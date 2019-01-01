Brookville tops FM to win 56th Jet Holiday Tournament

PITSBURG – An explosive third quarter spear-headed by Jacob Gudorf helped Brookville win the 56th Jet Holiday Tournament by the score of 73-58 on Saturday.

Brookville, who trailed 34-30 at the break, came out with some urgency to start the third quarter and it was Gudorf who led that effort. Gudorf scored 13 of his 26 points in the period.

It seemed like he was all over with 3 steals and the first 8 points in the quarter as the Blue Devils grabbed a 38-34 lead.

Ky Cool finally broke the 8-point run with a lay-up at 6:19, but Brookville just kept on coming with a couple of triples and a 46-36 lead at 4:38.

Brookville was firing on all cylinders at this point as AJ Eller fired in his third triple, five on the night, then a few more buckets by Gudorf had the Jets on their heels trailing 58-43 to end the third quarter.

Franklin-Monroe was never really able to recover from the third quarter onslaught.

The Blue Devils hit five triples in the opening frame, three from Wade Turner and two from Eller to get off to a good start in the game going up 23-15 in the first quarter despite 12 points from Ethan Conley.

The Jets didn’t fold and for as hot as the Blue Devils were in the first quarter they were as cold as it was outside in the second quarter scoring just 7 points.

Franklin-Monroe took advantage with Conley scoring 11 of the Jet’s 19 points to jump on top at the half 34-30.

Brookville didn’t go cold in the final stanza like they did in the first half, in fact they shot 65 percent from two-point range and 40 percent from the three-point range for the game including eight triples as they went on to claim the 73-58 win.

The Jets shot 56 percent from inside the arch, but just 27 percent outside of the arch and had just three triples.

One positive for Franklin-Monroe was its free throw shooting. The Jets have struggled at the line much of the year, but shot 15-for-19 for the game.

Conley led all scorers with 27 points. Jordan Rhoades had 10 and Cool 9 for FM, which fell to 5-4 overall and will host Tri-Village on Jan. 4.

Brookville ran its record to 9-0 on the year and was led by Gudorf with 26 points. Turner had 19 and Eller 17 for the Blue Devils.

Gudorf, Turner and Eller were all named to the All-Tournament Team for Brookville, and were joined by FM’s Conley and Rhoades along with Carter Gray from Arcanum. Gudorf was also named MVP of the Tournament.

Score by quarters:

Brookville^23^7^28^15^-^73

Franklin-Monroe^15^19^9^15^-^58

Individual scoring:

Brookville: Jacob Gudorf 26, AJ Eller 17, Wes Turner 3, Daniel Dominique 2, Manny Willis 6, Wade Turner 19. Totals: 8-20-9/15 – 73.

Franklin Monroe: Ky Cool 9, Jordan Rhoades 10, Connor Crist 6, Jackson Crist 6, Ethan Conley 27. Totals: 3-17-15/19 – 58.

Three Pointers:

Brookville: 8 (Eller 5, Turner 3) – Franklin Monroe: 3 (Conley 2, Cool 1)

Franklin-Monroe's Jordan Rhoades throws up a right-handed hook shot against Brookville on Saturday in the championship game of the Jet Holiday Tournament. Franklin-Monroe's Ky Cool throws goes in for a layup against Brookville on Saturday in the championship game of the Jet Holiday Tournament. The Jet Holiday Tournament recognized its All-Tournament Team after Brookville defeated Franklin-Monroe in the championship match on Saturday. The All-Tournament team members are (from left to right) Jake Gudorf, Wade Turner and AJ Eller from Brookville, Ethan Conley and Jordan Rhoades from Franklin-Monroe and Carter Gray from Arcanum. Gudorf also was named the MVP. Franklin-Monroe's Ethan Conley splits a pair of Brookville defenders for a score on Saturday in the championship game of the Jet Holiday Tournament. Franklin-Monroe's Connor Crist shoots one over the top of several Brookville defenders for a score on Saturday in the championship game of the Jet Holiday Tournament. Franklin-Monroe's Gage Vance drives toward the basket against Brookville on Saturday in the championship game of the Jet Holiday Tournament. Franklin-Monroe's Jackson Crist puts up a left-handed shot against Brookville on Saturday in the championship game of the Jet Holiday Tournament. Franklin-Monroe's Jordan Rhoades shoots from the top of the key against Brookville on Saturday in the championship game of the Jet Holiday Tournament. Jordan Rhoades (left) and Ethan Conley were named to the 56th Jet Holiday Tournament All-Tournament Team for runner-up Franklin-Monroe. Franklin-Monroe's Ethan Conley puts up a one-handed shot against Brookville on Saturday in the championship game of the Jet Holiday Tournament.