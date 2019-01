Darke County Prep Schedule for Jan. 18-19

Friday, Jan. 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ansonia at Tri-County North, 7:30 p.m.

Newton at Arcanum, 7:30 p.m.

Mississinawa Valley at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin-Monroe at Milton-Union, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Village at Twin Valley South, 7:30 p.m.

Versailles at St. Henry, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Versailles at Napoleon Gold Medals, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Henry at Ansonia, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Recovery at Arcanum, 7:30 p.m. (Hall of Fame Night)

Bradford at Parkway, 7:30 p.m.

New Lebanon Dixie at Franklin-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Randolph Southern (Ind.) at Mississinawa Valley, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mississinawa Valley at Sidney Lehman Catholic, 1:15 p.m.

Stivers at Greenville, 1:30 p.m.

Riverside at Ansonia, 2 p.m.

Arcanum at Versailles, 2:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Versailles at Napoleon Gold Medals, 9 a.m.

SWIMMING

Arcanum, Versailles at Southwest District Coaches Classic, 8 a.m. (Miami University and St. Xavier High School)

BOYS BOWLING

Versailles vs. Parkway, 9:45 a.m. (At Speedway Lanes, New Bremen)

Mississinawa Valley vs. St. Henry, 9:45 a.m. (At Pla-Mor Lanes, Coldwater)

Ansonia vs. Fort Recovery, 9:45 a.m. (At Pla-Mor Lanes, Coldwater)

GIRLS BOWLING

Mississinawa Valley vs. Fort Recovery, 1 p.m. (At Pla-Mor Lanes, Coldwater)

Versailles vs. Parkway, 1 p.m. (At Speedway Lanes, New Bremen)

POWER LIFTING

Bradford, Tri-Village at Kenton Ridge, 9:30 a.m.