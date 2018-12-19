Local Bowling Results

Premier League
Dec. 6, 2018
Standings
1. Michael’s Jewelry/Clocks (76-36)
2. R.W.D.S.U. (76-36)
3. Strobel Construction (57-55)
4. M T Enterprises (56-56)
5. Gilbert Termite & Pest Control (52-60)
6. Old Guys Rule (48-64)
7. Harley Renegades (46-66)
8. Team Neff (37-75)
Weekly High Scores
High Game: Wayne Marker 279, John Blinn 266, Josh Hawes 266, Zach Melling 244, Derek Saylor 237, Doug Fowble 233, Brandon Rehmert 232, Doug Fowble 224, Wayne Marker 221, Kurtis Long 221, Derek Saylor 219, Kim Hilderbrand 218, Scott Reed 216, Michael Kiser 213, John Blinn 210, Doug Fowble 208, Greg Hottle 206, Jerry Boolman 206, Rick Harshbarger 204, Brandon Rehmert 204, Kim Hilderbrand 203, Josh Hawes 203, Robert Staver 201, Steve Olwine 200.
High Series: Wayne Marker 696, John Blinn 665, Doug Fowble 665, Derek Saylor 655, Josh Hawes 626, Brandon Rehmert 617, Zach Melling 600, Jerry Boolman 593, Michael Kiser 584, Robert Staver 583, Jerry Blinn 582, Rick Harshbarger 575, Darrel Bingham 575, Kim Hilderbrand 572, Steve Olwine 572, Joe Reis 565, Mike Lobenstein 564, Kurtis Long 561, Scott Reed 560, Russ Potter 549, Greg Hottle 536, Steve Baker 529, Tim Rice 527, Gary Johnston 516, Jerry Burkett 509, Clint Stewart 506, Carl Strobel 505.
Premier League
Dec. 16, 2018
Standings
1. R.W.D.S.U. (82-38)
2. Michael’s Jewelry/Clocks (78-42)
3. M T Enterprises (64-56)
4. Strobel Construction (57-63)
5. Gilbert Termite & Pest Control (54-66)
6. Harley Renegades (54-66)
7. Old Guys Rule (54-66)
8. Team Neff (37-83)
Weekly High Scores
High Game: Derek Saylor 254, Mike Lobenstein 248, Doug Fowble 245, Jerry Blinn 245, Jerry Blinn 245, John Blinn 244, Mardy Hilderbrand 236, Brandon Rehmert 235, Zach Melling 232, Wayne Marker 225, Kim Hilderbrand 224, Brandon Rehmert 223, Kim Hilderbrand 222, Kim Hilderbrand 219, Derek Saylor 215, John Blinn 213, Scott Reed 213, Steve Baker 212, Gary Johnston 211, Jerry Blinn 211, Mardy Hilderbrand 205, Steve Olwine 204, Steve Olwine 204, Brandon Rehmert 204, Mike Lobenstein 201, Tim Rice 201, Jerry Burkett 201, Robert Staver 200, Tim Rice 200.
High Series: Jerry Blinn 701, Kim Hilderbrand 665, Brandon Rehmert 662, Derek Saylor 651, John Blinn 647, Mardy Hilderbrand 639, Mike Lobenstein 621, Wayne Marker 613, Scott Reed 597, Steve Baker 579, Steve Olwine 577, Jerry Boolman 568, Russ Potter 566, Tim Rice 563, Zach Melling 561, Gary Johnston 558, Joe Reis 554, Josh Hawes 554, Doug Fowble 553, Robert Staver 545, Greg Hottle 534, Forrest Mills 532, Tom Newbauer 527, Michael Kiser 521, Darrel Bingham 520, Jerry Burkett 515, Rick Harshbarger 507.
Recreation League
Dec. 10, 2018
Standings
1. J.A. Flaig Lumber (96-24)
2. C & F Shoes (70-50)
3. Milo’s (68-52)
4. Medicine and More (64-56)
5. Fitzwater Tree Care (56-64)
Weekly High Scores
High Game: Doug Fowble 269, Michael Pyles 256, Doug Fowble 236, Mike Lobenstein 233, Steve Olwine 227, Cullen Blinn 226, Matt Netzley 224, Travis Nicholas 222, Travis Nicholas 221, Matt Forsythe 220, Steve Olwine 214, Travis Nicholas 214, Jay Adams 213, Matt Netzley 213, Jim Bradley 213, John Simons 213, Zach White 210, Randy Shell 210, Michael Pyles 205, Keith Schlechty 204, Mike Lobenstein 204, Tom Hummel 204, Matt Forsythe 203, Cullen Blinn 203, Tim Middlestetter 202, Doug Fowble 201.
High Series: Doug Fowble 706, Travis Nicholas 657, Michael Pyles 643, Mike Lobenstein 635, Matt Netzley 611, Jay Adams 601, Matt Forsythe 594, Cullen Blinn 588, Steve Olwine 586, Randy Shell 579, Scott Reed 572, John Simons 560, Zach White 551, Tom Middlestetter 547, Keith Schlechty 540, Tom Hummel 535, Jim Bradley 533, Craig Thompson 525, Doug Bunger 516, Troy Stewart 512.
Recreation League
Dec. 17, 2018
Standings
1. J.A. Flaig Lumber (98-30)
2. Milo’s (74-54)
3. C & F Shoes (72-56)
4. Medicine and More (72-56)
5. Fitzwater Tree Care (62-66)
Weekly High Scores
High Game: Robert Staver 257, Steve Olwine 257, Matt Forsythe 252, Doug Fowble 245, Zach White 245, Doug Fowble 240, Michael Pyles 236, Robert Staver 235, Randy Shell 228, Scott Reed 225, Travis Nicholas 224, Robert Staver 224, Randy Shell 219, John Simons 212, Jay Adams 211, Mike Lobenstein 209, Zach White 206, Michael Pyles 205, Cullen Blinn 205, Mike Lobenstein 203, Troy Stewart 202, Travis Nicholas 201, Zach White 200.
High Series: Robert Staver 716, Doug Fowble 676, Zach White 651, Randy Shell 636, Travis Nicholas 613, Michael Pyles 605, Matt Forsythe 601, Mike Lobenstein 595, Jay Adams 580, Troy Stewart 575, Steve Olwine 575, John Simons 567, Keith Schlechty 559, Cullen Blinn 554, Tim Middlestetter 520, Scott Reed 519, Shane Reed 516, Cindy Swank 514.
Major League Treaty 2018
Dec. 5, 2018 (Week 14 of 30)
Standings
1. Purple Cow Creamery (78-34)
2. Troutwine Auto (76-36)
3. Orme Hardware (66-46)
4. Asphalt Sealcoaters (62-50)
5. Misfits (60-52)
6. Greenville National Bank (60-52)
7. Team O’Reilly (52-60)
8. Wings Etc. (42-70)
9. Miller’s Tavern (42-70)
10. Bye (22-90)
Last Week’s Top Scores
Scratch Series (Men): J.J. Staver 637, Chris Sinclair 627, Jim Weimer 579.
Scratch Game (Men): Kent Lephart 232, Mike Lobenstein 227, Brad Freeman 200.
Scratch Series (Women): Kathy Eley 487, Kim Besecker 380.
Scratch Game (Women): Linda Best 180.
Major League Treaty 2018
Dec. 12, 2018 (Week 15 of 30)
Standings
1. Purple Cow Creamery (86-34)
2. Troutwine Auto (76-44)
3. Orme Hardware (72-48)
4. Asphalt Sealcoaters (70-50)
5. Misfits (66-54)
6. Team O’Reilly (60-60)
7. Greenville National Bank (60-60)
8. Wings Etc. (44-76)
9. Miller’s Tavern (42-78)
10. Bye (24-96)
Last Week’s Top Scores
Scratch Series (Men): Brad Freeman 675, Jim Weimer 649, Chad Potter 605.
Scratch Game (Men): Oscar Staver 267, Robert Staver 237, Chris Sinclair 223.
Scratch Series (Women): Kim Besecker 439, Linda Best 382.
Scratch Game (Women): Kathy Eley 157, Connie Michael 126.