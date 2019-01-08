Prep Roundup: Arcanum boys split with Bethel, Dixie

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bethel 58, Arcanum 46

Kendall James was a dagger for Arcanum last Friday as he gashed the Trojans for 28 points including five 3-pointers and going 5-of-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter in leading Bethel to a 58-46 win.

Carter Gray led Arcanum with 15 points and Jake Goubeaux contributed 10.

Arcanum 74, Dixie 31

The Trojans exploded against the Greyhounds behind two players with 20-plus points. Carter Gray had a game-high 25 points and Evan Atchley topped out with 22 points as Arcanum defeated non-league fie Dixie 74-31 last Saturday.

Jordan Butt led Dixie with 15 points.

Ansonia 69, Bradford 27

Bradford dropped its ninth game of the season on Friday falling to Cross County Conference rival Ansonia, 69-27.

Connor Jones led the Railroaders with 8 points. Kegan Fair chipped in 7 points and also grabbed 16 rebounds. No individual scoring was available for the Tigers.

Russia 90, Bradford 23

Connor Jones finished with 9 points as the Railroaders fell to 0-10 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Versailles 69, New Bremen 55

Four Versailles players scored in double figures as the Lady Tigers topped New Bremen 69-55 last Thursday.

Danielle Kunk led the way on the scoreboard with 18 points for Versailles. She was joined in double digits by Brooke Stonebraker with 16, Lindsey Winner with 14 and Caitlin McEldowney with 13.

Kelly Naylor led New Bremen with 18 points.\

BOYS BOWLING

Versailles 2,051, Greenville 1,976

The Greenville-Versailles match was abbreviated to two games along with two baker games at McBo’s Lanes on Jan. 3, and the Tigers came out on top by 75 pins.

The first game consisted of Matthew Francis, Tyler Gehret, Alex Kunk, Landon Henry and Sam Bensman for the Tigers. Bensman led the way with a 214 along with Henry, who started the game with four strikes for a 197. The team rolled an 867 to Greenville’s 814.

The second game consisted of Derek Morris, Quayd Pearson, Jay Mumaw, Henry, Bensman and Gehret. Bensman had a turkey and led the Tigers with a 191 along with Mumaw having five strikes in a row for a 189. The Tigers shot a 850 and Greenville had an 807.

The first baker game had Gehret, Morris, Henry, Mumaw and Bensman. Gehret and Henry marked in both of their frames to keep the Tigers strong with a 168 compared to Greenville’s 162.

The second baker game saw Gehret, Morris, Henry, Mumaw and Bensman. Henry struck in both of his frames to contribute to the Tigers’ 166 with Greenville rolling a 193.

Coach Mumaw commented, “Sam Bensman had a really good day making great shots. After a tough loss to Coldwater last week, it was a good team effort.”

Versailles 2,741, Ansonia 2,090

Versailles took on Ansonia at Woodcrest Lanes on Jan. 5. The first game consisted of Matthew Francis, Derek Morris, Jay Mumaw, Landon Henry, Sam Bensman and Tyler Gehret. Henry and Mumaw led the Tigers. Mumaw had two turkeys in his game for a 197, and Henry rolled a 182. The Tigers had 871 compared to Ansonia’s 704.

The second game was made up of Francis, Morris, Mumaw, Henry and Gehret. Mumaw and Morris both led the Tigers with a 212. Morris had five strikes in a row to start off his game. Henry turkeyed out for a 195 as Versailles rolled a 958 compared to Ansonia’s 682.

The first baker game saw Jordan Cordonnier, Quayd Pearson, Francis, Morris and Mumaw. Francis and Mumaw kept the Tigers strong by marking in both of their frames. Versailles had a 152 compared to Ansonia’s 158.

The second baker game had Cordonnier, Pearson, Francis, Bensman and Mumaw. Versailles had only one open frame for a 215, and Ansonia rolled a 113.

The third baker game consisted of Cordonnier, Pearson, Francis, Bensman and Mumaw. Both teams rolled a 169.

The fourth baker game was comprised of Cordonnier, Pearson, Bensman, Gehret and Henry. Versailles left two open frames for a 167 compared to Ansonia’s 161.

The fifth baker game consisted of Cordonnier, Pearson, Morris, Gehret and Henry. Versailles only had two open frames for a 199 compared to Ansonia’s 103.

Coach Tyler Phlipot stated, “In bakers, I put some boys in different spots and they all did very well. Quayd and Jordan did get in the regular games, but made really good shots in the bakers. This was a good team win. We had have had our highest series of the year two weeks in a row. The boys are starting to click. It was nice to see Matthew Francis have a good day; he hasn’t had much lane time and today he took advantage of it. He has been working hard in practice and today it paid off.”

The next time to catch your Tiger Bowlers is Jan. 12 at 9:45 a.m. in New Bremen as they take on St. Henry.

GIRLS BOWLING

Versailles 2,153, Greenville 1,582

Versailles hosted Greenville on Jan. 3 at McBo’s Lanes, a match that was shortened to two regular games along with two baker games.

The first game consisted of Haddi Treon, Jena Mangen, Morgan Rinderle, Lindsay Cheadle and Morgan Barlage. Treon led the Tigers with a 244 along with Barlage for a 206. The team rolled an 899 to Greenville’s 694.

The second game consisted of Treon, Rinderle, Natalie York, Kalysta Thobe and Barlage. Barlage led the Tigers with a 219, Treon had 179 and York 170 as the Tigers shot 890 to Greenville’s 566.

The lineup for the first baker game was Cheadle, Mangen, Thobe, Treon and Barlage. Cheadle and Mangen got things started with marks in the first and second frames. Thobe, Treon, Barlage, Cheadle and Mangen threw strikes in the next five frames to keep the Tigers strong with a 223 compared to Greenville’s 171.

The second baker game saw York, Rinderle, Mangen, Cheadle and Thobe. The Tiger’s rolled 141 with Greenville rolling 151.

Coach Tyler Phlipot commented, “Morgan Barlage had a really good day making great shots. After a tough loss to Coldwater last week, is was a good team effort. The girls all had good lane time.”

Versailles 2,346, Fort Loramie 1,745

Versailles got off to a fast start en route to defeating Fort Loramie by 601 pins on Jan. 5.

In the first game Versailles rolled an 887 to Fort Loramie 540. Haddi Treon had 200, Kalysta Thobe 137, Lindsay Cheadle 146, Morgan Barlage 203 and Morgan Heitkamp 201 for VHS.

The second game was made up of Treon, Jena Mangen, Madelynn Stewart, Barlage and Heitkamp. Heitkamp led the Tigers with 181. Versailles rolled a 710 compared to Fort Loramie 585.

Bowlers in the first baker game were Stewart, Natalie York, Barlage, Treon and Heitkamp. Versailles had a 150 compared to Fort Loramie’s 88.

The second baker game had Thobe, York, Cheadle, Barlage and Heitkamp. Versailles had 164 and Fort Loramie rolled 144.

The third baker game consisted of Cheadle, Mangen, York, Thobe and Heitkamp. Versailles rolled 156 to Fort Loramie’s 137.

The fourth baker game was comprised of Stewart, Mangen, Cheadle, Treon and Barlage. Versailles rolled 151 to Fort Loramie’s 105.

The fifth baker game consisted of Stewart, York, Thobe, Treon and Barlage. Versailles rolled 128 to Fort Loramie’s 146.

Coach Tyler Phlipot stated, “The scores were not our highest. I put some girls in different spots and they all did very well. I told them after the match that there may be a match where someone may have to step in the fourth or fifth spot and everybody needs to be prepared. This was a good team win, everyone got good lane time and bowled in some different spots and did very well.”

The next time to catch your Tiger Bowlers is January 12th at 1:00 pm in New Bremen as they take on Parkway. Lady Tigers record is now 7-3 overall and 6-1 in the conference.