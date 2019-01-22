Local Dartball Results

Week 10 Standings (Jan. 7, 2019)
Team Wins Losses
Ansonia First Church of God (21.5-5.5)
Greenville First United Methodist (19-8)
Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran (16-14)
Oakland Church of the Brethren #1 (15.5-11.5)
Ft. Jefferson United Methodist (15.5-11.5)
Painter Creek Church of the Brethren (15.5-14.5)
EUM (14-13)
Castine Church of the Brethren (13.5-13.5)
St. Johns Lutheran (13-14)
First Presbyterian (12.5-14.5)
Oakland Church of the Brethren #2 (9.5-17.5)
Trinity Wesleyan (7.5-22.5)
Beech Grove Church of the Brethren (7-20)
Results
Away Team Wins Losses Home Team Wins Losses
Oakland Church of the Brethren #2 (0-3), Greenville First United Methodist (3-0)
St. Johns Lutheran (0-3), Ansonia First Church of God (3-0)
EUM (1-2), Oakland Church of the Brethren #1 (2-1)
Ft. Jefferson United Methodist (3-0), Trinity Wesleyan (0-3)
Painter Creek Church of the Brethren (3-0), First Presbyterian (0-3)
Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran (2-1), Beech Grove Church of the Brethren (1-2)
Bye: Castine Church of the Brethren
Week 11 Standings (Jan. 14, 2019)
Team Wins Losses
Ansonia First Church of God (22.5-7.5)
Greenville First United Methodist (21-9)
Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran (19-14)
Ft. Jefferson United Methodist (17.5-12.5)
Oakland Church of the Brethren #1 (16.5-13.5)
EUM (16-14)
Painter Creek Church of the Brethren (15.5-14.5)
St. Johns Lutheran (14-16)
Castine Church of the Brethren (13.5-16.5)
First Presbyterian (12.5-17.5)
Oakland Church of the Brethren #2 (11.5-18.5)
Trinity Wesleyan (10.5-22.5)
Beech Grove Church of the Brethren (8-22)
Results
Away Team Wins Losses Home Team Wins Losses
Oakland Church of the Brethren #1 (1-2), Ft. Jefferson United Methodist (2-1)
Ansonia First Church of God (1-2), EUM (2-1)
Greenville First United Methodist (2-1), St. Johns Lutheran (1-2)
Beech Grove Church of the Brethren (1-2), Oakland Church of the Brethren #2 (2-1)
First Presbyterian (0-3), Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran (3-0)
Trinity Wesleyan (3-0), Castine Church of the Brethren (0-3)
Bye: Painter Creek Church of the Brethren