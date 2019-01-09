Versailles, Tri-Village ranked in first girls basketball poll

The first Ohio girls basketball poll was released earlier this week and had two Darke County schools ranked in the top 10 of their respective divisions.

In Division III, last year’s state runner-up Versailles debuted at No. 5 this week. The Lady Tigers are 9-3 and earned 76 points. They fall in behind last year’s state champion Columbus Africentric at No. 1 with 203 points and 18 first-place votes followed by Findlay Liberty-Benton (9-0), Waynesville (10-0) and Ottawa Glandorf (12-1).

In Division IV, Tri-Village also is ranked at No. 5. The Patriots are 11-1 and totaled 75 points in the first poll. They fall in behind top-ranked and defending state champion Minster (13-0) with 222 points and 19 first-place votes. Second is Fort Loramie (11-1) followed by Cornerstone Christian (11-1) and Fairfield Christian (11-0).

In Division I, Canton McKinley debuted at No. 1 with 163 points and 10 first-place votes, just ahead of defending state champion Pickerington Central with 146 points and four first-place votes.

In Division II, Dayton Carroll (12-0) garnered 174 points and eight first-place votes slightly ahead of last year’s state champion Toledo Rogers (8-2) with 171 points and 10 first-place votes.

Associated Press girls state basketball poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1. Canton McKinley (10)^10-0^163

2. Pickerington Cent. (4)^9-1^146

3. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (5)^9-1^141

4. Cin. Princeton (1)^11-0^116

5. Centerville (4)^13-1^90

6. W. Chester Lakota W.^10-1^83

7. Newark^10-1^81

8. Cin. Walnut Hills^13-1^75

9. Sylvania Southview^10-1^52

10. Can. Glenoak^10-2^46

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Akr. Hoban 41. 12, Tol. Notre Dame 38. 13, Medina 36. 14, Dublin Coffman 28. 15, Westerville S. 27. 16, Eastlake N. 26. 17, Morrow Little Miami 16. 18, Dresden Tri-Valley 15. 18, Mason 15. 20, Youngs. Boardman 12.

DIVISION II

1. Day. Carroll (8)^12-0^174

2. Tol. Rogers (10)^8-2^171

3. New Philadelphia (2)^11-0^110

4. Bellevue (1)^9-1^105

5. Wintersville Indian Creek^11-0^79

6. McArthur Vinton County^10-0^69

7. Beloit W. Branch^9-2^59

8. Poland Seminary (2)^11-0^54

9. Hamilton Badin^9-3^48

10. Thornville Sheridan^9-2^45

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Granville 42. 12, Millbury Lake 39. 13, Cin. Indian Hill 36. 14, Chillicothe Unioto 29. 15, Tipp City Tippecanoe 25. 15, Franklin 25. 17, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 18. 17, Shaker Hts. Laurel 18. 19, Youngs. Mooney 14. 20, Warren Howland 13. 20, Gates Mills Gilmour 13. 20, McClain 13. 23, Germantown Valley View (1) 12.

DIVISION III

1. Cols. Africentric (18)^10-0^203

2. Findlay Liberty-Benton (2)^9-0^156

3. Waynesville (2)^10-0^99

4. Ottawa-Glandorf^12-1^81

5. Versailles^9-3^76

6. Delta^11-0^67

7. Berlin Hiland (1)^9-2^63

8. Castalia Margaretta (1)^11-1^60

9. Doylestown Chippewa^10-1^44

10. Lynchburg-Clay^11-0^40

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Worthington Christian 36. 12, Pemberville Eastwood 35. 13, Collins Western Reserve 34. 14, Cin. Purcell Marian 33. 15, Albany Alexander 32. 16, Oak Hill 30. 17, Anna 25. 18, Bellaire 21. 19, Elyria Cath. 20. 20, Leavittsburg Labrae 19. 21, Sardinia Eastern 17. 22, Minford 13. 23, Warren Champion 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Minster (19)^13-0^222

2. Ft. Loramie^11-1^120

3. Cornerstone Christian (1)^11-1^119

4. Fairfield Christian^11-0^92

5. New Madison Tri-Village^11-1^75

6. Waterford^7-1^74

7. Ottoville (1)^10-3^73

8. McDonald (2)^9-0^68

9. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1)^10-0^57

10. Berlin Center W. Reserve^12-1^38

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Bremen 36. 12, Shadyside 34. 13, Cin. Country Day 33. 14, Hannibal River 29. 15, Newark Cath. 27. 15, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 27. 17, Zanesville Rosecrans 25. 17, Cortland Maplewood 25. 17, Covington 25. 20, New Knoxville 19. 21, Stryker 18. 22, Beverly Ft. Frye 14.

