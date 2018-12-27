2018 Darke County Fall Sports Athletes of the Year: Trent Collins, Andrew Rowland named Football Players of the Year

DARKE COUNTY – A new system produced career results for one Darke County football player, while another helped lead the continued excellence of his teams’ history.

A new coach took over at Mississinawa Valley in 2018, changed to a spread offense and senior quarterback Trent Collins flourished in that system breaking all the school’s single-season and career passing records. All the while Collins was tearing up the airways in Union City, just east down State Route 47 in Ansonia, senior linebacker Andrew Rowland was wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks – and any other offensive player that tried to cross his path – as the Tigers made the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

For these reasons and more, Collins and Rowland are the 2018 Darke County Football Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year respectively.

“The fresh start was good for Trent,” said first-year Mississinawa Valley head coach Steve Trobridge. “He worked so hard in getting himself prepared for this season. He broke every offensive passing record Mississinawa had, but the one thing that stood out more than anything to me was his leadership. He is a player that every coach dreams of having and I was fortunate to be the one to have him. I wish I could redshirt him for next year.”

Collins lit up the Friday night skies this year completing 115-of-226 passes for 1,321 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 76 times for 461 yards and 3 TDs.

“He is just a competitor,” Trobridge said. “If I had to describe him in one word, that would be it. Competitor.”

Trobridge has been a coach at Mississinawa for 10 years, but took the head coaching gig late this past summer. The Blackhawks had gone through an 0-32 until winning one game last season. This year they went 4-6 this year. Trobridge gives the senior class – and particularly Collins – a lot of the credit for the turnaround.

“When I came in one of the first things I told the guys was that I was tired of hearing people say losing was the MV way,” Trobridge said. “Trent took that to heart and was just a fierce competitor on the field. I wish nothing but the best for a kid like that and I know he will succeed at everything he does in life.”

Collins received numerous postseason honors including being named Division VII All-Ohio special mention, Division VII Southwest District first team and to the Cross County Conference second team.

For Rowland, the beat went on as usual in Ansonia. The Tigers made the playoffs for the second straight season and posted an 8-3 record. Rowland is a four-year starter for veteran coach Eugene Hoening and led the team to that postseason berth with 120 tackles and 4 quarterback sacks. As a two-way player, he also helped lead an offensive line block for a running game that totaled 3,304 yards and 36 touchdowns this season.

“Andrew has a great nose for the football,” Hoening said. “He played with great intensity and with a desire to compete. He played to win and he wanted his teammates to do the same.

“He started at center for us as a freshman,” he continued. “He has just gotten better and better each year. He has always played hard and as a junior and a senior he played smarter too. He knew where he needed to be to make a play and he did a good job of getting there. It has absolutely been great to have him for the last four years.”

Rowland received numerous postseason honors as well. He was named to the Division VII All-Ohio second team defense, the Division VII Southwest District first team defense and was first team in the Cross County Conference on both offense and defense.

“Guys like Andrew makes coaches look good,” Hoening said. “This whole senior class was special. I coached some of their parents so I knew a lot of the boys when they were in kindergarten and I told them that I waited to coach them.”

Hoening collected his 218th win this season – his 38th with Ansonia. He led the Tigers to an 8-3 record, a second straight playoff berth and a home playoff game. He is the 2018 Darke County Football Coach of the Year.

“A coach is only as good as his players and I have some great assistant coaches too,” Hoening said. “I was glad the boys had the success they had and I really enjoyed working with the staff. I always believe that our coaches work harder at making the boys better. That is the bottom line, getting better from Day 1 to the end of the season.”

2018 Darke County Football All-Star Team

First Team Offense

QB – Layne Sarver, Tri-Village, Fr. – Division VII Southwest District honorable mention, Cross County Conference honorable mention

RB – Reece Stammen, Ansonia, So. – Division VII Southwest District honorable mention, Cross County Conference first team

RB – Landon Eldridge, Greenville, Sr. – Greater Western Ohio Conference American League second team

RB – Will Hall, Mississinawa Valley, Sr. – Division VII All-Ohio special mention, Division VII Southwest District first team, Cross County Conference second team (offense and defense)

WR – Marcus Wood, Greenville, Jr. – Division III All-Ohio special mention, Division III Southwest District first team, Greater Western Ohio Conference American League first team

WR – Austin Bruner, Tri-Village, Sr. – Division VII All-Ohio special mention, Division VII Southwest District first team, Cross County Conference first team

OL – Ross Shook, Ansonia, Sr. – Division VII All-Ohio special mention, Division VII Southwest District first team, Cross County Conference honorable mention

OL – Austin Helmke, Ansonia, Sr. – Division VII Southwest District honorable mention, Cross County Conference first team

OL – Jayden Heltsley, Arcanum, Jr. – Division VI Southwest District honorable mention, Cross County Conference honorable mention

OL – Nathan Fry, Greenville, Sr. – Greater Western Ohio Conference American League second team

OL – Cody Eyer, Tri-Village, Jr. – Division VII Southwest District honorable mention, Cross County Conference honorable mention

K – Michael Hall, Ansonia, Jr. – Division VII Southwest District honorable mention, Cross County Conference honorable mention

First Team Defense

DL – Dane Craport, Arcanum, Sr. – Cross County Conference honorable mention

DL – Dru Quinn, Greenville, Sr. – Greater Western Ohio Conference American League second team

DL – Mason Sullenbarger, Tri-Village, Sr. – Division VII All-Ohio first team, Division VII Southwest District first team, Cross County Conference second team

DL – Evan Hiestand, Versailles, Sr. – Division V All-Ohio special mention, Division V Southwest District first team, Midwest Athletic Conference first team defense (second team offense)

LB – Hunter Muir, Ansonia, Sr. – Division VII All-Ohio special mention, Division VII Southwest District first team, Cross County Conference first team (offense and defense)

LB – Tony Sells, Greenville, Sr. – Greater Western Ohio Conference American League second team

LB – John Butsch, Greenville, Sr. – Greater Western Ohio Conference American League second team

LB – Max Dirmeyer, Mississinawa Valley, Sr. – Division VII Southwest District honorable mention, Cross County Conference honorable mention

DB – Matthew Shook, Ansonia, Sr. – Division VII All-Ohio first team, Division VII Southwest District first team, Cross County Conference first team

DB – Ethin Hoffman, Arcanum, Sr. – Cross County Conference second team

DB – Derek Eyer, Tri-Village, Sr. – Division VII All-Ohio special mention, Division VII Southwest District first team, Cross County Conference second team

P – Devyn Sink, Ansonia, Sr. – Division VII All-Ohio third team, Division VII Southwest District first team, Cross County Conference first team

Honorable Mention

Ansonia – Hunter Buckingham,Brock Shellhaas

Arcanum – Austen Cutarelli, Isaiah Hootman, Devin Keckler, Cory Ross

Bradford – Jarrett Boggs, Josiah Brewer, Hunter Gheen, Taven Leach, Larkin Painter, Gaven Trevino, Ethan Reed

Greenville – Di’Maurye Ewing, Tytan Grote

Mississinawa Valley – Cody Dirksen, Trey Godfrey, Zeb Hannah, Elijah Livingston, Blake Scholl

Tri-Village – Dylan Finkbine, Wyatt Plush

Versailles – Andrew DeMange, Tyler Gigandet, Nathan Wagner

2018 FINAL FOOTBALL STATISTICS Passing (Attempts-Completions-Yards-Touchdowns) Layne Sarver, Tri-Village: 103-178-1,379-14 Trent Collins, Mississinawa Valley: 115-226-1,321-17 Ryan Martin, Versailles: 85-215-1,290-8 Tyler Beyke, Greenville: 102-187-1,282-8 Nick Fry, Arcanum: 38-88-524-3 Hunter Buckingham, Ansonia: 33-74-477-6 Taven Leach, Bradford: 54-148-361-2 Rushing (Carries-Yards-Average-Touchdowns) Landon Eldridge, Greenville: 138-969-7.0-14 Reece Stammen, Ansonia: 153-884-5.8-12 Will Hall, Mississinawa Valley: 96-877-9.1-9 Matthew Shook, Ansonia: 118-797-6.8-9 Devyn Sink, Ansonia: 79-708-9.0-5 Cory Ross, Arcanum: 123-621-5.1-5 Brock Shellhaas, Ansonia: 82-586-7.1-4 Ryan Martin, Versailles: 90-472-5.2-5 Trent Collins, Mississinawa Valley: 76-461-6.1-3 Jake Poling, Versailles: 135-432-3.2-6 Austin Bruner, Tri-Village: 65-426-6.6-4 Layne Sarver, Tri-Village: 97-398-4.1-4 Derek Eyer, Tri-Village: 65-345-5.3-3 Austin Fourman, Arcanum: 57-331-5.8-2 Tyler Beyke, Greenville: 84-273-3.3-4 Devin Keckler, Arcanum: 36-261-7.3-3 Di’Maurye Ewing, Greenville: 88-222-2.5-2 Ethan Fischer, Ansonia: 42-219-5.2-3 Hunter Gheen, Bradford: 86-198-2.3-2 Josh Fett, Mississinawa Valley: 23-160-7.0-2 Ethin Hoffman, Arcanum: 32-127-4.0-1 Tylor Cheeseman, Tri-Village: 19-103-5.4-1 Brennan Troutwine, Arcanum: 3-100-33.3-1 Jack Barga, Versailles: 18-83-4.6-1 Wyatt Spangler, Bradford: 21-82-3.9-0 Derek Cavin, Versailles: 7-81-11.6-1 Hunter Trump, Versailles: 14-77-5.5-1 Nathan Wagner, Versailles: 22-76-3.5-0 Hunter Buckingham, Ansonia: 35-75-2.1-3 Elliott Wackler, Arcanum: 6-59-9.8-0 Gaven Trevino, Bradford: 18-58-3.2-0 John Butsch, Greenville: 12-58-4.8-0 Receiving (Receptions-Yards-Average-Touchdowns) Austin Bruner, Tri-Village: 41-587-14.3-8 Marcus Wood, Greenville: 44-537-12.2-5 Will Hall, Mississinawa Valley: 29-445-15.3-7 Andrew DeMange, Versailles: 22-418-19.0-4 Blake Scholl, Mississinawa Valley: 42-389-9.3-2 Michael Stammen, Versailles: 27-370-13.7-2 John Butsch, Greenville: 20-326-16.3-1 Ian Baker, Arcanum: 15-295-19.7-2 Derek Eyer, Tri-Village: 21-291-13.9-33 Evan Hiestand, Versailles: 15-287-19.1-2 Larkin Painter, Bradford: 23-277-12.0-2 Zach Dowler, Tri-Village: 18-253-14.1-2 Hunter Muir, Ansonia: 15-237-15.8-4 Josh Scantland, Tri-Village: 13-220-16.9-0 Max Dirmeyer, Mississinawa Valley: 25-196-7.8-3 Josh Fett, Mississinawa Valley: 13-143-11.0-2 Di’Maurye Ewing, Greenville: 14-117-8.4-1 Zach Connor, Mississinawa Valley: 10-111-11.1-1 Matthew Shook, Ansonia: 9-102-11.3-2 Devin Keckler, Arcanum: 11-100-9.1-2 Colton Zumbrun, Greenville: 7-97-13.9-1 Alec Fletcher, Greenville: 6-87-14.5-0 Cody Dirksen, Mississinawa Valley: 8-73-9.1-1 Derek Cavin, Versailles: 3-70-23.3-0 Devin Sink, Ansonia: 2-63-31.5-1 Gaven Trevino, Bradford: 14-62-4.4-0 Jake Poling, Versailles: 11-60-5.5-0 Logan Statsny, Arcanum: 3-59-19.7-0 Dylan Finkbine, Tri-Village: 5-55-11.0-1 Tony Sells, Greenville: 7-55-7.9-0 Jacob Longenecker, Ansonia: 3-54-18.0-1 Hayden Sharp, Greenville: 1-51-51.0-0 Kicking (PAT Made-Attempts, FGM-FGA) Michael Hall, Ansonia: 41-41, 2-2 Ethan Flanery, Greenville: 23-29, 1-1 Alex Kaiser, Versailles: 14-19, 0-0 Austin Bruner, Tri-Village: 10-17, 0-0 Gaven Trevino, Bradford: 4-5, 0-0 Punting (Punts-Yards-Average) Devyn Sink, Ansonia: 18-716-39.8 Ethan Flanery, Greenville: 36-1,196-33.2 Preston Miles, Tri-Village: 15-494-32.9 Isaac Barga, Ansonia: 5-163-32.6 Eli McEldowney, Versailles: 41-1,301-31.7 Gaven Trevino, Bradford: 36-1,065-29.6 Zach Dowler, Tri-Village: 7-207-29.5 Layne Sarver, Tri-Village: 8-223-27.9 Kick returns (Returns-Yards-Average) Reece Stammen, Ansonia: 2-104-52.0 Logan Sibery, Greenville: 1-25-25.0 Matthew Shook, Ansonia: 2-44-22.0 Devyn Sink, Ansonia: 9-188-20.9 Marcus Wood, Greenville: 15-305-20.3 Adam Kremer, Versailles: 2-37-18.5 Nathan Wagner, Versailles: 26-478-18.4 Brock Shellhaas, Ansonia: 4-69-17.3 Michael Stammen, Versailles: 4-67-16.8 Ethan Fischer, Ansonia: 2-32-16.0 John Butsch, Greenville: 24-385-16.0 Jake Poling, Versailles: 1-15-15.0 Hunter Gheen, Bradford: 29-417-14.4 Hunter Muir, Ansonia: 6-82-13.7 Eli McEldowney, Versailles: 6-75-12.5 Larkin Painter, Bradford: 13-163-12.5 Scoring (Total points) Layne Sarver, Tri-Village: 124 Austin Bruner, Tri-Village: 118 Will Hall, Mississinawa Valley: 96 Landon Eldridge, Greenville: 84 Reece Stammen, Ansonia: 74 Matthew Shook, Ansonia: 68 Devyn Sink, Ansonia: 48 Michael Hall, Ansonia: 47 Marcus Wood, Greenville: 44 Jake Poling, Versailles: 36 Derek Eyer, Tri-Village: 36 Ryan Martin, Versailles: 30 Hunter Muir, Ansonia: 30 Devin Keckler, Arcanum: 30 Cory Ross, Arcanum: 30 Josh Fett, Mississinawa Valley: 24 Ethan Flanery, Greenville: 26 Brock Shellhaas, Ansonia: 24 Tyler Beyke, Greenville: 24 Andrew DeMange, Versailles: 24 Di’Maurye Ewing, Greenville: 18 Max Dirmeyer, Mississinawa Valley: 18 Trent Collins, Mississinawa Valley: 18 Hunter Buckingham, Ansonia: 18 Ethan Fischer, Ansonia: 18 Alex Kaiser, Versailles: 14 Austin Fourman, Arcanum: 12 Ian Baker, Arcanum: 12 Hunter Gheen, Bradford: 12 Larkin Painter, Bradford: 12 Blake Scholl, Mississinawa Valley: 12 Tylor Cheeseman, Tri-Village: 12 Zach Dowler, Tri-Village: 12 Hunter Trump, Versailles: 12 Michael Stammen, Versailles: 12 Evan Hiestand, Versailles: 12 Tackles Andrew Rowland, Ansonia: 120 Will Hall, Mississinawa Valley: 111 Max Dirmeyer, Mississinawa Valley: 91 Hunter Muir, Ansonia: 87 Mason Sullenbarger, Tri-Village: 85 Matthew Shook, Ansonia: 83 Cody Eyer, Tri-Village: 75 Derek Eyer, Tri-Village: 75 Tony Sells, Greenville: 73 Evan Hiestand, Versailles: 72 Austin Cutarelli, Arcanum: 72 Mason Coby, Tri-Village: 71 Trey Godfrey, Mississinawa Valley: 70 Josiah Brewer, Bradford: 68 Reece Stammen, Ansonia: 67 Cody Dirksen, Mississinawa Valley: 63 Blake Brandenburg, Tri-Village: 62 John Butsch, Greenville: 61 Tyler Henry, Versailles: 58 Ethan Fischer, Ansonia: 58 Dru Quinn, Greenville: 57 Hunter Gheen, Bradford: 56 Andrew DeMange, Versailles: 54 Di’Maurye Ewing, Greenville: 54 Nathan Wagner, Versailles: 54 Jarrett Boggs, Bradford: 54 Jack Barga, Versailles: 52 Cory Ross, Arcanum: 51.5 Austin Bruner, Tri-Village: 51 Hayden Sharp, Greenville: 50 Dylan Finkbine, Tri-Village: 50 Tyler Gigandet, Versailles: 49 Drew Medaris, Tri-Village: 49 Austin Helmke, Ansonia: 44 Zeb Hannan, Mississinawa Valley: 44 Layne Sarver, Tri-Village: 38 Brock Shellhaas, Ansonia: 38 Landon Eldridge, Greenville: 36 Ethin Hoffman, Arcanum: 35 Isaiah Hootman, Arcanum: 35 Mason Lay, Tri-Village: 33 Larkin Painter, Bradford: 33 Kegan Fair, Bradford: 33 Derek Cavin, Versailles: 32 Hunter Buckingham, Ansonia: 32 Brayden Keihl, Versailles: 32 Adam Kremer, Versailles: 32 Peyton Setser, Ansonia: 32 Ross Shook, Ansonia: 31 Jacob Goldsmith, Greenville: 31 Elijah Livingston, Mississinawa Valley: 31 Seth Wogoman, Tri-Village: 31 Devin Keckler, Arcanum: 31 Trent Collins, Mississinawa Valley: 29 Devyn Sink, Ansonia: 29 Marcus Wood, Greenville: 27 Michael Stammen, Versailles: 27 Wyatt Plush, Tri-Village: 26 Devin Swick, Tri-Village: 26 Taven Leach, Bradford: 25 Ben Albers, Versailles: 24 Alec Fletcher, Greenville: 24 Jedd Rismiller, Ansonia: 24 Dane Craport, Arcanum: 23 Josh Fett, Mississinawa Valley: 23 Nathan Fry, Greenville: 22 Chase Detrick, Versailles: 22 Austin Fourman, Arcanum: 21.5 Ethan Saylor, Greenville: 21 Zach Connor, Mississinawa Valley: 20 Sacks Evan Hiestand, Versailles: 11 Brock Shellhaas, Ansonia: 7 Dane Craport, Arcanum: 7 Brayden Keihl, Versailles: 6 Austin Fourman, Arcanum: 5 Dylan Finkbine, Tri-Village: 4.5 Andrew Rowland, Ansonia: 4 Mason Sullenbarger, Tri-Village: 3.5 Hawk Thomas, Mississinawa Valley: 3 Isaac Grillot, Versailles: 3 Wyatt Spangler, Bradford: 3 Reece Stammen, Ansonia: 2.5 Cory Ross, Arcanum: 2.5 Jedd Rismiller, Ansonia: 2 Cody Dirksen, Mississinawa Valley: 2 Derek Cavin, Versailles: 2 Chase Detrick, Versailles: 2 Austin Helmke, Ansonia: 2 Hunter Gheen, Bradford: 2 Dru Quinn, Greenville: 2 Tyler Gigandet, Versailles: 2 Interceptions Marcus Wood, Greenville: 5 Ethin Hoffman, Arcanum: 4 Hunter Muir, Ansonia: 3 Austin Bruner, Tri-Village: 3 Ethan Fischer, Ansonia: 3 Hunter Buckingham, Ansonia: 3 Luke Wilson, Arcanum: 2 Landon Eldridge, Greenville: 2 Layne Sarver, Tri-Village: 2 Andrew DeMange, Versailles: 2 Max Dirmeyer, Mississinawa Valley: 2

The Daily Advocate sports editor Skip Weaver can be reached at (937) 569-4316 or by email at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @skipweaver65.

