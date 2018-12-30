Brookville stays undefeated with win over ’Hawks

PITSBURG – Mississinawa Valley couldn’t keep pace with Brookville on the first night of the 56th annual Jet Holiday Tournament dropping a 58-31 decision to the Blue Devils.

Brookville jumped out to a quick 7-2 advantage, but Mississinawa was able to shave a point off that lead trailing 13-9 with just under a minute to play in the first quarter. The Devils closed the quarter strong on two straight buckets to go back up 17-9.

The offense for the Blackhawks was just never able to get on track. The ‘Hawks scored 8 points in the second quarter while yielding 14 to Brookville, who then took a 31-17 halftime lead.

Brookville is a talented team with a mix of size and athleticism and executed its stuff well in the half-court. The Devils slowed a bit offensively in the third quarter scoring just 11 points with 8 of those coming from 6-foot-3 senior Jacob Gudorf, who would lead all scorers on the night with 21.

Mississinawa wasn’t able to take advantage of the low scoring period from Brookville and only scored 6 points with 4 of them coming from Blake Scholl.

The Blue Devils cruised in the final stanza putting up 16 points and got a thunderous two-handed highlight reel dunk from junior Manny Willis to get the crowd roaring.

They would go on to claim the win and advance to the championship game Saturday where they will face Franklin Monroe, a 60-54 winner over Arcanum.

Brookville was led in scoring by Gudorf with 21 points, Weston Turner had 12 and Willis added 11. Brookville remains undefeated at 8-0 on the year with the win.

Mississinawa Valley was led by DJ Howell with 10 pints and Blake Scholl dropped 9 as the ‘Hawks fall to 3-4 on the year and will play Arcanum in the consolation game.

