Sports Briefs: Maid-Rite announces sportsmanship winners

Maid-Rite announces sportsmanship winners

GREENVILLE – The Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe has announced its sportsmanship winners for the week of Jan. 7, 2019.

The winners are Josie Madden, Jr. High girls basketball; Ryan Staver, Jr. High boys basketball; Lydia Heeter, Jr. High cheerleaders; Zach Blackburn, Jr. High wrestling; Jada Garland, Girls basketball; Noah Walker, Boys basketball; Cameron Clark, Reserve and Varsity cheerleaders; Jacob Mikesell, Reserve and Varsity wrestling; Aaron Suter, Boys and Girls swimming; Chris Elliott, Boys and Girls bowling.

Darke County YMCA to host gymnastics meet

GREENVILLE – The Darke County YMCA will host a gymnastics meet on Saturday, Feb. 2, in Greenville. There will be six teams competing with a total of approximately 250 gymnasts. Gymnasts will compete in all four events – Uneven Bars, Beam, Vault and Floor.

The event is open to the public. There will be concessions and raffles as well.

Although training for the 2018-2019 season is already underway, the YMCA of Darke County offers pre-team classes on Tuesdays and Saturdays for anyone interested in training for the 2019-2020 competition season. Recreational gymnastics classes are also available for ages 18 months through high school. Stop by or call (937) 548-3777 for more information.

Bradford seeking varsity volleyball coach

BRADFORD – Bradford High School is seeking a head girls volleyball coach. If interested please email jmcgiffin@bradford.k12.oh.us by Feb 1, 2019.

Emerson Academy to host Community Dodgeball Tournament

DAYTON – Student scholars in the Dayton community will be gathering for a fast-paced dodgeball tournament to celebrate National School Choice Week 2019, the nation’s largest-ever celebration of opportunity in education. Students are welcome to form teams and register in advance for the tournament, in which the winning team will receive a cash prize.

The tournament will also feature a talk by Event Coordinator and School Registrar Christina Banda, who will address more than 150 attendees, including students, parents, grandparents, community leaders and teachers, on the value of school choice. The tournament will take place at the Emerson Academy of Dayton’s gymnasium at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2019, which will feature more than 40,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

Emerson Academy of Dayton is a public charter school with top academic ratings that serves more than 650 students in grades K to 8.

This event is open to the public. For more information, contact James Pierce at 937- 219-3471 or jpierce@nhaschools.com.