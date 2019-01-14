Prep Roundup: Stammen leads Versailles over New Knoxville

BOYS BASKETBALL

Versailles 59, New Knoxville 18

Michael Stammen had a game-high 20 points and Evan Hiestand poured in 14 as the Tigers defeated New Knoxville 59-18 last Friday.

Ryan Martin also reached double figures with 10 points in the win.

Versailles connected on seven 3-pointers in the game including four by Stammen.

New Knoxville was led by Jared Osborne with 7 points. The win improves Versailles to 8-4 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bradford 57, Twin Valley South 25

Austy Miller had 22 points and Emma Canan 12 in leading the Lady Railroaders to a Cross County Conference win over Twin Valley South last Thursday.

TVS was led by Neal with 10 points.

WRESTLING

Greenville third, Arcanum 12th at Troy Invitational

Greenville captured third place out of 14 teams with 160 points while Arcanum finished in 12th place with 66 points at the Troy Invitational on Jan. 5.

Dean Hurd led the Green Wave by finishing as the runner-up at 138 pounds. Greenville had several third-place finishers at the meet including Andrew Stachler (106 pounds), Logan Thatcher (120), Riley Slade (126) and Jakob Mikesell (152). Zane Mancillas took fourth place at 170 pounds, while Tytan Grote (220) and Michael Cline (132) finished fifth respectively. Placing sixth for Greenville was Colton McCartney at 285 pounds while Jacob Goldsmith took seventh at 145 and Matthew Edwards placed eighth at 138.

Arcanum had one champion as Ethin Hoffman won the 132-pound title. Also for the Trojans, Devin Keckler (152), Dylan Rhodehamel (182) and Marcus Fourman (195) all finished in sixth place and Cael Gostomsky (170) placed seventh.

Versailles runner-up at Valley View Invitational

Versailles totaled 210 points to finish as runner-up in the team standings at the Valley View Invitational on Jan. 5. St. Paris Graham won the team title with 311.5 points in the 15-team field.

Tyler Gigandet was the Tigers’ only champion winning the 170-pound weight class with a 7-0 decision over National Trail’s Jesse Biser. Jake Poling (126), Trevor Huber (132), Dalton Didier (152) and Isaac Grilliot (195) all finished as runners-up in their respective weight classes and Koby Epperly (113), Carson Bey (132), Nick Monnier (138) and Austin Nerderman (285) each finished in third place for Versailles.

Other placers for the Tigers were Derek Cavin (182) in fourth place, Mike Reed (106), Noah Brown (120), Noah Barga (126), Cael Bey (145) and Brayden Keihl (220) all in fifth place and in sixth place were Caleb Kaiser (120) and Taran Tyo (220).

