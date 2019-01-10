Arcanum senior Tanner Delk signs NLI to run at the University of Toledo

ARCANUM – Arcanum senior Tanner Delk made his college choice official on Thursday afternoon by signing his National Letter of Intent to continue his cross country and track career at the University of Toledo.

Delk, who finished fourth overall in the 2018 Ohio Division III state cross country meet back in November, said he knew the minute he stepped on campus for his visit at Toledo that it was the right place for him.

“I definitely visited quite a few colleges but once I got to Toledo I could just tell it was the right one for me,” Delk said. “I just loved the atmosphere there and I liked the facilities and everything. I loved everything about it and I just knew it was the place I wanted to go.”

Delk did have a few other colleges he was talking with including Furman, Bowling Green and Ohio University, but he said he felt like he “fit in” at Toledo.

“I think I will definitely fit in well up there,” Delk said. “When I went to visit I got to meet all the team and I got along with all of them really well. I think my personality will fit it well too, and I like the coach a lot. His workouts are kind of what I am used to doing so I just think it will go well.”

Delk’s coaches John Junkins (Track) and Chris Kessler (Cross Country) agree that he will fit well at Toledo.

“This is well deserved for Tanner,” Junkins said. “He worked very hard for it. Toledo is building a program and I think he will fit in real well there. Looking at their times from last year he will fit right in the middle somewhere which is good so he can be pushed some. He has room to grow so I think that is something he needs. If somebody can push him that will be good for him.

“He finished fourth at state this year which was a 3-4 year process,” he continued. “When I first got here we started out putting in 30 miles a week and we have now worked up to 50-60 and he continues to grow. He is only going to get better, and he’s not only a good runner but a good person too.”

“He works hard in whatever he does,” Kessler said. “Ever since I have known him in junior high he has worked hard. He is just a real positive athlete for the team and for the school. We are just really proud that he has this opportunity to go Toledo and I know he will represent them well too.”

Toledo is a Division I school that competes in the Mid-American Conference, which includes many other colleges and universities in Ohio, so he will be somewhat close to home for family to watch him compete.

“It is close to home and the family has already gotten an RV so they will be traveling around to see me compete hopefully,” Delk said. “It is nice to know where I am going now for sure and that is super exciting for me today. I did talk with Furman some, Bowling Green and Ohio University too, more around here because I wanted to stay kind of close.”

Delk said he plans to study business administration at Toledo and he has already made contact with some in the department, as well a couple future teammates who are business majors.

Arcanum senior Tanner Delk (seated center) signed his National Letter of Intent to continue running cross country for the University of Toledo on Thursday. Delk was surrounded by family members (left to right) Tristan Delk, Tim Delk, Teresea Delk and Jean Singleton. Arcanum coaches John Junkins and Chris Kessler are standing in the back. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/01/web1_Tanner-Delk-signing-1.jpg Arcanum senior Tanner Delk (seated center) signed his National Letter of Intent to continue running cross country for the University of Toledo on Thursday. Delk was surrounded by family members (left to right) Tristan Delk, Tim Delk, Teresea Delk and Jean Singleton. Arcanum coaches John Junkins and Chris Kessler are standing in the back. Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

By Skip Weaver sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com

