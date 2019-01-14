Three former athletes join Tri-Village Hall of Fame

NEW MADISON – Three former Patriots are the newest members of the Tri-Village Athletic Hall of Fame.

The 15th annual Tri-Village Athletic Hall of Fame induction took place between the JV and Varsity basketball games with Arcanum on Friday night honoring Brandon Moore, Howard “Howie” Hoisington and Nathanial Mogle.

Brandon Moore, a 2002 TVHS graduate, won three varsity letters while playing basketball for the Patriots. Moore finished his high school career with 938 points and 538 rebounds at Tri-Village. He helped lead Tri-Village to Cross County Conference championships in 2000 and 2002 and was an All-CCC first team selection in 2001 and 2002. Moore also was named the Darke County Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2002, as well as being named to the first team All-Southwest District and as a District 9 All-Star in 2002. Also in his senior year, Moore was named to the Associated Press All-Ohio special mention team and in the previous year of 2001, he was an All-Ohio honorable mention selection.

Moore also earned two varsity letters in volleyball. He was the Darke County Boys Volleyball Player of the Year in 2002 and was an honorable mention All-Ohio player in 2001.

Howard “Howie” Hoisington, a 2004 Tri-Village graduate, starred in both cross country and track for the Patriots. In track, Hoisington was a state placer in the 400-meter dash finishing seventh at the 2004 state championships. He also was both the district and regional champion in the 400 dash that year.

In cross country, Hoisington was a four-time regional qualifier and was the top runner on back-to-back Cross County Conference championship teams in 2002 and 2003. He also was a three-time All-CCC selection in 2001, 2002 and 2003.

Hoisington is a former record holder in the CCC in the 400 dash with a time of 50.47 seconds. He also formerly held several school records in the 400 dash, as well as with the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams.

Nathaniel Mogle, a 2009 graduate, also starred in cross country and track for Tri-Village. In cross country, Mogle was the top runner on the Patriots’ Cross County Conference championship teams in 2005, 2006 and 2007. He was the CCC individual champion his senior year in 2008, and also was a four-time All-CCC selection. Mogle was a two-time state qualifier in cross country (2007 and 2008), a three-time regional qualifier (2006, 2007 and 2008) and he was the individual district runner-up in 2008.

On the track, Mogle was the CCC champion in the 3,200-meter race in 2009. He currently holds the CCC record in the 3,200 run at 9:56.0, and is a former school record holder in cross country at 16:18.0.

Mogle was unable to attend the induction ceremony.

