Prep Roundup: Versailles boys swim team captures fifth place at Lima meet

LIMA – The Versailles boys swim team finished fifth at the Lima Holiday Invitational Swim Meet on Thursday, Dec. 27. The meet was held at the Lima YMCA with 20 teams participating. Cole Condon finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and second in the 100 free and Ryan Subler captured third in the 100 back. Versailles also finished second in the 200 free relay and fourth in the 200 medley relay.

“The Versailles boys really swam strong today finishing in fifth place,” VHS swim coach Mark Travis said. “We had 12 PR’s against a lot of tough competition.”

The individual results for Versailles were as follows:

200 yard Medley Relay: 4th, 1:50.98, Versailles A, Ryan Subler (SO) Owen Schultz (SO) Stuart Baltes (SR) Cole Condon (SR); 15th, 2:06.45, Versailles B, Jarrett Petitjean (SO) VanSkyock (FR) Jack Detrick (SO) Mason Ahrens (FR)

200 yard Freestyle: 11th, 2:10.50, Ahrens, Mason; 38th, 2:49.17, Davis, Ethan

200 yard IM:

50 yard Freestyle: 1st, 22.84, Condon, Cole; 10th, 25.40, Detrick, Jack; 15th, 26.57, Petitjean, Jarrett; 20th, 27.70, Schultz, Owen; 27th, 28.60, Nelson, Jonathan; 50th, 33.01, White, Isaac; 55th, 35.49, Grilliot, Alexander

100 yard Butterfly: 12th, 1:05.23, Baltes, Stuart; 14th, 1:07.33, Detrick, Jack; 18th, 1:11.15, Ahrens, Mason; 24th, 1:23.57, Davis, Ethan

100 yard Freestyle: 2nd,52.25, Condon, Cole; 7th, 55.80, Subler, Ryan; 14th, 58.15, VanSkyock, Evan; 24th, 1:02.30, Petitjean, Jarrett; 36th, 1:08.13, Nelson, Jonathan; 43rd, 1:12.72, White, Isaac; 60th, 1:28.46, Grilliot, Alexander

500 yard Freestyle: 8th, 6:17.94, Baltes, Stuart

200 yard Freestyle Relay: 2nd,1:35.90, Versailles A, Ryan Subler (SO) Stuart Baltes (SR) Jack Detrick (SO) Cole Condon (SR); 10th, 1:45.85, Versailles B, Evan VanSkyock (FR) Jarrett Petitjean (SO) Owen Schulz (SO) Mason Ahrens (FR); 24th, 2:13.99, Versailles C, Ethan Davis (JR) Alexander Grilliot (JR) Isaac White (SO) Jonathan Nelson (SO)

100 yard Backstroke: 3rd, 1:01.46, Subler, Ryan

100 yard Breaststroke: 15th, 1:14.71, Schultz, Owen;

400 yard Freestyle Relay: 13th,5:04.89, Versailles A, Jonathan Nelson (SO) Alexander Grilliot (JR) Isaac White (SO) Ethan Davis (JR)

GIRLS SWIMMING

Versailles girls finish 11th at Lima Holiday Invitational

LIMA – The Versailles girls swim team finished 11th at the Lima Holiday Invitational Swim Meet on Thursday, Dec. 27. The meet was held at the Lima YMCA with 21 teams participating.

Alexis Jay led the way by finishing seventh in the 100-yard butterfly.

“The Versailles girls had a lot of stiff competition today and finished in the middle of the pack,” VHS swim coach Mark Travis said. “While finishing in 11th place the girls posted 8 PR’s today.”

The individual results for Versailles were as follows:

200 yard Medley Relay: 13th, 2:12.17, Versailles A, Sara Cavin (SO) Lauren Menke(SO) Alexis Jay (SO) Tori Ahrens (SR); 17th, 2:17.73, Versailles B, Grace Francis (SR) Hannah Bey (JR) Lucy Prakel (JR) Morgan Frederick (SR); 28th, 2:29.28, Versailles C, Kasidy Dross (JR) Lauren Monnin (SO) Kaia Kruckeberg (JR) Katelyn Rush (SR)

200 yard Freestyle: 24th, 2:35.78, Hecht, Courtney; 26th, 2:37.13, Frederick, Morgan; 39th, 2:52.32, Keiser, Claire

200 yard IM: 16th, 2:43.61, Jay, Alexis; 21st, 2:52.54, Prakel, Lucy; 25th, 2:59.76, Francis, Grace

50 yard Freestyle: 17th, 28.53, Cavin, Sara; 20th, 28.94, Ahrens, Tori; 33rd, 30.68, Kruckeberg, Kaia; 35th, 30.85, Jones, Bethany; 77th, 37.07, Myers, Skylar

100 yard Butterfly: 7th, 1:12.44, Jay, Alexis; 15th, 1:19.21, Prakel, Lucy; 22nd, 1:26.48, Francis, Grace; 24th, 1:29.18, Dross, Kasidy

100 yard Freestyle: 22nd, 1:05.44, Cavin, Sara; 29th, 1:07.20, Ahrens, Tori; 33rd, 1:08.36, Monnin, Lauren; 38th, 1:09.43, Jones, Bethany; 41st, 1:10.37, Frederick, Morgan; 43rd, 1:10.66, Bey, Hannah; 48th, 1:12.47, Batten, Courtney; 68th, 1:22.29, Myers, Skylar

200 yard Freestyle Relay: 11th, 1:56.74, Versailles A, Sara Cavin (SO) Alexis Jay (SO) Bethany Jones (SO) Tori Ahrens (SR); 16th, 2:01.89, Versailles B, Lauren Monnin (SO) Kaia Kruckeberg (JR) Courtney Hecht (FR) Lucy Prakel (JR); 24th, 2:07.38, Versailles C, Grace Francis (SR) Hannah Bey (JR) Lauren Menke (SO) Kasidy Dross (JR); 28th, 2:10.03, Versailles D, Morgan Frederick (SR) Olivia Waymire (JR) Courtney Batten (SR) Claire Keiser (SR)

100 yard Backstroke: 29th, 1:19.85, Batten, Courtney; 44th, 1:30.13, Keiser, Claire

100 yard Breaststroke: 13th, 1:20.59, Menke, Lauren; 16th, 1:22.43, Bey, Hannah; 37th, 1:35.19, Monnin, Lauren; 38th, 1:35.43, Waymire, Olivia

400 yard Freestyle Relay: 11th,4:38.23, Versailles A, Courtney Hecht (FR) Lauren Menke (SO) Bethany Jones (SO) Kaia Kruckeberg (JR); 18th, 5:13.22, Versailles B, Olivia Waymire (JR) Courtney Batten (SR) Katelyn Rush (SR) Claire Keiser (SR)

Local swimmers compete at Warrior Invitational

Arcanum senior Isabella Gable was a two-time champion at the Wayne Warrior Swim Invitational recently.

Gable won the girls 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 2:06.32, and she also won the 100 backstroke in 1:01.36. Her efforts contributed to the Lady Trojans placing sixth in the team standings with 47 points.

Also contributing to the point total were sophomore Allie Barry, who placed eighth in the 500 free (7:48.82) and the 200 free relay team of Madelyn Wogoman, Barry, Elora Sudduth and Gable, which placed eighth in 2:05.26.

The Greenville girls placed eighth in the team standings with 12 points. They were led by Maggie Bankson, who finished eighth in the (1:04.72) in the 100 free.

In boys competition, Greenville finished fourth among participating teams with 62 points, while Arcanum was seventh (25) and Ansonia was eighth (15).

Leading the Green Wave was Pablo Badell, who earned a runner-up finish in the 100 breast with a time of 1:09.37. He also placed third in the 200 IM (2:18.26) and was a member of the fourth-place 200 medley relay team (1:59.53) and the eighth-place 200 free relay team (1:54.44). Other members of the 200 medley relay team were Carlos Badell, Aaron Suter and Landon Muhlenkamp. Other members of the 200 free relay team were Josh Galloway, Carlos Badell and Muhlenkamp.

Galloway also earned a fifth-place finish in the 500 free (6:38.42), while Carlos Badell took sixth place in the 100 back (1:07.65) and Suter captured eighth place in the 200 IM (2:56.03) for Greenville.

For Arcanum, Jimmy Barry had a third-place finish in the 100 breast (1:14.27) and a seventh-place finish in the 100 free (57.1). Stephen Young also placed in two events for the Trojans. He placed fifth in the 100 free (56.1) and sixth in the 50 free (25.47).

Ansonia’s Connor Stachler placed in two events as well. He finished third in the 500 free (5:52.35) and sixth in the 100 fly (1:03.43).

BOYS BOWLING

Tigers fall to St. Marys, Coldwater

Versailles fell short against St. Marys recently losing to the Roughriders, 2487-2288.

The first game consisted of Jay Mumaw, Tyler Gehret, Derek Morris, Landon Henry and Sam Bensman. Morris led the Tigers with a 185 and a turkey in the 10th frame. The Tigers rolled a 776 to the Rider’s 766. .

The second game was made up of Matthew Francis, Alex Kunk, Morris, Mumaw, Bensman and sub Quayd Pearson. Morris again led the Tigers with a 193. The Tigers’ 757 fell short to the Riders’ 793.

The first baker game was comprised of Pearson, Francis, Henry, Morris and Bensman. Pearson struck in both his frames and Bensman had a turkey in the 10th frame to contribute to the 180 game of the Tigers. The Riders put up a 164.

The second baker game saw Pearson, Francis, Henry, Morris and Bensman. Morris marked in both of his frames to help with the Tigers’ 138, short of the Riders’ 167.

The third baker game consisted of Pearson, Gehret, Mumaw, Morris and Bensman. Bensman marked in his frames to contribute to the Tigers’ 137 which was short of the Riders’ 156.

The fourth baker game was Pearson, Gehret, Mumaw, Morris and Bensman. Mumaw struck in both his frames while Gehret and Morris marked in both of their frames to put up a score of 170. The Riders put up a score of 181.

The fifth baker game had Francis, Bensman, Gehret, Mumaw and Morris. Bensman and Mumaw marked in both of their frames to help with the Tigers’ 140, falling short of the Riders’ 172.

“The pins just seemed to be on strike and did not want to cooperate with the Tiger team,” Coach Mumaw commented. “The bowling pattern on the lanes was a challenge pattern which were lane conditions the team had never encountered before. It caught us off guard. Derek Morris did a really nice job adapting to the lane condition. It was a good experience for the team and will benefit the team going forward.”

The day after losing to St. Marys, Versailles took on Coldwater and lost 2772-2738.

The first game consisted of Tyler Gehret, Derek Morris, Landon Henry, Sam Bensman and Jay Mumaw. Gehret led the Tigers with a pintastic score of 243 comprised of seven strikes in a row. Henry had four strikes in a row with a 205. The Tigers put up a 941 to Coldwater’s 908.

The second game saw Gehret, Morris, Henry, Bensman and Mumaw. Gehret again led the Tigers with a 221 with two turkeys in his game. Bensman had a four bagger and a turkey in the 10th for a 214. Versailles rolled a 924 to Coldwater’s 894. Coach Philpot commented,

“Tyler Gehret stepped up today with two nice games,” Coach Tyler Phlipot said.

The first baker game was made up of Gehret, Morris, Henry, Mumaw and Bensman. Morris struck in both of his frames to help the Tigers get to a 138 which was short of Coldwater’s 173.

The second baker game consisted of Gehret, Morris, Henry, Mumaw and Bensman. Gehret and Morris were able to string two strikes together in both of their frames contributing to the Tiger’s 190 compared to Coldwater’s 158.

The third baker game was comprised of Henry, Gehret, Morris, Mumaw and Bensman. Gehret struck in both of his frames and the other Tigers left only one open frame. The Tigers put up a 191 to Coldwater’s 247.

The fourth baker game had Henry, Gehret, Morris, Mumaw and Bensman. The Tigers were able to put up a 185 compared to Coldwater’s 169.

The final baker game saw Henry, Gehret, Morris, Mumaw and Bensman. Versailles rolled a 169 to Coldwater’s 223.

“I’m proud of how the boys bowled. This was our biggest series of the year,” Phlipot said. “They just keep on improving. We bowled really well in the bakers; Coldwater had a 247 in the 3rd baker game with seven strikes ending the game. We shot a 191, nothing you can do about that.”

The Tigers will be in action on Jan. 3 at McBo’s and on Jan. 5 in Union City, Ohio.

GIRLS BOWLING

Lady Tigers fall short against St. Marys, Coldwater

The Lady Tigers recently lost a pair of matches to St. Marys 2508-2474 and then to Coldwater 2589-2573.

Versailles got off to a slow start against St. Marys with Natalie York 151, Morgan Barlage 150, Haddi Treon 146, Kalysta Thobe 142, Morgan Heitkamp 132 for a first game total 721 to St. Marys 797.

The Tigers made some good adjustments and started game two making good shots. Treon 201, Barlage 187, Heitkmap 185, Lindsay Cheadle 161, York 154 for a second game total 892 to St. Marys 822

Going into the bakers the Tigers were down 6 pins. In the first baker game the Tigers line up included York, Cheadle, Treon, Barlage and Heitkamp. The Tigers were able to finish the game strong rolling 162 to St. Marys 146 putting the Tigers up 10 pins.

In the second baker game the Tigers line up included York, Cheadle, Treon, Barlage and Heitkamp. The Tigers made a lot of shots rolling 180 to St. Marys 189.

Heading into the third baker the Tigers were up 1 pin. The Tigers made a lineup change with Jena Mangen, Cheadle, Treon, Barlage and Heitkamp rolled 150 to St Mary’s 201.

Being down 50 pins in the fourth and fifth baker games the Tigers kept the same line up of Mangen, Cheadle, Treon, Barlage and Heitkamp. In the fourth baker the Tigers rolled 187 to St. Marys 177 and the fifth baker game 182 to 176.

“I was happy how the girls fought back after the first game, we only had one bad baker game at a time when St. Marys was on fire and that was the difference in the match,” said Coach Tyler Phlipot.

The next day against Coldwater, the Lady Tigers bowling team traveled to Speedway Lanes in New Bremen on Saturday December 29th in a conference match against Coldwater. The Lady Tigers started out a little slow in game one with leaders Cheadle 182, Heitkamp and Treon with 171, Barlage 164 and Thobe 126 with a first game total 815 to Coldwater 870.

The Tigers made some good adjustments and started game two with good shots. Treon 256, Cheadle 181, Heitkamp 171, Mangen 170 and Barlage 159 scored a second game total 939 to Coldwater 923.

Going into the bakers the Tigers were down 39 pins. In the first baker game the Tigers line up included Cheadle, York, Barlage, Heitkamp and Treon. The Tigers struggled a bit rolling 148 to Coldwater’s 148.

In the second baker game the Tigers line up was Cheadle, York, Barlage, Heitkamp and Treon. The Tigers made a lot of good shots but could not get any carry rolling 158 to Coldwater’s 159.

Heading into the third baker the Tigers were down 40 pins. The Tigers made a lineup change with York, Mangen, Cheadle, Treon and Heitkamp rolled 169 to Coldwater 151.

Being down 22 pins in the fourth and fifth baker games the Tigers went back to the original lineup of York, Barlage, Cheadle, Treon and Heitkamp. In the fourth baker the Tigers rolled 172 to Coldwater’s 177, and the fifth baker game was 172 to 161.

“We had our chances throughout the day but couldn’t catch any breaks,” said Coach Tyler Phlipot. “This match could have gone either way and I was proud of the girls finish. They bowled well last night against St. Marys and again vs. Coldwater. Our goal will be to continue to fine tune our game so when we see these tough teams again in the tournaments the result will be reversed.”

The Tigers will be in action on Jan. 3 against Greenville at McBo’s and on Jan. 5 against Fort Loramie in Union City, Ohio.

The Versailles boys swim team captured fifth place in the team standings at the recent Lima Holiday Invitational swim meet. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/01/web1_Boys-Swimming.jpg The Versailles boys swim team captured fifth place in the team standings at the recent Lima Holiday Invitational swim meet. Captured! by Kara Photography Cole Condon https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/01/web1_Cole-Condon.jpg Cole Condon Captured! by Kara Photography Ryan Subler https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/01/web1_Ryan-Subler.jpg Ryan Subler Captured! by Kara Photography