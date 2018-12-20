Applications now open for the Darke County Scholarship Awards

DARKE COUNTY — The Light Foundation has opened applications for the 2019 Darke County Scholarships with a deadline of April 1, 2019. High school seniors residing in Darke County, Ohio are encouraged to apply.

The Light Foundation, a nonprofit foundation formed by Greenville native and three-time Super Bowl Champion Matt Light, awards $1,000 scholarships to two or more students each year in hopes of decreasing the financial burden that often comes with pursuing higher education.

The four 2018 scholarship recipients were announced this past summer prior to attending their first year of college. Those recipients included Bailey Stammen of Ansonia, Landin Brown of Greenville, Alexis Shinn of Ansonia and Pete Barga of Versailles.

The Darke County Scholarship Program creates financial opportunities for students of Darke County who are planning to continue their education.

“It is always exciting to award a scholarship that really hits home for me. With the rising costs of education these days, we are pleased to give back to Darke County and provide some financial support to a student in need,” said Founder Matt Light.

For additional details about the Darke County Scholarship Program, please email programcoordinator@mattlight72.com or visit the foundation’s website at mattlight72.com.

Founded in 2001 by Matt and Susie Light, The Light Foundation gives kids opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have to get outside and take on a challenge or to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits. The Light Foundation strives to instill and augment the values of responsibility, accountability, and hard work by providing youth with unique outdoor learning experiences that assist them in reaching their highest potential. Its goal is to lead young people down a path to becoming responsible members of their communities who are capable of passing on the torch of leadership and achievement to their friends and families.