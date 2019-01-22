Sports Briefs: High school basketball games rescheduled

High school basketball games rescheduled

Several area high school basketball games have been rescheduled following last Saturday’s snowstorm.

In boys action from Saturday, St. Henry at Ansonia will now be played on Feb. 11; Randolph Southern (Ind.) at Mississinawa Valley will now be played on Feb. 12; New Lebanon Dixie at Franklin-Monroe is rescheduled for Feb. 16 and Bradford at Parkway has been changed to Feb. 18.

The tip-off times for all of the above varsity games is 7:30 p.m.

For girls games from Saturday, Arcanum at Versailles has been moved to Feb. 5 with a varsity start time of 7:30 p.m., and the Riverside at Ansonia game will now be played on Feb. 9 beginning at noon. The Mississinawa Valley-Sidney Lehman Catholic and the Stivers-Greenville games have not yet been rescheduled.

The Greenville girls have announced that their game at Piqua on Feb. 6 has been changed to Feb. 7 with a varsity tip-off time of 7:30 p.m.

Also, the Arcanum Hall of Fame ceremony that was originally scheduled for this past Saturday has been changed to Feb. 9 when the Trojans will host Preble Shawnee.

Maid-Rite announces sportsmanship winners

The Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe in Greenville has announced its sportsmanship winners for the week of Jan. 14, 2019.

The winners are Gracie Thacker, Jr. High girls basketball; Ty Bush, Jr. High boys basketball; Ashlyn Zimmer, Jr. High cheerleaders; Aiden Dispennette, Jr. High wrestling; Libby McKinney, Girls basketball; Wyatt Rammel, Boys basketball; Kaylie McGreevey, Reserve and Varsity cheerleaders; Colton McCartney, Reserve and Varsity wrestling; Landon Muhlenkamp, Boys and Girls swimming; and Meghan Holman, Boys and Girls bowling.

Team dual wrestling sites announced

The sites for the 2018-19 team dual wrestling tournament were announced recently.

For Darke County, Greenville will be one of 16 schools competing in the Division II, Region 16 tournament at St. Paris Graham. Other teams in the regional include Lima Bath, Bellefontaine, Benjamin Logan, Celina, Defiance, Elida, St. Paris Graham, Kenton, Napoleon, Springfield Northwestern, St. Marys Memorial, Trotwood-Madison, Urbana, Van Wert and Wapakoneta.

In Division III, Versailles will be among 16 teams competing in the Region 24 tournament at Coldwater. Joining the Tigers at that regional are Allen East, Bluffton, Coldwater, Columbus Grove, Covington, Delphos Jefferson, Lima Central Catholic, Mechanicsburg, Miami East, Milton-Union, Parkway, Spencerville, Troy Christian, Wayne Trace and West Liberty-Salem.

The regional tournaments will be held on Saturday, Feb. 2 beginning at 10 a.m. The state team tournament will be held Sunday, Feb. 10 at St. John Arena in Columbus.