Trotwood-Madison hits century mark in win over Greenville

TROTWOOD – The Trotwood-Madison boys basketball team proved that they are definitely ram tough as they disposed of the Greenville Green Wave in devastating fashion 138-48 on Tuesday.

The Trotwood Madison team is that good with the Rams averaging over 98 points coming into the Greater Western Ohio Conference contest. The Rams improve to 11-1 overall and continue undefeated in the GWOC at 8-0. Their only loss was a non-conference game to Division I powerhouse Wayne by a couple points earlier in the season.

The year so far has not been kind to the Greenville Green Wave, who are looking for their first win. This loss drops them to 0-11 overall and 0-7 in the GWOC. Greenville was led in scoring by Alec Fletcher, who was consistent all night with 12 points. Following closely was Reed Hanes, who had the shot of the night from 3/4 court that swished the net. Trotwood was led by three players that had 20-plus points with Malaki Mathews leading the way with 22, followed by Terrence Gates and Amare Davis with 21 each.

Trotwood cleared the bench and had all 13 players dent the scoreboard in this mammoth scoring night, while Greenville had eight players ring the scoring bell.

Trotwood-Madison invoked their full court press the whole night and it paid dividends right away with the Rams playing quickly and scoring often with their overall athleticism. The Wave when they did break the press got in some good looks at the basket, but could not get many to fall. The Wave did get into double digits point wise in the first quarter with 11, but unfortunately gave up quadruple that amount on the defensive end with 44. Greenville was led by Foster Cole with four of his eight for the game. Trotwood-Madison’s Davis had a bakers dozen with 13.

Second quarter showings showed more of the same as the scoreboard operator had to use three hands with the prolific scoring of Rocky Rockhold’s squad of 13 deep. Greenville again broke the press and got a few more to drop, and at the end of the quarter saw the heave of the night in a 70-footer from Hanes that found nothing but nylon. Ethan Saylor and Fletcher both popped in four apiece to help with the Wave’s total of 27 in 16 minutes of action. The Rams were all full of action and point production with 41 for this frame to get them to their eye-popping total of 85. Gates was the leading scorer for the Ram nation squad with eight, followed closely by Carl Blanton and Malaki Mathew with seven apiece.

In the third quarter the Wave were held to four total points in eight minutes of action, while the Rams erupted for 26 more to reach the century mark and then some.

Only one player score for Greenville and that was leading scorer Fletcher with four. Trotwood was led by Gates, who had the key to the basket with nine, while Mathews added half a dozen in six.

Fourth quarter firings showed a very competitive quarter with Greenville losing out in the scoring column only by 6 at 23-17 with the issue of winning and losing long ago decided. The Wave continued to dive for the loose balls and hustle all over the place against the host Rams. Greenville was led by Hanes and Fletcher with four apiece, followed closely by Curtis Nolan with a long three ball.

Trotwood was led by Demonte Raglin, who rattled in five for the conference leading Rams, who had seven players score in this final frame.

”We hustled the entire night and that has not been a problem for us the entire season. We must be ready for our next game with West Carrolton coming up,” stated Greenville head coach Kyle Joseph.

Scoring for Trotwood – Davis 21, Sammy Andersson 12, Carter Mims 12, Justin Stephans 8, Keontae Huguely 6, Gates 21, Carl Blanton 17, Mathew 22, T.Blanton 4, , Jerry Zackery 4, Raglin 9, Marcus Howard 2 for 138 points. 6 triples, 51 regulars and 18 of 25 for 72 percent.

Scoring for Greenville – Saylor 4, Hanes 10, Fletcher 12, Beyke 1, Noah Walker 4, Jordan Dill 6, Foster Cole 8, Bryce Shilt 2, Nolan 3 for 48 points. 3 triples, 16 regulars and 7 of 13 for 54 percent.

