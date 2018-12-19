Mississinawa Valley announces Hall of Fame class

UNION CITY – On Jan. 4, 2019 Mississinawa Valley will be hosting the annual induction into the Blackhawk Athletic Hall of Fame. The ceremony will be held before the start of the varsity basketball game between Mississinawa Valley and Newton.

This year’s inductees are Dane Blumenstock and Ryan Rehmert.

Dane Blumenstock is son of Craig Blumenstock and Lonni Neargarder. Dane was a member of the class of 2014, he participated in basketball, football and baseball. He earned four letters in basketball and three in both football and baseball. Dane excelled in basketball during his time at the Valley. In 2012-13, he was named All Tournament team at the Jet Holiday tournament and Associated Press All Ohio Honorable Mention. In 2014 Dane received Associated Press All Ohio again, and was recognized by state representative Jim Buchy. Dane is a member of the 1,000 point club and received 1st Team All CCC in 2013 and 2014.

After high school Dane went to Wilmington College, where he majored in Business Administration and played basketball for two years. While playing for the Quakers, Dane won the Herman Madness Dunk contest in both his seasons. He graduated from WC in 2018 and now resides in Union City, IN. Currently Dane works for Astral Industries in Lynn, Indiana and is working towards a sales position within the company.

Ryan Rehmert is the son of Curt and Melissa Rehmert. Ryan was a member of the class of 2013, he participated in golf and basketball. While at MV, Ryan earned four varsity letters in each of his respective sports. He excelled in golf earning many titles that include: 1st Team All CCC four years, Conference Champ ‘11 and ‘12, Darke County Player of the Year ‘11 and ‘12, four year District Qualifier, and Sectional Champion in 2011.

During his years on the golf course for the Blackhawks Ryan earned a 36.2 nine hole average. His nine hole low score was a 33, while his low score for eighteen was an impressive 74. Ryan now resides in Union City, OH and works as a Customer Account Representative at Rent-a-Center in Greenville.

Please join us for the celebration of the induction of Dane and Ryan into the Blackhawk Hall of Fame on Jan. 4, before the start of the Varsity contest between Mississinawa Valley and Newton.