Versailles’ Justine Raterman going into University of Dayton Hall of Fame

Former Versailles standout Justine Raterman is being inducted into the University Dayton Hall of Fame Sunday at halftime of the men’s basketball game between the University of Dayton and Massachusetts.

Fifth in career scoring and rebounding for University of Dayton women’s basketball, Raterman is one of the very best players to ever play at UD. She scored 1,832 points and grabbed 915 rebounds in her career from 2008-12.

Not only was she an elite performer for the Flyers, she was consistently elite. Her scoring averages of 13.1, 12.9, 16.1 and 14.4 points per game in each of her seasons led very balanced and successful teams in scoring every year. Raterman’s career shooting percentages of.496 (FG percentage), .376 (3-pt. FG percentage) and .811 (FT percentage) are all top ten marks in Flyer basketball history, and she is fourth in career three-pointers made (184) and fifth in career games played (130).

Her career 915 rebounds are the best as a Division I player at UD.

Raterman led her teams to a combined 90 wins against 41 losses, including 39-17 in the Atlantic 10. She played in the WNIT as a freshman and the NCAA tournament the next three years. UD won its first A-10 tournament title in her senior year.

She was three-time All-Atlantic 10 (two-time First Team), A-10 Rookie of the Year in 2009 and the first player in A-10 WBB history to be named to the conference all-tournament team four times.

Leading a school to its first conference championship was noteworthy enough, but the story of Raterman’s senior season began at the end of her junior season when she tore her ACL in the semifinals of the A-10 tournament. Despite the injury, she took the court against the number five team in the country, Xavier. Xavier won the championship, but Raterman had 19 points in 35 minutes, including a game-tying bucket with two minutes left in the game. That performance against such a highly-ranked team boosted the Flyers into an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament.

Despite having surgery to repair the torn ACL after the season, Raterman was back in the starting lineup by the first exhibition game the following fall and she led the Flyers to the A-10 championship and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player as a senior.

Off the court, Raterman was a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District selection and was named a Lowe’s Senior CLASS All-American as a senior.

Prior to playing for Dayton, Raterman led the Versailles girls basketball team to its first Division III state championship and perfect season.

Hailing from Versailles, Ohio, Justine is currently coaching women’s basketball at Miami University.