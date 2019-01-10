YMCA gymnasts continue strong competition season

The YMCA of Darke County Gymnastics Team has continued to compete strong in the 2018-19 season. Their fourth gymnastics meet of the season on Dec. 8 was hosted by the Sidney-Shelby YMCA with around 140 other gymnasts representing Darke County YMCA, Great Miami Valley YMCA, Sidney-Shelby YMCA, Union County YMCA, and R.E. Linder YMCA.

Earning an overall third place team award for Level 3 and Level 7 was a great accomplishment at the meet. All the gymnasts are really giving these competition meets their all and the coaches are very proud of their progress this season. After a full day of competition the following scores and awards were earned:

Level 3 (Age group A)

Haidyn Griffith (8) earned First Place on Floor 8.90, Second Place on Bars 8.65, and Second Place on All Around Score with a 34.65; Jordyn Welch (8) earned a First Place on Beam 9.075, Third Place on Bars 8.60, and Third Place on All Around with a 33.525

Level 3 (Age group B)

Hala Fudge (9) had an All Around score of 29.725

Level 3 (Age Group C)

Avery Brown (9) had an All Around score of 27.80; Charlotte Rismiller (9) had an All Around score of 30.775

Level 3 (Junior Age Group)

Sara Loudy (10) earned a Third Place on Vault 9.05, First Place on Beam 9.10, Second Place on Floor 8.65 and Third Place on All Around Score with a 34.85; Chloe Marker (11) earned a Second Place on Vault 9.15 and Second Place on Beam 9.075

Level 3 (Senior Age Group)

Harley Griffith (14) earned a tied First Place on Vault 9.10, First Place on Bars 9.35, Second Place on Beam 8.85 and Second Place on All Around with a score of 35.1; Heidi Fudge (12) earned a Second Place on Vault 8.925 and Third Place on Beam 8.825; Memphis Parsons (12) earned a tied First Place on Vault 9.10.

Level 4 (Age Group A)

Claire Royer (10) earned a First Place on Vault 8.65, Second Place on Bars 8.75, Third Place on Floor 8.20, and a Second Place on All Around with a 34.20; Acacia Wilson (10) had an All Around Score of 32.175

Level 4 (Junior Age Group)

Sophie Mills (11) earned a Third Place on Bars 8.50

Level 4 (Senior Age Group)

Patience Wilson (12) earned a First Place on Vault 8.75 and First Place on Floor 8.60

Level 5 (All Ages)

Kyrie Unger (12) earned First Place on Vault 9.30, Third Place on Bars 8.35, Third Place on Beam 8.475 and Second Place on All Around Score with a 34.825

Level 7 (All Ages)

Lydia Knepshield (13) earned Second Place on Bars 8.45, Second Place on Vault 8.90, Third Place on Floor 8.85, and Third Place on All Around Score with a 34.45

Level 8 (All Ages)

Samantha Short (15) earned Second Place on Vault 8.70

The gymnastics team continues to practice three days a week with their coach, Madison Meyers, as they prepare for their next meet hosted by Countryside YMCA on Jan. 12. The Darke County YMCA will be hosting the gymnastics meet on Feb. 2. We would encourage you to come cheer on your Darke County YMCA Gymnastics Team.

Although training for the 2018-19 season is already underway, The YMCA of Darke County offers pre-team classes on Tuesdays and Saturdays for anyone interested in training for the 2019-20 competition season. Recreational gymnastics classes are also available for ages 18 months through high school.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/01/YMCA-logo-WEB.png