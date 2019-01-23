Local Bowling Results

Premier League
Jan. 10, 2019
Standings
1. M T Enterprises (22-10)
2. Harley Renegades (22-10)
3. Michael’s Jewelry/Clocks (18-14)
4. Team Neff (18-14)
5. R.W.D.S.U. (12-20)
6. Gilbert Termite & Pest Control (12-20)
7. Strobel Construction (12-20)
8. Old Guys Rule (12-20)
Weekly High Scores
High Game: Derek Saylor 268, Derek Saylor 268, Scott Reed 248, Josh Hawes 248, Mardy Hilderbrand 247, Mardy Hilderbrand 244, Robert Staver 243, Wayne Marker 238, John Blinn 238, John Blinn 237, Joe Reis 235, Zach Melling 234, Wayne Marker 230, Scott Reed 226, Michael Kiser 225, Doug Fowble 223, Tim Rice 218, Brandon Rehmert 218, Jerry Blinn 216, Derek Saylor 215, Scott Reed 215, Mike Lobenstein 214, Russ Potter 214, Robert Staver 214, Michael Kiser 210, Mike Lobenstein 210, Kim Hilderbrand 210, Brandon Rehmert 210.
High Series: Derek Saylor 751, Scott Reed 689, John Blinn 682, Mardy Hilderbrand 679, Robert Staver 660, Wayne Marker 659, Josh Hawes 649, Michael Kiser 635, Joe Reis 630, Brandon Rehmert 617, Steve Olwine 609, Mike Lobenstein 598, Jerry Blinn 592, Jerry Boolman 567, Greg Hottle 567, Zach Melling 565, Tim Rice 565, Doug Fowble 555, Kim Hilderbrand 551, Darrel Bingham 534, Shane Reed 533, Gary Johnston 532, J.J. Staver 530, Russ Potter 525, Kurtis Long 507, Rick Harshbarger 503.
Premier League
Jan. 17, 2019
Standings
1. Harley Renegades (26-14)
2. M T Enterprises (24-16)
3. Michael’s Jewelry/Clocks (24-16)
4. Team Neff (20-20)
5. R.W.D.S.U. (18-22)
6. Gilbert Termite & Pest Control (18-22)
7. Strobel Construction (16-24)
8. Old Guys Rule (14-26)
Weekly High Scores
High Game: Doug Fowble 279, John Blinn 258, Derek Saylor 249, Wayne Marker 239, Joe Reis 238, Robert Staver 237, Tim Middlestetter 236, Doug Fowble 235, Russ Potter 234, Jerry Blinn 234, Jerry Boolman 233, Steve Snyder 226, Brandon Rehmert 225, Robert Staver 224, Kim Hilderbrand 223, Scott Reed 223, Josh Hawes 221, Brandon Rehmert 220, Josh Hawes 217, Mardy Hilderbrand 214, Joe Reis 213, Derek Saylor 211, Steve Baker 211, Daren Hiatt 210, Scott Reed 209.
High Series: Doug Fowble 671, Derek Saylor 661, Robert Staver 648, Josh Hawes 642, Brandon Rehmert 637, Scott Reed 629, Jerry Boolman 625, Kim Hilderbrand 623, Wayne Marker 620, Joe Reis 610, John Blinn 602, Steve Olwine 598, Daren Hiatt 588, Steve Snyder 586, Michael Kiser 586, Mardy Hilderbrand 585, Russ Potter 582, Tim Rice 579, Tim Middlestetter 578, Steve Baker 563, Jerry Blinn 555, Zach Melling 552, Gary Johnston 547, Dan Warner 529, Kurtis Long 510.
Recreation League
Jan. 14, 2019
Standings
1. J.A. Flaig Lumber (106-38)
2. C & F Shoes (84-60)
3. Milo’s (82-62)
4. Medicine and More (82-62)
5. Fitzwater Tree Care (70-74)
Weekly High Scores
High Game: John Simons 233, Steve Olwine 226, Michael Pyles 225, John Simons 223, Layne Washington 223, Greg Hottle 221, Matt Netzley 221, Doug Bunger 215, Greg Hottle 211, Michael Pyles 208, Michael Pyles 207, Tom Hummel 206, Doug Bunger 202, Travis Nicholas 201, Travis Nicholas 201.
High Series: Michael Pyles 640, John Simons 627, Greg Hottle 611, Doug Bunger 605, Steve Olwine 599, Randy Shell 581, Matt Netzley 546, Cullen Blinn 540, Jim Bradley 533, Travis Nicholas 525, Layne Washington 523, Tim Hummel 518, Zach White 507.
Major League Treaty 2018
Jan. 16, 2019 (Week 20 of 30)
Standings
1. Purple Cow Creamery (116-44)
2. Troutwine Auto (94-66)
3. Asphalt Sealcoaters (92-68)
4. Team O’Reilly (90-70)
5. Orme Hardware (88-72)
6. Greenville National Bank (86-74)
7. Misfits (74-86)
8. Miller’s Tavern (68-92)
9. Wings Etc. (60-100)
10. Bye (32-128)
Last Week’s Top Scores
Scratch Series (Men): Chris Sinclair 671, Chad Potter 663, Doug Bunger 597.
Scratch Game (Men): Oscar Staver 264, Russ Potter 226, Kris Tegtmeyer 224.
Scratch Series (Women): Linda Best 440, Rita Sharp 231.
Scratch Game (Women): Kathy Eley 169.