Prep Roundup: Gable, Morris win swim titles at Shawnee Invite

SWIMMING

Gable, Morris win titles at Shawnee Invitational

A pair of local individuals won swim titles at the Shawnee Invitational on Saturday.

Arcanum senior Isabella Gable won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 2.71 seconds, while Tri-Village freshman Lucie Morris captured the 200 IM title with a time of 2:21.25.

Gable also took second place in the 100 free (56.39) and was a member of the 10th-place 200 free relay team (2:08.44) and the 12th-place 200 medley relay team (2:20.43). Joining Gable on both relay teams was Brittany Stump, Madelyn Wogoman and Allie Barry. Stump also earned team points by placing 16th in the 100 breast (1:33.25).

The Lady Trojans totaled 62 points to finish 12th out of 19 teams at the meet.

Lucie Morris also finished seventh in the 100 free (58.27), while her sister Edie, a junior, claimed a pair of fifth-place finishes in the 50 free (27.32) and the 100 free (1:09.63). Those points totaled to 60 for the Lady Patriots, who placed 13th in the 19-team field.

On the boys side, Arcanum finished in 14th place as a team with 40.5 points, while Ansonia was 15th with 29 points.

Stephen Young took two third-place finishes for Arcanum in the 50 free (25.55) and the 100 free (56.17), while Jimmy Barry placed ninth in the 100 breast (1:14.92).

For Ansonia, Connor Stachler placed in two events for the Tigers. He placed third in the 100 butterfly (1:03.22) and sixth in the 100 back (1:06.37).

Versailles boys 5th, girls 7th at Jay County Invitational

The Versailles boys swim team totaled 275 points to finish in fifth place out of 11 teams on Saturday at the Jay County Invitational Swim Meet in Portland, Ind.

The Versailles boys had another strong showing with 12 PR’s against a lot of tough competition from three big Indiana schools, according to Versailles swim coach Mark Travis.

Cole Condon had two first-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 butterfly. Ryan Subler also finished first in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 200 free. The Versailles Boys A Relay Team also took first place in the 200 free relay and the 200 medley relay.

Other placers for the Tigers included Stuart Baltes finishing fifth in the 100 back and eighth in the 200 IM, Owen Shultz placing sixth in the 100 breast and Jack Detrick eighth in the 50 free.

For the Lady Tigers, they scored 179 points to finish in seventh place out of 14 teams. Versailles was led by Alexis Jay, who finished seventh in both the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly. Lauren Menke also was seventh in the 100 breast, Madelyn Holzapfel was eighth in the 200 IM and the Versailles Girls A Relay Team finished fifth in the 200 medley relay and eighth in the 200 free relay.

The Versailles girls had another strong showing as well with 14 PR’s against a lot of tough competition from six different Indiana schools, according to Travis.

BOYS RESULTS

Team scores: 1st, Bluffton High School 487; 2nd, Oak Hill High School 458.5; 3rd, Jay County High School 351; 4th, St. Marys 279; 5th, Versailles 275; 6th, Centerville 123; 7th, Coldwater 120; 8th, Fort Recovery 99; 9th, New Bremen 57.5; 10th, Marion Local 34; 11th, Celina 21.

Individual results:

200 yard Medley Relay: 1st, 1:46.04, Versailles A, Ryan Subler (SO) Owen Schultz (SO) Stuart Baltes (SR) Cole Condon (SR); 9th, 2:04.31, Versailles B, Jarrett Petitjean (SO) Evan VanSkyock (FR) Jack Detrick (SO) Jonathan Nelson (SO)

200 yard Freestyle: 4th, 2:06.63, Subler, Ryan; 17th, 2:45.23, Nelson, Jonathan; 18th, 2:47.20, Davis, Ethan

200 yard IM: 8th, 2:26.30, Baltes, Stuart; 13th, 2.33.14, VanSkyock, Evan; 20th, 3:02.42, Schultz, Owen

50 yard Freestyle: 1st, 22.22, Condon, Cole; 8th, 25.02, Detrick, Jack; 16th, 26.63, Petitjean, Jarrett

100 yard Butterfly: 1st, 53.78, Condon, Cole; 10th, 1:08.69, Detrick, Jack; 18th, 1:26.02, Davis, Ethan

100 yard Freestyle: 11th, 1:00.58, Petitjean, Jarrett; 21st, 1:14.74, White, Isaac; 23rd, 1:18.62, Grilliot, Alexander

200 yard Freestyle Relay: 1st,1:34.44, Versailles A, Ryan Subler (SO) Jack Detrick (SO) Stuart Baltes (SR) Cole Condon (SR); 9th, 1:46.34, Versailles B, Jarrett Petitjean (SO) Evan VanSkyock (FR) Jonathan Nelson (SO) Owen Schulz (SO)

100 yard Backstroke: 1st, 58.78, Subler, Ryan; 5th, 1:05.53, Baltes, Stuart

100 yard Breaststroke: 6th, 1:12.91, Schultz, Owen; 9th, 1:16.48, VanSkyock, Evan

400 yard Freestyle Relay: 13th,5:04.17, Versailles A, Ethan Davis (JR) Alexander Grilliot (JR) Isaac White (SO) Jonathan Nelson (SO)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team scores: 1st, Oak Hill High School 433; 2nd, Jay County High School 414; 3rd, New Bremen 340; 4th, Bluffton High School 240; 5th, Coldwater High School 190; 6th, Fort Recovery 189; 7th, Versailles 179; 8th, Centerville High School 101; 9th, Marion Local 74; 10th, St Henry 45; 11th, St. Marys 42; 12th, Winchester Community Schools 28; 13th, Fort Loramie 26; 14th, Union City Community Schools 12

Individual results:

200 yard Medley Relay: 8th, 2:10.25, Versailles A, Madelyn Holzapfel (FR) Lauren Menke (SO) Alexis Jay (SO) Sara Cavin (SO); 10th, 2:13.90, Versailles B, Grace Francis (SR) Hannah Bey (JR) Lucy Prakel (JR) Bethany Jones (SO)

200 yard Freestyle: 11th, 2:33.37, Frederick, Morgan; 12th, 2:34.32, Hecht, Courtney; 16th, 2:39.88, Kruckeberg, Kaia

200 yard IM: 7th, 2:37.21, Jay, Alexis; 8th, 2:39.12, Holzapfel, Madelyn; 12th, 2:46.50, Prakel, Lucy

50 yard Freestyle: 12th, 28.38, Cavin, Sara; 21st, 30.05, Jones, Bethany; 26th, 31.68, Francis, Chloe

100 yard Butterfly: 7th, 1:11.07, Jay, Alexis; 17th, 1:23.55, Francis, Grace; 18th, 1:27.10, Dross, Kasidy

100 yard Freestyle: 10th, 1:03.28, Cavin, Sara; 17th, 1:06.86, Jones, Bethany; 20th, 1:08.81, Monnin, Lauren

500 yard Freestyle: 11th, 6.44.12, Day, Deanna; 16th, 7:09.72, Batten, Courtney; 19th, 7:50.03, Monnin, Lauren

200 yard Freestyle Relay: 5th, 1:54.83, Versailles A, Alexis Jay (SO) Madelyn Holzapfel (FR) Deanna Day (SO) Sara Cavin (SO); 15th, 2:07.68, Versailles B

100 yard Backstroke: 12th, 1:12.04, Holzapfel, Madelyn; 16th, 1:18.24, Batten, Courtney; 25th, 1:30.45, Keiser, Claire

100 yard Breaststroke: 7th, 1:20.21, Menke, Lauren; 10th, 1:22.15, Bey, Hannah; 16th, 1:32.96, Waymire, Olivia

400 yard Freestyle Relay: 12th,4:55.42, Versailles A, Claire Keiser (SR) Courtney Hecht (FR) Morgan Frederick (SR) Kasidy Dross (JR); 15th, 5:32.34, Versailles B, Katelyn Rush (SR) Melissa Gigandet (SR) Brianna Frantz (FR) Emma Weber (SO)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mississinawa splits with Newton, New Bremen

Mississinawa Valley defeated Newton last Friday, but lost to New Bremen on Saturday to go to 4-6 overall and 3-2 in the Cross County Conference.

The Blackhawks defeated Newton 58-43 after exploding for a 19-5 advantage in the third quarter. DJ Howell led the scoring with 18 points and Max Dirmeyer added 11. Blake Scholl also contributed 9 points in the victory.

New Bremen topped the Blackhawks 47-30 the following night by outscoring Mississinawa 24-10 in the middle two quarters.

Blake Scholl had a team-high 10 points and Josh Fett added 6 in the loss.

Franklin-Monroe loses two straight

After defeating league rival Tri-Village on Friday night, the Franklin-Monroe Jets have lost two in a row to Versailles (63-39) and to Newton (58-56).

No individual details were available from these games. The Jets are now 6-6 overall and 3-3 in the Cross County Conference.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bradford tops Fairlawn

Austy Miller scored 24 points and Bianca Keener added 11 as the Lady Railroaders defeated non-league foe Fairlawn on Tuesday by a score of 54-37.

Tri-Village gets by Preble Shawnee

Lissa Siler led the Lady Patriots with 12 points followed by Emma Printz with 11 in a 45-41 non-league win over Preble Shawnee on Monday.

Mississinawa Valley routs Modoc Union (Ind.)

Senior Olivia Murphy finished with 15 points and sophomore Taylor Stachler had 12 as Mississinawa knocked off Modoc Union 54-13 on Tuesday.

Senior Sidnie Hunt also grabbed 18 rebounds in the win.

GIRLS BOWLING

Mississinawa Valley wins first match

The Mississinawa Valley girls picked up their first win of the season by defeating Marion Local, 1,825 to 1,691.

Lakiesha Wade had a high series of 312 for the Lady Blackhawks. She had games of 155 and 157 for the series total. Bailey Emrick rolled games of 143 and 126 for a 269 series.

Cole Condon https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/01/web1_Cole-Condon-1.jpg Cole Condon Lucie Morris https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/01/web1_Lucie-Morris.jpg Lucie Morris