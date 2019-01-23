Prep Roundup: Arcanum falls to Fort Recovery on last-second shot

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fort Recovery 39, Arcanum 37

ARCANUM – Derek Jutte hit a last-second shot that lifted Fort Recovery to a 39-37 win over host Arcanum on Tuesday night in a non-league makeup game.

Jutte led his team with 11 points followed by Payton Jutte with 9 and Grant Knapke with 6.

Arcanum had leads of 10-8 after the first quarter, 22-15 at halftime and 29-27 at the end of the third quarter, but could not hang on against the Indians. Carter Gray led all scorers with 12 points in the game. Evan Atchley was next for the Trojans with 11 and Wade Meeks also added 6 for Arcanum.

The loss dropped Arcanum to 9-6 overall, while Fort Recovery improved to 8-5. The Trojans return to action at Cross County Conference rival Mississinawa Valley on Friday.

BOYS BOWLING

Greenville 2340, Sidney 2216

GREENVILLE – Greenville defeated Sidney on Tuesday to even its Greater Western Ohio Conference record at 5-5. The Green Wave knocked off the Yellow Jackets by 124 pins, 2340-2216 at Treaty Lanes.

Mark Zeiler led Greenville by throwing a pair of 200-plus games for a 492 series. His individual games were 246 and 246. Caiden Lutz also reached into the 400s for a series with games of 222 and 223 for a 445 series. Also contributing in the Greenville win were Chris Elliott with a 388 series (233-155) followed by Chris Hadden with a 370 series (178-192) and Adam Kermeen with a 311 series (169-142).

Greenville led the match after the regular games 2006-1811, but Sidney won the baker games 405-334 to close the gap. The Yellow Jackets were led by Jaxon Rickey with a 433 series (209-244).

Greenville is now 5-7 overall and will return to action next Tuesday with a home match against Vandalia Butler.

GIRLS BOWLING

Greenville 1729, Sidney 1687

GREENVILLE – Greenville defeated Sidney on Tuesday to even its Greater Western Ohio Conference record at 5-5. The Lady Wave knocked off the Yellow Jackets by 42 pins, 1729-1687 at Treaty Lanes.

Kelli Kretschmar was the top bowler for Greenville with a 317 series that included regular games of 158 and 159. She was followed by Shila Thompson with a 281 series (129-152), Meghan Holman with a 274 series (134-140) and Kaitlyn Schmidt with a 273 series (125-148) in leading the Lady Wave to the win.

Also contributing for Greenville with an individual game score was Mariah Nicholas with a 183.

Greenville led the match after the regular games by a pin count of 1453-1397. Sidney won the baker games 290-276 to close the gap. The Yellow Jackets were led by Sarah Bell with a 321 series (139-182).

Greenville is now 5-6 overall and will return to action next Tuesday with a home match against Vandalia Butler.