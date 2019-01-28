Arcanum’s Snider places fourth at Eaton Invitational

EATON – Arcanum freshman Cristian Snider twisted his opponents into pretzels with cat like quickness as he garnered fourth place in the 106-pound weight class at the 49th annual Eaton Wrestling Invitational.

The 23-team Invitational was held over two days starting last Friday night and ending last Saturday evening at Eaton’s high school gymnasium. Arcanum ended up in 20th place out of 23 teams with 55 points in the two-day event that had three mats going on all the time for spectator convenience.

The Invitational boasted teams from as far away as Westfall High School in Pickaway County to Wilmington High School in Clinton County. The Invitational has also been dubbed the Sam Ridder Invitational in honor of long-time Eaton principal Sam Ridder, whose son was an outstanding wrestler at Eaton and standout football player at Ohio State. Arcanum was the only Darke County team involved in this Invitational that was won by Hamilton Ross with 181.5 points.

At 106 pounds, Snider was seeded fourth and lived up to his billing. He started off with a bye and then met Christian Furniss of Westfall, a fellow freshman. Westfall took the fall at the 0:52 mark of the first for Snider’s first pin of the day. Snider then went up against the No. 5 seed in freshman Jayden Stephenson, who only lasted one minute longer than Snider’s previous foe and went to the mat at the 1:52 mark. Snider lost out to the No. 1 seed in senior Josh Reid of Hamilton Ross in the semifinals by going down at the 1:08 mark in the first. Snider continued to battle and won again in the consolations and that propelled him into the fight for third place where he went down and out to fellow freshman and No. 2 seed Zach Avey from Milton-Union at the 2:22 mark.

At 120 pounds Arcanum had sophomore Cameron Haney, who was quite handy on the two-day excursion to Preble County. Haney was seeded third and started off with a bye. He then defeated sophomore Donovan Butler of Wilmington in a hurricane of a match by showing plenty of speed and rained down on the orange and black foe, 12-8. Haney handled himself well in the next match against Eli St. from Waynesville as he took care of business with a pin in a scant 0:31 seconds to propel him to the semifinals. The sophomore then went up against No. 2 seed Chanston Moll of Westfall. Haney got down 2-0 in the first period and there the score stayed in a match that had lots of excitement. Haney then lost his next match after almost knocking off the No. 2 seed and then pinned his next opponent with 41 seconds to go in the third. Haney made his move while only being up by 4-2 for the nifty pin for a fifth-place finish.

At 132 pounds Ethin Hoffman came in as the No. 2 seed and all was going to plan the first day as he took care of Canaan Kuykendoll of Edgewood in a major decision 12-2. Next up was senior Josh Collins of Thurgood Marshall. Hoffman earned the pin in a quaint 1:20 seconds to put him into the semis. Hoffman had the No. 3 seed Colton Robins of Cincinnati Reading next and the lanky Blue Devil was able to get the best of Hoffman and pinned him at the 3:22 mark. Hoffman lost his next two matches having to forfeit his last one and got to stand on the podium with a sixth place medallion.

At 138 pounds senior Devin Kuhbander went up against freshman Ozzhan Makmudov of Wayne and left this match with not much gain as he went down to the mat at the 1:31 count. Kuhbander then went out of the tournament with another loss to Tye Bennett from Bellbrook on a pin at the 1:57 mark.

At 145 pounds the Trojans had junior Braydin Gillem and he lost his first match to junior Cory Picklesimer of Westfall in a heartbreaker, 6-5. Gillem then got onto the next round of consolations by defeating White of Twin Valley South on a forfeit. Unfortunately, Gillem could not wrestle back on Saturday due to other commitments and was out of the tourney.

At 160 pounds Cael Gostomsky fought well and hard through out the tournament and almost placed in the top six. Gostomsky’s best matches were in the consolations as he fought like a tiger with a 9-7 win and in another match that had Trojan fans on the edge of their seats when he was down 0-5, then 2-5 and then got a pin against his stunned foe Jawan Scott of Thurgood Marshall at the 1:43 mark.

At 182 pounds junior Dylan Rhodehamel got the unfortunate task of going up against the No. 2 seed in senior Logan Iams from team champion Hamilton Ross. The Rams’ senior was ram tough and took care of Rhodehamel at the time of 3:56 on the score clock. Rhodehamel then lost out in the consolations.

At 195 pounds freshman Marcus Fourman got a bye and then squared off against sixth-seeded senior Aydyn Ibragimov of Stebbins. The Indians grappler was much too much this time around and pinned the Trojan in a 40 seconds of action. Fourman then got a bye in consoles to put him up against Jacob Abney of Hamilton. He eventually got pinned with only 9 seconds left in the third. Fourman was ferocious up until the pin as he only trailed by a 4-2 count before a quick reversal did him in.

At 220 pounds freshman Jack Reed got a bye then went up against No. 2 seed Carter Winch of Oakwood. Winch pinned Reed at the 0:11 mark of the first canto. Reed then was out in the next round by falling to Thurgood Marshall’s Ke’Vion Ogletree as he was pinned in the second frame of action.

The Trojans had no one to wrestle at the following weight classes – 113, 126, 152, 170 and 285 – and therefore earned no points.

”We have a couple weeks left in the season and we know the things we have to work on. I am not disappointed in the Invite results, but we can do better. The upper weight classes must do better against the bigger schools like C.J. and Wayne. Snider wrestled real well for a freshman against stiff competition that he had not seen before. Hoffman has been nursing injuries all year, but he will be ready during crunch time. We must now get ready for a conference battle against Twin Valley South on Thursday,” stated Arcanum coach Jared Beatty.

