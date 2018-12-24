Prep Roundup: Coldwater scores 40 in fourth quarter to beat Greenville

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coldwater 72, Greenville 30

GREENVILLE – A 32-15 lead for Coldwater after three quarters on Saturday night ballooned to a 72-30 victory as the Cavaliers scored 40 points in the fourth quarter to beat host Greenville.

Coldwater’s Marcus Bruns had a double-double performance with a game-high 17 points and 10 rebounds. Also scoring in double figures for the Cavaliers were Grant Meyer with 15 and Cole Frilling with 10.

Foster Cole led the Green Wave with 12 points. Noah Walker and Alec Fletcher added 6 and 5 points respectively in the loss.

Franklin-Monroe 74, Union City (Ind.) 62

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Jets got back on the winning track on Saturday, a day after losing a hard fought battle at Ansonia, by beating interstate host Union City (Ind.) by 12 points.

No game details were available.

Arcanum 64, Covington 48

ARCANUM – Carter Gray exploded for 24 points Friday night in leading Arcanum to a 16-point win over Cross County Conference foe Covington, 64-48.

Gray drained three 3-pointers and totaled 14 points in the second quarter alone to push the Trojans to a 37-22 lead at halftime. Zach Smith scored 12 points and Jake Goubeaux added 11 for Arcanum in the win.

The Buccaneers were led by Andrew Cates with 14 points and Kleyton Maschino with 10.

Marion Local 53, Versailles 42

VERSAILLES – The Tigers trailed Marion Local by 16 points heading into the fourth quarter of their Midwest Athletic Conference battle on Friday night.

Versailles made a strong run by scoring 18 points in that final frame, but still came up a little shy in losing to the Flyers 53-42.

Nathan Bruns led all players with 18 points for Marion Local. He was joined in double figures by teammate Nick Langeman with 12. Versailles had three players score in double digits led by Cody Naftzger with 13 and Evan Hiestand and Michael Stammen scored 12 each.

Versailles 40, Bellefontaine 33

VERSAILLES – The week began on a positive note for Versailles last week with a 7-point win over non-conference foe Bellefontaine, 40-33.

Michael Stammen led the Tigers offense with 16 points including going 6-for-8 at the free throw line in the contest. Evan Hiestand also added 10 points in the win.

Bellefontaine was led by Jack Clement with 14 points as he was one of just four players to score for his team.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Franklin-Monroe 53, Houston 40

HOUSTON – Leading by only three points going into the fourth quarter, the Lady Jets outscored host Houston on Saturday afternoon by 10 points the rest of the way for a 53-40 non-conference win on the road.

Franklin-Monroe drained six 3-pointers in the game with two each by Belle Cable, Corina Conley and Stella Shellabarger. Conley led the Lady Jets in scoring with 14 points, while Kennedy Morris contributed 12 and Cable and Shellabarger added 10 and 7 respectively.

Bethel 64, Mississinawa Valley 37

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley girls basketball team was unable to overcome a 19-point first half deficit in a Cross County Conference contest with Bethel last week. The Lady Blackhawks trailed 27-8 at the break and fell 64-37 to remain winless on the season.

Taylor Stachler led MV with 14 points and Mattie Hiestand contributed 11 for Mississinawa Valley.

Miami East 42, Bradford 27

CASSTOWN – Morgan Haney had a game-high 19 points in leading Miami East to a 15-point win over Bradford last week.

Bianca Keener totaled 8 points to lead the Railroaders.