MAC schools ranked in first boys basketball poll

The first Ohio boys basketball poll was released this week with no local schools ranked.

However, several schools from the Midwest Athletic Conference are ranked including St. Henry, which topped the Division IV rankings with 151 points including four first-place votes. St. Henry is currently 7-2 on the season.

Also ranked in the top 10 of Division IV is Marion Local, last year’s state champion. The Flyers (5-3) earned 79 points and received three first-place votes. Marion Local defeated Cornerstone Christian 52-51 in double overtime to win the state title last year.

In Division III, undefeated Anna (9-0) is ranked fifth with 62 points. The top-rankled team in Division III is Archbold (9-0) with 174 points and 14 first-place votes. Cincinnati Deer Park was last year’s Division III state champion by defeating Columbus Africentric 67-57. Deer Park is ranked 12th in this first poll with 38 points and three first-place votes.

The top-ranked teams in Divisions I and II are Cincinnati Moeller (9-0) with 185 points and 15 first-place votes, and Cincinnati Taft (9-0) with 126 points and six first-place votes respectively. Moeller is the defending state champion after beating Solon 85-63 in the title match last season. Akron St. Vincent-St. Marys won the Division II state title last year by knocking off Trotwood-Madison 60-51. Trotwood-Madison is ranked second in this first poll, while SVSM is not ranked.

Associated Press boys state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Cin. Moeller (15)^9-0^185

2. Pickerington Cent. (3)^9-0^141

3. Tol. Whitmer (1)^7-0^91

4. Akr. SVSM (1)^8-2^86

5. Hilliard Bradley^9-0^75

6. Lorain^9-1^70

7. Dublin Coffman^9-0^69

8. Mason (1)^9-1^61

9. Sylvania Northview^9-0^42

10. Lima Sr.^11-0^40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sidney 32. Pickerington N. 28. Canal Winchester 27. Vandalia Butler 27. Springfield 22. Cin. Princeton 22. Lyndhurst Brush 22. Massillon Jackson 20. Dover 14. Youngs. Boardman 12.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Taft (6)^9-0^126

2. Trotwood-Madison (8)^8-1^112

3. Cols. South (1)^9-0^108

4. Wauseon (1)^8-1^106

5. Cin. Wyoming (2)^7-0^103

6. Day. Chaminade-Julienne^8-1^101

7. Cle. VASJ (1)^7-2^63

8. Hamilton Badin^7-2^49

9. Thornville Sheridan (1)^9-2^44

10. Cin. Aiken^9-1^41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canal Fulton NW 39. Steubenville 27. Mentor Lake Cath. 26. Mansfield Sr. 24. New Philadelphia 22. Jackson 18. Cortland Lakeview (1) 13. Girard 12. Athens 12. Cin. Hughes 12.

DIVISION III

1. Archbold (14)^9-0^174

2. Wheelersburg (1)^9-0^111

3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2)^8-2^104

4. Sugarcreek Garaway (1)^9-0^82

5. Anna^9-0^62

6. Ottawa-Glandorf^8-1^60

7. Genoa Area^7-0^59

8. Brookville^11-1^53

9. Johnstown-Monroe^8-0^50

10. Leavittsburg Labrae^7-1^40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Stivers 39. Cin. Deer Park (3) 38. Cin. Purcell Marian 31. Middletown Madison 29. Oregon Stritch 29. Mantua Crestwood 20. Oak Hill 19. Cols. Africentric 16. Byesville Meadowbrook 15. Metamora Evergreen 15. Warrensville Hts. 15. Beaver Eastern 14.

DIVISION IV

1. St. Henry (4)^7-2^151

2. Berlin Hiland (3)^11-1^86

3. Convoy Crestview (1)^8-1^83

4. Toronto^8-1^80

5. Maria Stein Marion Local (3)^5-3^79

6. Tol. Maumee Valley (2)^6-2^72

7. Glouster Trimble^6-0^60

8. Bristol^7-2^49

9. Zanesville Rosecrans^6-2^48

10. Kinsman Badger^9-1^42

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hicksville 40. Sycamore Mohawk (1) 34. Elyria Open Door (2) 34. Sarahsville Shenandoah 33. New Middletown Spring. (3) 31. Spring. Cath. Cent. 29. Cincinnati Christian 28. Lancaster Fisher Cath. 24. Russia 23. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 21. Cornerstone Christian (2) 20. Tol. Christian 16.