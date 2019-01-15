Add one to boys basketball state poll leaders

The four division leaders in the second boys basketball state rankings remain the same with the addition of one team.

In Division IV, Berlin Hiland tied last week’s leader St. Henry for the top spot in this week’s poll. Berlin Hiland was ranked second last week behind St. Henry. Both teams earned a 186 points this week with St. Henry receiving nine first-place votes and Berlin Hiland receiving 10 first-place votes. St. Henry is currently 8-2 for the season and Berlin Hiland is 13-1.

No Darke County teams cracked the poll this week, but several teams in the region remain ranked in the poll. Marion Local (6-3) earned 90 points to hold onto the fifth spot in Division IV, while Anna (10-0) moved up a spot in Division III from fifth to fourth. The Rockets earned 114 points and received one first-place vote. Archbold (10-0) is the top-ranked team in Division III for the second week in a row with 201 points and 15 first-place votes.

From the Greater Western Ohio Conference, Sidney jumps into the Division I poll for the first time this week. The Yellow Jackets (9-1) earned 33 points and are ranked 10th. Also receiving votes in the Division I poll is Vandalia Butler with 13. Cincinnati Moeller continues as the top-ranked team in D-I with 212 points and 20 first-place votes.

In Division II, Trotwood-Madison remains ranked second behind Cincinnati Taft for the second consecutive week. The Rams (9-1) earned 177 points and received five first-place votes. Taft (10-0) earned 201 points and received 14 first-place votes.

Associated Press boys state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Cin. Moeller (20)^10-0^212^1^

2. Pickerington Cent. (1)^12-0^185^2

3. Tol. Whitmer^9-0^137^3

4. Hilliard Bradley^11-0^113^5

5. Akr. SVSM^10-2^108^4

6. Dublin Coffman^12-0^105^7

7. Sylvania Northview (1)^13-0^71^9

8. Mason^11-1^68^8

9. Lorain^9-2^45^6

10. Sidney^9-1^33^NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield 22. Vandalia Butler 13. Lima Sr. 13.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Taft (14)^10-0^201^1

2. Trotwood-Madison (5)^9-1^177^2

3. Cols. South (3)^11-0^166^3

4. Cin. Wyoming^8-0^132^5

5. Day. Chaminade-Julienne^10-1^112^6

6. Cle. VASJ^9-2^80^7

7. Wauseon^10-1^74^4

8. Hamilton Badin^9-2^49^8

9. Thornville Sheridan^10-2^47^9

10. Cin. Aiken^10-2^26^10

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Philadelphia 18. Poland Seminary 17. Cin. Hughes 15. Jackson 15.

DIVISION III

1. Archbold (15)^10-0^201^1

2. Wheelersburg (2)^11-0^164^2

3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep^9-2^126^3

4. Anna (1)^10-0^114^5

5. Genoa Area^9-0^86^7

6. Brookville^12-1^74^8

7. Sugarcreek Garaway^10-1^66^4

8. Ottawa-Glandorf^8-1^49^6

9. Cin. Deer Park (3)^13-3^47^NR

10. Leavittsburg Labrae^9-1^42^10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Purcell Marian (1) 26. Beaver Eastern 23. Oregon Stritch 23. Johnstown-Monroe 21. Middletown Madison 19. Day. Stivers 18. Ashtabula Edgewood 18. Albany Alexander 18. Latham Western 12.

DIVISION IV

1. St. Henry (9)^8-2^186^1

(tie) Berlin Hiland (10)^13-1^186^2

3. Convoy Crestview (2)^10-1^172^3

4. Toronto^10-1^124^4

5. Maria Stein Marion Local^6-3^90^5

6. Tol. Maumee Valley^8-2^77^6

7. Glouster Trimble^8-0^68^7

8. Bristol^8-2^65^8

9. Zanesville Rosecrans^8-2^61^9

10. Spring. Cath. Cent.^10-2^26^NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hicksville 22. Lancaster Fisher Cath. 20. Sycamore Mohawk 17. Kinsman Badger 14. Sarahsville Shenandoah 13. New Middletown Spring. (1) 12.