Arcanum wrestlers split with Dixie, Tri-County North

ARCANUM – The Arcanum wrestling team earned a split with New Lebanon Dixie and Tri-County North in a home tri-match on Monday.

Behind wins from Braydin Gillem at 145 pounds and Devin Keckler at 152, the Trojans were able to defeat Dixie 30-21 in the second match of the night. Tri-County North defeated Dixie 41-8 in the first round.

Gillem defeated Austin Thrasher by pin at 2:51 of the second period for his win, and the Keckler was the next match on the mat against Colton Blosser and he wasted no time in getting his win by pining Blosser at 1:01 of the first period.

Because of low numbers for Dixie, Arcanum also picked up three wins by forfeit for Christian Snyder at 106, Cael Gostomsky at 170 and Dylan Rhodehamel at 182. There were several double forfeits as well as 113, 160, 195 and 285.

In the final match against Tri-County North, Arcanum was the victim of not enough wrestlers in falling to the Panthers, 40-24. The Trojans trailed by 10 points 22-12 after a surprising upset by Zane Krull over Keckler at 160 pounds. Keckler had a four-point lead with seconds to go, but got pinned at the 5:42 mark of the third period.

“He was winning by four in the closing seconds of his match and just kind of got caught,” Arcanum coach Jared Beatty said. “It is disappointing anytime you are winning by a few points in the last 20 seconds or so and end up losing. If that match goes the other way and I have my other two kids then it is neck-and-neck there if not going our way.”

Arcanum did regain the lead after both Gostomsky and Rhodehamel picked up pin wins at 170 and 182 pounds respectively. Gostomsky pinned TCN’s Dylan Curtin at 1;29 of the first period and then Rhodehamel pinned Kyle Donohoo at 1:58 of the first period. Those two wins pushed the Trojans ahead of the Panthers 24-22, but with Arcanum having to forfeit at 220 and 285 they simply didn’t have enough to pull out the win.

“It was a close dual with Tri-County North, but not the result we were hoping for,” Beatty said. “They beat us to start the season, then we beat them a couple weeks later and they beat us real close here tonight. My senior state qualifier (Ethin Hoffman) was out sick today, so that hurt us, and we are waiting on our heavyweight to get back from his injury during football. When we get healthy I think we’ll be doing a little bit better.

“Wrestling is a numbers game anymore,” he continued. “We outnumbered Dixie so that was good for the win there. We suited up 9 guys today and they had less than that so we were able to pick up the team win there. Tri-County North had 13, so it is kind of a numbers game. Wins are hard to come by when you don’t have a full team.”

Beatty did give out some praise to his wrestlers.

”Cameron Haney stood out today,” Beatty said. “He lost 7-6 to J.C. Fox from Dixie, who is a really good wrestler, and then he bumped up a weight to wrestle Hunter Heck and picked up a big win there. He is a district qualifier from last year as a freshman. Hopefully him and Ethin (Hoffman) can get together here toward the end of the year and push together and try to make it to state.

“Cael Gostomsky also wrestled well. He came out right away and got a big pin for us against TCN,” he continued. “It was a good match for him. Definitely one of his better matches of the year. As a team I think we have made big strides throughout the year and I like the direction we are going. There has been a lot of improvement, so even though we are missing some guys I feel we are doing well at this point. We only have a couple meets left so we will just keep pushing. We have Eaton on Jan. 25 and then a dual at TVS, then CCC and sectionals.”

Tri-meet results

Arcanum 30, New Lebanon Dixie 21

106: Christian Snyder (Arcanum) won by forfeit; 113: Double forfeit; 120: J.C. Fox (Dixie) dec. Cameron Haney (Arcanum), 7-6; 126: Dustin Simon (Dixie) won by forfeit; 132: Double forfeit; 138: Brian Blosser (Dixie) pin Devon Kuhbander (Arcanum), 3:57; 145: Braydin Gillem (Arcanum) pin Austin Thrasher (Dixie), 2:51; 152: Devin Keckler (Arcanum) pin Colton Blosser (Dixie), 1:01; 160: Double forfeit; 170: Cael Gostomsky (Arcanum) won by forfeit; 182: Dylan Rhodehamel (Arcanum) won by forfeit; 195: Double forfeit; 220: Ashton Cassidy (Dixie) pin Jack Reed (Arcanum), 2;36; 285: Double forfeit.

Tri-County North 40, Arcanum 24

106: Christian Snyder (Arcanum) won by forfeit; 113: Double forfeit; 120: Double forfeit; 126: Cameron Haney (Arcanum) pin Hunter Heck (TCN), 5:43; 132: Ethan Fitch (TCN) won by forfeit; 138: Chase Eby (TCN) pin Devon Kuhbander (Arcanum), 3:08; 145: Mason Hesler (TCN) dec. Braydin Gillem (Arcanum), 12-5; 152: Double forfeit; 160: Zane Krull (TCN) pin Devin Keckler (Arcanum), 5:42; 170: Cael Gostomsky (Arcanum) pin Dylan Curtin (TCN), 1:29; 182: Dylan Rhodehamel (Arcanum) pin Kyle Donohoo (TCN), 1:58; 195: Wyatt Woodyard (TCN) pin Jack Reed (Arcanum), 1:40; 220: Clayton Finney (TCN) won by forfeit; 285: Wyatt Hutchins (TCN) won by forfeit.

Other scores: Tri-County North 41, New Lebanon Dixie 8

