Darke County Prep Schedule for Dec. 28-29

Friday, Dec. 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

Greenville at Fort Recovery, 7:30 p.m.

Versailles at Miami East, 8 p.m.

Patriot Holiday Classic

At Tri-Village

Eaton vs. Ansonia, 6 p.m.

Jefferson vs. Tri-Village, 7:30 p.m.

Jet Holiday Tournament

At Franklin-Monroe

Mississinawa Valley vs. Brookville, 6 p.m.

Arcanum vs. Franklin-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Versailles at GMVWA Classic, 11 a.m. (At Vandalia Butler)

BOYS BOWLING

Versailles at St. Marys, 5 p.m. (At Varsity Lanes, St. Mary’s)

GIRLS BOWLING

Versailles at St. Marys, 5 p.m. (At Varsity Lanes, St. Mary’s)

Saturday, Dec. 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Versailles at Tippecanoe, 7:30 p.m.

Patriot Holiday Classic

At Tri-Village

Eaton-Ansonia loser vs. Jefferson-Tri-Village loser, 6 p.m.

Eaton-Ansonia winner vs. Jefferson-Tri-Village winner, 7:30 p.m.

Jet Holiday Tournament

At Franklin-Monroe

Mississinawa Valley-Brookville loser vs. Arcanum-Franklin-Monroe loser, 6 p.m.

Mississinawa Valley-Brookville winner vs. Arcanum-Franklin-Monroe winner, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Houston at Bradford, 1 p.m.

Greenville at Urbana, 1:30 p.m.

Fairlawn at Ansonia, 2 p.m.

BOYS BOWLING

Versailles vs. Coldwater, 9:45 a.m. (At Speedway Lanes, New Bremen)

Missisinawa Valley vs. Ansonia, 9:45 a.m. (At Plaza Lanes, Celina)

GIRLS BOWLING

Versailles vs. Coldwater, 1 p.m. (At Speedway Lanes, New Bremen)

Missisinawa Valley vs. Minster, 1 p.m. (At Speedway Lanes, New Bremen)