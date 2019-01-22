GWOC team new No. 1 in Division II boys basketball poll

There is a new No. 1 team in the Division II state boys basketball poll and they are from the Greater Western Ohio Conference.

Trotwood-Madison leaped into the top spot in the third poll of the season, released on Monday. The Rams (10-1) knocked out Cincinnati Taft, which suffered its first loss of the season over the weekend in a league match with Hughes. Trotwood-Madison collected 12 first-place votes and garnered 190 points to take the No. 1 ranking. They are followed by fellow Miami Valley school Chaminade Julienne (13-1) with one first-place vote and 156 points. Taft (11-1) fell to third in the D-II poll with two first-place votes and 150 points.

In Division IV, last week’s No. 1-ranking tie between St. Henry and Berlin Hiland is no longer. Berlin Hiland takes over the top spot this week for the first time this season. The Hawks (15-1) received 15 first-place votes and totaled 189 points for the No. 1 ranking. Convoy Crestview (12-1) remained as the No. 2-ranked team with three first-place votes and 173 points. St. Henry (9-3), which competes in the Midwest Athletic Conference, dropped to No. 3 in the poll with 97 points.

Both Cincinnati Moeller and Archbold continued their reigns atop the Division I and III polls respectively. The Crusaders (13-0) received 21 first-place votes and totaled 210 points to remain ahead of No. 2 Hilliard Bradley (14-0) with 165 points and No. 3 Dublin Coffman (15-0) with 142 points in D-I. Undefeated Archbold (11-0) received 16 first-place votes and garnered 199 points to stay on top in D-III. The Blue Streaks are followed by No. 2 Wheelersburg (16-0) with three first-place votes and 160 points, and No. 3 Anna (12-0) with one first-place vote and 116 points.

There are no Darke County team ranked in the poll, but in addition to St. Henry, Anna, Trotwood-Madison and Chaminade Julienne, several other Miami Valley region teams were ranked or received consideration including Brookville, which is ranked No. 6 in the Division III poll. The Blue Devils are 13-1 and earned 72 points in this week’s poll. Also in D-III, Middletown Madison earned 16 points, and in Division IV, Minster earned 16 points.

Associated Press boys state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Cin. Moeller (21)^13-0^210

2. Hilliard Bradley^14-0^165

3. Dublin Coffman^15-0^142

4. Sylvania Northview^14-0^115

5. Akr. SVSM^9-2^114

6. Pickerington Cent.^13-1^100

7. Lorain^10-1^80

8. Tol. Whitmer^10-1^63

9. Lima Sr.^12-1^32

10. Logan^9-2^19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mason 15.

DIVISION II

1. Trotwood-Madison (12)^10-1^190

2. Day. Chaminade-Julienne (1)^13-1^156

3. Cin. Taft (2)^11-1^150

4. Cols. South (5)^12-1^147

5. Cle. VASJ^10-2^104

6. Cin. Wyoming^9-1^81

7. Thornville Sheridan^12-2^69

8. Cin. Hughes^9-2^52

9. Wauseon^9-3^30

10. Cin. Aiken^11-3^26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary (1) 25. Lima Shawnee 24. Chillicothe Zane Trace 16. New Philadelphia 13. Canal Fulton NW 13.

DIVISION III

1. Archbold (16)^11-0^199

2. Wheelersburg (3)^16-0^160

3. Anna (1)^12-0^116

4. Genoa Area^11-0^113

5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep^9-2^101

6. Brookville^13-1^72

7. Cin. Purcell Marian (1)^12-2^67

8. Ottawa-Glandorf^9-1^54

(tie) Sugarcreek Garaway^12-1^54

10. Leavittsburg Labrae^11-1^35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beaver Eastern 25. Albany Alexander 21. Ashtabula Edgewood 17. Middletown Madison 16. Oregon Stritch 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Berlin Hiland (15)^15-1^189

2. Convoy Crestview (3)^12-1^173

3. Toronto^14-1^125

4. St. Henry^9-3^97

5. Bristol^10-2^95

6. Zanesville Rosecrans^10-2^78

7. Spring. Cath. Cent.^11-2^74

8. Hicksville^11-0^46

9. Glouster Trimble^9-2^42

10. Sycamore Mohawk^13-0^28

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Spring. (1) 22. Sarahsville Shenandoah 17. Minster 16. Tol. Maumee Valley 13.