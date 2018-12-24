Sports Briefs: Maid-Rite announces sportsmanship winners

Maid-Rite announces sportsmanship winners

The Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe recently announced its sportsmanship winners for the week of Dec. 17.

The winners are Skylar Fletcher, Jr. High girls basketball; Haiden Livingston, Jr. High boys basketball; Ava Loudy, Jr. High cheerleaders; Nathan Hittle, Jr. High wrestling; Chloe Sowry, Girls basketball; D.J. Zimmer, Boys basketball; Emily Snyder, Reserve and Varsity cheerleaders; Dean Hurd, Reserve and Varsity wrestling; Carlos Badell, Boys and Girls swimming; Jenna Netzley, Boys and Girls bowling.

Applications now open for the Darke County Scholarship Awards

DARKE COUNTY — The Light Foundation has opened applications for the 2019 Darke County Scholarships with a deadline of April 1st, 2019. High school seniors residing in Darke County, Ohio are encouraged to apply.

The Light Foundation, a nonprofit foundation formed by Greenville native and three-time Super Bowl Champion Matt Light, awards $1,000 scholarships to two or more students each year in hopes of decreasing the financial burden that often comes with pursuing higher education.

“It is always exciting to award a scholarship that really hits home for me. With the rising costs of education these days; we are pleased to give back to Darke Country and provide some financial support to a student in need,” said Founder Matt Light.

For additional details about the Darke County Scholarship Program, please email programcoordinator@mattlight72.com or visit the foundation’s website at mattlight72.com.