Versailles, Tri-Village girls remain ranked amid poll changes

There were a few changes to the Ohio girls basketball poll this week.
In Division IV, the top spot now belongs to Fort Loramie after they defeated previous poll leader Minster in a matchup last weekend. The Lady Redskins (13-1) handed Minster its first loss of the season 56-48 in double overtime on Saturday and took over the No. 1 ranking by receiving 11 first-place votes and earning 197 points. Minster received five first-place votes and totaled 188 points.
The other change was in Division I where Pickerington Central moved into the top spot over Canton McKinley, which dropped to No. 3 behind Pickerington Central and Cincinnati Princeton. The Tigers (11-1) received 13 first-place votes and garnered 210 points. Princeton (12-0) received two first-place votes and 180 points to jump up from No. 4 to the No. 2 spot. Canton McKinley fell to third with 167 points and four first-place votes.
The Division II and III poll leaders – Dayton Carroll and Columbus Africentric – remained in the top spot respectively. The Patriots (13-0) collected 15 first-place votes and earned 219 points to stay ahead of Toledo Rogers (9-2) in Division II, while the Nubians (12-0) received 20 first-place votes and earned 229 points to stay on top in Division III. Findlay Liberty-Benton stayed in the No. 2 spot behind Africentric with two first-place votes and 193 points.
Darke County teams Versailles and Tri-Village both remained ranked in their respective divisions this week, although the Lady Tigers dropped one spot from No. 5 to No. 6 in the Division III rankings. Versailles (10-3) received one first-place vote and totaled 96 points falling in behind Africentric, Liberty-Benton, Waynesville, Ottawa-Glandorf and Berlin Hiland.
The Lady Patriots stayed right where they were in the first poll of the year at No. 5 in Division IV. This week, Tri-Village (13-1) received one first-place vote and totaled 102 points to sit in the No. 5 spot behind Fort Loramie, Minster, Cornerstone Christian and Fairfield Christian.
Associated Press girls state basketball poll
How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
DIVISION I
1, Pickerington Cent. (13)^11-1^210
2, Cin. Princeton (2)^12-0^180
3, Canton McKinley (4)^11-1^167
4, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (5)^10-1^166
5, Centerville (1)^14-1^125
6, W. Chester Lakota W.^12-1^112
7, Can. Glenoak^12-2^89
8, Newark^12-1^76
9, Cin. Walnut Hills^13-1^66
10, Sylvania Southview^12-1^36
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Akr. Hoban 23. 12, Eastlake N. 20. 13, Medina 19. 14, Youngs. Austintown-Fitch 16.
DIVISION II
1, Day. Carroll (15)^13-0^219
2, Tol. Rogers (4)^9-2^182
3, New Philadelphia (4)^12-0^174
4, Bellevue^11-1^136
5, Wintersville Indian Creek^13-0^125
6, Poland Seminary (2)^13-0^116
7, McArthur Vinton County^12-0^110
8, Thornville Sheridan^10-2^58
9, Beloit W. Branch^10-3^41
10, Tipp City Tippecanoe^9-3^24
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cin. Indian Hill 23. 12, Hamilton Badin 20. 13, Trotwood-Madison 18. 13, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 18. 15, Granville 17. 16, Perry 14. 17, Youngs. Mooney 13. 18, Chillicothe Unioto 12.
DIVISION III
1, Cols. Africentric (20)^12-0^229
2, Findlay Liberty-Benton (2)^12-0^193
3, Waynesville (1)^12-0^146
4, Ottawa-Glandorf^15-1^139
5, Berlin Hiland (1)^12-1^97
6, Versailles (1)^10-3^96
7, Castalia Margaretta^13-1^78
8, Lynchburg-Clay^13-0^73
9, Doylestown Chippewa^12-1^66
10, Delta^12-1^46
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Albany Alexander 26. 12, Sardinia Eastern 19. 12, Anna 19. 14, Cin. Purcell Marian 17. 14, Elyria Cath. 17. 16, Collins Western Reserve 14.
DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (11)^13-1^197
2, Minster (5)^14-1^188
3, Cornerstone Christian (2)^11-1^154
4, Fairfield Christian (1)^12-0^144
5, New Madison Tri-Village (1)^13-1^102
6, Waterford^9-1^98
7, McDonald (2)^11-0^92
8, Portsmouth Notre Dame (1)^12-0^81
9, Ottoville^12-3^53
10, Berlin Center W. Reserve^14-1^40
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cortland Maplewood 17. 12, Covington 14. 13, Stryker 13. 14, Newark Cath. 12.