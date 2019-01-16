Versailles, Tri-Village girls remain ranked amid poll changes

There were a few changes to the Ohio girls basketball poll this week.

In Division IV, the top spot now belongs to Fort Loramie after they defeated previous poll leader Minster in a matchup last weekend. The Lady Redskins (13-1) handed Minster its first loss of the season 56-48 in double overtime on Saturday and took over the No. 1 ranking by receiving 11 first-place votes and earning 197 points. Minster received five first-place votes and totaled 188 points.

The other change was in Division I where Pickerington Central moved into the top spot over Canton McKinley, which dropped to No. 3 behind Pickerington Central and Cincinnati Princeton. The Tigers (11-1) received 13 first-place votes and garnered 210 points. Princeton (12-0) received two first-place votes and 180 points to jump up from No. 4 to the No. 2 spot. Canton McKinley fell to third with 167 points and four first-place votes.

The Division II and III poll leaders – Dayton Carroll and Columbus Africentric – remained in the top spot respectively. The Patriots (13-0) collected 15 first-place votes and earned 219 points to stay ahead of Toledo Rogers (9-2) in Division II, while the Nubians (12-0) received 20 first-place votes and earned 229 points to stay on top in Division III. Findlay Liberty-Benton stayed in the No. 2 spot behind Africentric with two first-place votes and 193 points.

Darke County teams Versailles and Tri-Village both remained ranked in their respective divisions this week, although the Lady Tigers dropped one spot from No. 5 to No. 6 in the Division III rankings. Versailles (10-3) received one first-place vote and totaled 96 points falling in behind Africentric, Liberty-Benton, Waynesville, Ottawa-Glandorf and Berlin Hiland.

The Lady Patriots stayed right where they were in the first poll of the year at No. 5 in Division IV. This week, Tri-Village (13-1) received one first-place vote and totaled 102 points to sit in the No. 5 spot behind Fort Loramie, Minster, Cornerstone Christian and Fairfield Christian.

Associated Press girls state basketball poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Pickerington Cent. (13)^11-1^210

2, Cin. Princeton (2)^12-0^180

3, Canton McKinley (4)^11-1^167

4, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (5)^10-1^166

5, Centerville (1)^14-1^125

6, W. Chester Lakota W.^12-1^112

7, Can. Glenoak^12-2^89

8, Newark^12-1^76

9, Cin. Walnut Hills^13-1^66

10, Sylvania Southview^12-1^36

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Akr. Hoban 23. 12, Eastlake N. 20. 13, Medina 19. 14, Youngs. Austintown-Fitch 16.

DIVISION II

1, Day. Carroll (15)^13-0^219

2, Tol. Rogers (4)^9-2^182

3, New Philadelphia (4)^12-0^174

4, Bellevue^11-1^136

5, Wintersville Indian Creek^13-0^125

6, Poland Seminary (2)^13-0^116

7, McArthur Vinton County^12-0^110

8, Thornville Sheridan^10-2^58

9, Beloit W. Branch^10-3^41

10, Tipp City Tippecanoe^9-3^24

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cin. Indian Hill 23. 12, Hamilton Badin 20. 13, Trotwood-Madison 18. 13, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 18. 15, Granville 17. 16, Perry 14. 17, Youngs. Mooney 13. 18, Chillicothe Unioto 12.

DIVISION III

1, Cols. Africentric (20)^12-0^229

2, Findlay Liberty-Benton (2)^12-0^193

3, Waynesville (1)^12-0^146

4, Ottawa-Glandorf^15-1^139

5, Berlin Hiland (1)^12-1^97

6, Versailles (1)^10-3^96

7, Castalia Margaretta^13-1^78

8, Lynchburg-Clay^13-0^73

9, Doylestown Chippewa^12-1^66

10, Delta^12-1^46

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Albany Alexander 26. 12, Sardinia Eastern 19. 12, Anna 19. 14, Cin. Purcell Marian 17. 14, Elyria Cath. 17. 16, Collins Western Reserve 14.

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (11)^13-1^197

2, Minster (5)^14-1^188

3, Cornerstone Christian (2)^11-1^154

4, Fairfield Christian (1)^12-0^144

5, New Madison Tri-Village (1)^13-1^102

6, Waterford^9-1^98

7, McDonald (2)^11-0^92

8, Portsmouth Notre Dame (1)^12-0^81

9, Ottoville^12-3^53

10, Berlin Center W. Reserve^14-1^40

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cortland Maplewood 17. 12, Covington 14. 13, Stryker 13. 14, Newark Cath. 12.

Junior Caitlin McEldowney is one of Versailles’ leading scorers this season and is also near the top in assists among players in Darke County. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/01/web1_Caitlin-McEldowney-2.jpg Junior Caitlin McEldowney is one of Versailles’ leading scorers this season and is also near the top in assists among players in Darke County. Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate