Ft. Jefferson United Methodist

Week 9 Standings (Dec. 17, 2018)

Team Wins Losses

Ansonia First Church of God (18.5-5.5)

Greenville First United Methodist (16-8)

Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran (14-13)

Oakland Church of the Brethren #1 (13.5-10.5)

Castine Church of the Brethren (13.5-13.5)

St. Johns Lutheran (13-11)

EUM (13-11)

First Presbyterian (12.5-11.5)

Ft. Jefferson United Methodist (12.5-11.5)

Painter Creek Church of the Brethren (12.5-14.5)

Oakland Church of the Brethren #2 (9.5-14.5)

Trinity Wesleyan (7.5-19.5)

Beech Grove Church of the Brethren (6-18)

Results

Away Team Wins Losses Home Team Wins Losses

Oakland Church of the Brethren #1 (1-2), St. Johns Lutheran (2-1)

Ansonia First Church of God (3-0), Oakland Church of the Brethren #2 (0-3)

Greenville First United Methodist (3-0), Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran (0-3)

Beech Grove Church of the Brethren (1-2), Painter Creek Church of the Brethren (2-1)

Castine Church of the Brethren (2-1), Ft. Jefferson United Methodist (1-2)

Trinity Wesleyan (0-3), EUM (3-0)

Bye: First Presbyterian