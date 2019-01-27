Lady Patriots leave TCN feeling blue with 78-12 win

LEWISBURG – The Lady Patriots from Tri- Village’s basketball squad wear the colors red, white and blue and they left their Cross County Conference host Tri -County North Lady Panthers feeling blue after a 78-12 victory on Thursday night.

The Panthers record drops to 0-14 overall and 0-9 in the CCC, while Tri-Village propels its record to 16-1 and 9-0 in the conference. Brad Gray’s charges were led by Emma Printz, who had 24 markers in just three quarters of action. Lissa Siler was not silent on the offensive end either as she knocked in 18 points in only three quarters of play. Tri-County North was led by Lexi Delong, who had 5 for the game all in the second half. Sydney Jackson clung right behind her with 4 points all coming in the second half.

The Panthers led at 2-0 with a nice bucket at the 7 minute mark of the first quarter before going colder than the weather outside. Case in point was that they did not score again until the 2:39 mark of the third quarter after giving up an astonishing 60 straight points. The Patriots subbed freely and were not pressing at all with eight players scoring in the game including three in double figures.

The first quarter firings were led by Shyanna Baker of the Panthers, who swished in a nice jumper at the 7:15 mark on the black and red scoreboard. The Patriots then turned up the heat on Jessica Spitler’s squad and got red hot by hitting for 23 straight to close the canto out at 23-2. Siler hit for 9 points followed by the game’s leading scorer Printz with 7 on a couple of three’s.

The second quarter was more of the same with unfortunately less scoring for the Panthers, who were completely shutout for their 8 minutes of hard work on the hard wood. The Patriots padded their scoring total by duplicating what they did the first frame by scoring another 23 for a 44-point advantage heading into intermission at 46-2. Printz this time took scoring honors above Siler as she popped in 8 for a solid 15 at the half. Siler shot in another 5 for this canto and was only one point behind with a double figure count of 14.

The third quarter count was a little better for the Panthers as they hit for 4 starting off with Delong’s bucket to stop the bleeding at 60 straight points being given up. Jackson tickled the twine for a bucket to keep the fans from the red and black cheering. Printz again was the leading scorer for Gray’s squad with an 9 points with three regulars and a triple. Meghan Downing showed that she was not down for the count as she hoisted in 6 from underneath to help the Patriots hit 65 for the quarter and a 59-point lead going into the last frame.

The final 8 minutes showed the Panthers at their best as they doubled their scoring total from the first 24 minutes combined with six against Gray’s second group. Delong led the pack with 3 as she hit the Panthers first free throw from the line. Jackson was not too far behind with 2 as she hit 2 of 3 from the charity stripe. Tri-Village had three freshmen on the court at times in this quarter led by Molly Scantland with 8 of the Patriots bakers dozen of 13. The final margin ended up being a 66-point drubbing by the Pats who showed plenty of moxie and stellar defense as they await the big conference game at Miami East on Tuesday night.

”We need to shore up our free throw shooting as we were at one point 5 of 12 for the game before finishing 9 of 16 with no free three throws attempted in the second half. We did have lots of players score for us tonight as we utilized our bench well in a game like this. We play at East Tuesday in a huge game and we need to be ready and hitting on all cylinders,” stated Gray.

Scoring for Tri- County North – Jackson 4, Baker 3 and Delong 5 for 12 points. Four regulars, 4 free throws out of 6 for 67 percent.

Scoring for Tri-Village – Madison Foreman 6, Printz 24, Scantland 8, Meghan Downing 11, Peyton Bietry 4, Andi Bietry 2, Siler 18 and Maddie Downing 5 for 78 points. Seven triples, 24 regulars and 9 freebies out of 16 for 56 percent.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/01/web1_Tri-Village-logo-PRINT-1.jpg