Prep Roundup: Ansonia boys, FM and Tri-Village girls pick up basketball wins

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ansonia 57, Union City (Ind.) 45

Ansonia came from behind to earn the win over Union City 57-45 on Tuesday night in a game that was rescheduled from Jan. 121 due to the snow.

Hunter Muir led Ansonia with 15 points and he also broke the school record for rebounds in the win. Matthew Shook and Andrew Rowland added 10 points apiece, while Hunter Buckingham contributed 9 and Reece Stammen with 8.

Mason Good had a game-high 17 for UC.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tri-Village 45, Cedarville 39

Emma Printz totaled 12 points to lead Tri-Village in a non-league win over host Cedarville on Tuesday.

Cedarville’s Coe had a game-high 25 points in the loss.

Franklin-Monroe 50, St. Henry 45

The Lady Jets had a monster fourth quarter to come from behind to beat St. Henry 50-45 on Tuesday.

Junior Corina Conley finished the game with 29 points. She was followed by Belle Cable with 9 and 4 each from Stella Shellabarger and Chloe Peters. Kennedy Morris and Chloe McGlinch had a bucket apiece as well.

Milton-Union 48, Greenville 33

Greenville held a 1-point lead at halftime of its home game against Milton-Union on Monday, but the Bulldogs had a strong second half outscoring the Lady Wave by 16 points to hand the their second loss in the last three games, 48-33.

MU’s Olivia Brown had a game-high 18 points with teammate Kristen Dickison also scoring in double figures with 11 points. Greenville was led by junior Haleigh Mayo with 12 points and senior Lani Shilt with 7.

Greenville, now 5-7 overall, had won three in a row prior to losing two of its last three games.

BOYS BOWLING

Greenville 2157, Piqua 2145

Mark Zeiler rolled a 439 series in helping lead Greenville to a 12-pin win over Piqua on Tuesday.

Zeiler had games of 226 and 213 for the team-high series. Chris Hadden’s 386 series (203-183) and Caiden Lutz’ 342 series (141-201) also contributed to the win.

Chris Elliott also rolled a 210 game for the Wave, now 4-6 overall and 4-4 in the GWOC. Piqua falls to 7-2 overall and 6-2 GWOC.

Mississinawa Valley 1932, Newton 1657

Mississinawa Valley started out well in its home match against Newton, putting up several high scores and giving themselves a comfortable 260-pin advantage after the first regular game round.

In the second regular game round, the Indians improved their game, but the ‘Hawks kept up their momentum gaining an extra 20 pins. Being a weekday, non-WOHSBC conference match, they cut the baker game round to only two games, but both teams worked hard to get a good pin count. MV won the day, keeping their lead by 275 pins, 1932-1657.

Roman Dircksen led the charge with a 351 series including regular games of 179 and 172. Cameron Shimp was next on the team with a 347 series (170-177). Zac Longfellow also had a high game of 255 for the Blackhawks.

GIRLS BOWLING

Greenville 1795, Piqua 1529

Kelli Kretschmar’s 336 series and Jenna Netzley’s 307 series helped lead Greenville to a 266-pin win over Piqua on Tuesday.

Kretschmar had games of 158 and 178 for her team-leading series, while Netzley rolled games of 148 and 159 for her series. Kaitlyn Schmidt also had a 293 series (139-154) for the Lady Wave, who improve to 3-6 overall and 3-5 in the GWOC. Piqua falls to 1-8 overall and 1-7 in the GWOC.