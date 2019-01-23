Versailles, Tri-Village girls hold spots in latest state poll

Both the Versailles and Tri-Village girls basketball teams hold the same rankings in this week’s state girls basketball poll as they did a week ago.

The Lady Tigers added a 49-43 win over St. Henry to their now 11-3 record before the poll voting took place, but continued to hold the No. 6 spot in Division III when the poll was released on Tuesday. Versailles received one first-place vote and totaled 78 points in this week’s poll. The sit behind top-ranked Columbus Africentric (14-0), which received 22 first-place votes and earned 226 points. No. 2 is Findley Liberty-Benton (14-0) with 189 points followed by No. 3 Waynesville (13-0) with 151 points, No. 4 Ottawa-Glandorf (16-1) and 130 points and No. 5 Berlin Hiland (13-1) with 114 points.

In Division IV, the Lady Patriots hold steady at No. 5 for the third consecutive week. Tri-Village added wins over Cedarville (45-39) and National Trail (54-13) to improve to 15-1 on the season. They received one first-place vote and totaled 112 points for the week. Fort Loramie (14-1) continues to lead the Division IV rankings with 13 first-place votes and 208 points. Minster (15-1) sits in the No. 2 spot with two first-place votes and 179 points. At Nos. 3 and 4 are Cornerstone Christian and Fairfield Christian respectively. Cornerstone Christian (14-1) received three first-place votes and earned 149 points, while Fairfield Christian (14-0) received one first-place vote and earned 126 points.

The Division I and II poll leaders remained the same again this week with Pickerington Central retaining the top spot in Division I despite some other teams moving in the rankings, and Carroll remains strong at the top of Division II. In Division I, Pickerington Central (12-1) received 12 first-place votes and totaled 197 points with Canton McKinley moving up one spot to No. 2 with one first-place vote and 156 points. Centerville also moved up in the rankings to No. 3 with two first-place votes and 153 points.

Toledo Rogers sits well behind Dayton Carroll in Division II. The Patriots (15-0) received 15 first-place votes and 215 points with Toledo Rogers (10-2) collecting three first-place votes and 160 points. New Philadelphia (13-0) is ranked No. 3 right on the heels of Toledo Rogers with three first-place votes and 159 points.

Associated Press girls state basketball poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1. Pickerington Cent. (12)^12-1^197

2. Canton McKinley (1)^12-1^156

3. Centerville (2)^16-1^153

4. W. Chester Lakota W. (2)^14-1^127

5. Can. Glenoak^13-1^112

6. Cin. Princeton (2)^13-1^96

7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (3)^11-2^95

8. Cin. Walnut Hills^15-1^82

9. Newark (1)^13-1^71

10. Sylvania Southview^14-1^41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. Hoban 30. Eastlake N. 26. Youngs. Austintown-Fitch 20. Aurora 12.

DIVISION II

1. Day. Carroll (15)^15-0^215

2. Tol. Rogers (3)^10-2^160

3. New Philadelphia (3)^13-0^159

4. Bellevue^13-1^127

5. Poland Seminary (2)^15-0^125

6. Wintersville Indian Creek^15-0^120

7. McArthur Vinton County^14-0^116

8. Thornville Sheridan^11-2^60

9. Cin. Indian Hill^13-1^30

10. Perry^13-1^22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngs. Mooney 18. Chillicothe Unioto 15. Tipp City Tippecanoe 15. Beloit W. Branch 12.

DIVISION III

1. Cols. Africentric (22)^14-0^226

2. Findlay Liberty-Benton^14-0^189

3. Waynesville^13-0^151

4. Ottawa-Glandorf^16-1^130

5. Berlin Hiland^13-1^114

6. Versailles (1)^11-3^78

7. Doylestown Chippewa^13-1^73

8. Castalia Margaretta^14-2^54

9. Lynchburg-Clay^15-1^44

10. Delta^13-1^41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 25. Sardinia Eastern 17. Elyria Cath. 14. Newton Falls 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (13)^14-1^208

2. Minster (2)^15-1^179

3. Cornerstone Christian (3)^14-1^149

4. Fairfield Christian (1)^14-0^126

5. New Madison Tri-Village (1)^15-1^112

6. McDonald (2)^13-0^102

7. Waterford^9-1^91

8. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1)^14-0^73

9. Berlin Center W. Reserve^16-1^58

10. Ottoville^14-2^56

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stryker 14. Shadyside 14. Cortland Maplewood 13. Newark Cath. 12.

Maddie Downing goes in for a score against Covington in a game earlier this season. Downing is one reason the Lady Patriots are 15-1 this season and ranked fifth in the latest Division IV state poll.