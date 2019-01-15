Local Bowling Results

Premier League
Dec. 20, 2018
Standings
1. M T Enterprises (8-0)
2. Michael’s Jewelry/Clocks (8-0)
3. Team Neff (8-0)
4. Harley Renegades (8-0)
5. R.W.D.S.U. (0-8)
6. Gilbert Termite & Pest Control (0-8)
7. Strobel Construction (0-8)
8. Old Guys Rule (0-8)
Weekly High Scores
High Game: Brandon Rehmert 289, Tim Rice 266, Clint Stewart 246, Brandon Rehmert 241, Robert Staver 241, Derek Saylor 237, Josh Hawes 236, Scott Reed 235, Doug Fowble 235, Zach Melling 234, Kim Hilderbrand 234, Josh Hawes 234, Jerry Burkett 234, Mardy Hilderbrand 232, Mike Lobenstein 227, Steve Olwine 226, Tim Gunckel 225, Jerry Boolman 223, Kurtis Long 223, Doug Fowble 222, Mike Lobenstein 222, Tim Rice 222, Jerry Blinn 220, John Blinn 216, Wayne Marker 215, Robert Staver 215, Steve Olwine 214.
High Series: Brandon Rehmert 719, Tim Rice 688, Robert Staver 667, Josh Hawes 665, Steve Olwine 647, Mike Lobenstein 646, Clint Stewart 641, Doug Fowble 638, Kurtis Long 629, Derek Saylor 617, Jerry Boolman 614, Mardy Hilderbrand 600, Jerry Blinn 598, John Blinn 598, Kim Hilderbrand 590, Jerry Burkett 590, Wayne Marker 589, Scott Reed 583, Zach Melling 557, Tim Gunckel 551, Joe Reis 548, Tim Middlestetter 534, Gary Johnston 530, Greg Hottle 514, Russ Potter 507.
Premier League
Dec. 27, 2018
Standings
1. Team Neff (14-2)
2. Harley Renegades (14-2)
3. M T Enterprises (10-6)
4. Michael’s Jewelry/Clocks (10-6)
5. R.W.D.S.U. (4-12)
6. Gilbert Termite & Pest Control (4-12)
7. Strobel Construction (4-12)
8. Old Guys Rule (4-12)
Weekly High Scores
High Game: Jerry Blinn 274, Doug Fowble 268, Josh Hawes 258, Darrel Bingham 245, Wayne Marker 245, Wayne Marker 244, Jerry Boolman 242, Jerry Boolman 235, Mike Lobenstein 234, Jerry Blinn 231, Forrest Mills 229, Josh Hawes 226, Scott Reed 225, Scott Reed 224, Joe Lowhorn 221, Tim Rice 218, Forrest Mills 215, Robert Staver 213, Steve Olwine 213, Brandon Rehmert 213, Joe Lowhorn 211, Josh Hawes 211, John Blinn 210, Kim Hilderbrand 206, Tim Rice 205, Derek Saylor 205, Rick Harshbarger 204.
High Series: Jerry Blinn 695, Josh Hawes 695, Wayne Marker 672, Doug Fowble 631, Darrel Bingham 624, Jerry Boolman 622, Scott Reed 618, Tim Rice 607, Mike Lobenstein 604, Steve Olwine 596, Greg Hottle 592, Gary Johnston 584, John Blinn 583, Joe Lowhorn 582, Robert Staver 579, Brandon Rehmert 572, Derek Saylor 571, Kim Hilderbrand 571, Forrest Mills 554, Michael Kiser 547, Joe Reis 544, Zach Melling 528, Steve Baker 521, Dan Warner 511, Rick Harshbarger 508.
Premier League
Jan. 3, 2019
Standings
1. M T Enterprises (16-8)
2. Michael’s Jewelry/Clocks (16-8)
3. Team Neff (16-8)
4. Harley Renegades (16-8)
5. Gilbert Termite & Pest Control (10-14)
6. Old Guys Rule (10-14)
7. R.W.D.S.U. (6-18)
8. Strobel Construction (6-18)
Weekly High Scores
High Game: Jerry Blinn 289, Jerry Boolman 266, Mike Lobenstein 266, Kurtis Long 256, Jerry Blinn 255, Tim Rice 254, Steve Baker 253, Kim Hilderbrand 249, Michael Kiser 247, Doug Fowble 246, Kim Hilderbrand 245, Wayne Marker 238, Doug Fowble 237, Darrel Bingham 233, Wayne Marker 226, Gary Johnston 225, Greg Hottle 224, John Blinn 224, Derek Saylor 218, Brandon Rehmert 216, Jerry Blinn 216, Tim Gunckel 215, Brandon Rehmert 212, Joe Reis 210, Brandon Rehmert 205, John Blinn 205, Michael Kiser 204.
High Series: Jerry Blinn 760, Doug Fowble 684, Kim Hilderbrand 677, Wayne Marker 654, Mike Lobenstein 648, Brandon Rehmert 633, Tim Rice 626, Jerry Boolman 624, Michael Kiser 623, Derek Saylor 622, Darrel Bingham 611, John Blinn 594, Joe Reis 594, Kurtis Long 582, Greg Hottle 580, Steve Baker 573, Mardy Hilderbrand 560, Steve Olwine 550, Gary Johnston 549, Scott Reed 546, Josh Hawes 543, Forrest Mills 537, Oscar Staver 534, Russ Potter 525, Dan Warner 512, Tim Middlestetter 511, Zach Melling 504.
Recreation League
Jan. 7, 2019
Standings
1. J.A. Flaig Lumber (100-36)
2. Milo’s (82-54)
3. C & F Shoes (78-58)
4. Medicine and More (74-62)
5. Fitzwater Tree Care (68-68)
Weekly High Scores
High Game: Michael Pyles 246, Cullen Blinn 237, Mike Lobenstein 236, Jay Adams 230, Scott Reed 225, Matt Forsythe 225, Cullen Blinn 223, Michael Pyles 222, Jay Adams 219, Steve Olwine 218, Steve Olwine 215, Matt Netzley 213, Mike Lobenstein 212, Travis Nicholas 210, Robert Brocious 208, Shane Reed 207, Michael Pyles 201, Scott Reed 200.
High Series: Michael Pyles 669, Cullen Blinn 639, Steve Olwine 620, Scott Reed 613, Matt Forsythe 612, Mike Lobenstein 605, Jay Adams 591, Travis Nicholas 559, Layne Washington 546, Matt Netzley 531, Cindy Swank 530, Troy Stewart 509, Shane Reed 508, Jim Bradley 504.
Major League Treaty 2018
Dec. 19, 2018 (Week 16 of 30)
Standings
1. Purple Cow Creamery (94-34)
2. Troutwine Auto (78-50)
3. Asphalt Sealcoaters (74-54)
4. Orme Hardware (72-56)
5. Team O’Reilly (68-60)
6. Misfits (66-62)
7. Greenville National Bank (66-62)
8. Miller’s Tavern (50-78)
9. Wings Etc. (44-84)
10. Bye (28-100)
Last Week’s Top Scores
Scratch Series (Men): Chad Potter 692, Jim Weimer 674, Doug Bunger 602.
Scratch Game (Men): Kris Tegtmeyer 279, Oscar Staver 230, Russ Potter 215.
Scratch Series (Women): Connie Michael 466, Kathy Eley 374.
Scratch Game (Women): Hannah Bingham 157, Cheryle Krupke 111.
Major League Treaty 2018
Dec. 26, 2018 (Week 17 of 30)
Standings
1. Purple Cow Creamery (96-40)
2. Troutwine Auto (82-54)
3. Asphalt Sealcoaters (76-60)
4. Orme Hardware (76-60)
5. Team O’Reilly (74-62)
6. Greenville National Bank (74-62)
7. Misfits (66-70)
8. Miller’s Tavern (56-80)
9. Wings Etc. (52-84)
10. Bye (28-108)
Last Week’s Top Scores
Scratch Series (Men): Kent Lephart 649, Jim Weimer 626, Chad Potter 616.
Scratch Game (Men): Doug Bunger 229, Brad Freeman 224, Chris Sinclair 216.
Scratch Series (Women): Linda Best 453, Kim Besecker 333.
Scratch Game (Women): Kathy Eley 163, Cheryle Krupke 115.
Major League Treaty 2018
Jan. 2, 2019 (Week 18 of 30)
Standings
1. Purple Cow Creamery (102-42)
2. Troutwine Auto (84-60)
3. Greenville National Bank (82-62)
4. Orme Hardware (80-64)
5. Asphalt Sealcoaters (78-66)
6. Team O’Reilly (78-66)
7. Misfits (70-74)
8. Miller’s Tavern (62-82)
9. Wings Etc. (52-92)
10. Bye (32-112)
Last Week’s Top Scores
Scratch Series (Men): Robert Staver 697, Kent Lephart 617, Chris Sinclair 593.
Scratch Game (Men): J.J. Staver 253, Jim Weimer 217, Cullen Blinn 213.
Scratch Series (Women): Linda Best 453, Rita Sharp 268.
Scratch Game (Women): Tiffany Potter 155.